Is McKinley Richardson married? 'Disgusting' wedding prank and its aftermath
Is McKinley Richardson married? The American model and social media is unmarried and reportedly single. However, she has been romantically linked to famous internet personalities like Jack Doherty, Benson Boone, FaZe Lacy, and Sevryn. Over the years, fans have been curious about her relationships, breakups, and her current romantic status.
- McKinley Richardson is not married and is believed to be single at the moment, as she is not in any publicly known relationship.
- Her relationship with Jack Doherty is the most publicised, spanning from early 2023 to mid-2025.
- She has been romantically linked to FaZe Lacy, Benson Boone, and Sevryn, but the relationships remain unconfirmed.
Is McKinley Richardson married?
The American social media star is currently not married. In recent months, McKinley Richardson has chosen to keep her love life away from the spotlight, sharing little about her romantic interests.
With no confirmed partner or public announcement about a new relationship, she is presumably single.
McKinley Richardson's boyfriend history: her past romances explored
McKinley Richardson’s love life has often intrigued her fans just as much as her viral content. Over the years, the influencer has been romantically linked to a few well-known personalities in the social media scene. From early relationships to public breakups, her dating history reveals different chapters of her journey to fame.
Sevryn (2021)
McKinley Richardson was romantically linked to Sevryn between 2022 and 2023. Sevryn is a social media influencer and content creator known for collaborating with other popular TikTok stars. At the time, both were still building their brands.
They were even rumoured to have collaborated on several videos on social media. Despite the rumours, neither McKinley Richardson nor Sevryn has ever confirmed being an item.
Jack Doherty (2023– 2025)
Content creators McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty reportedly began dating quietly in early 2023 before making their relationship public that August through a joint Instagram post. Their romance quickly captured public attention, as both were already rising stars in the digital space with loyal fan bases.
In June 2024, Jack proposed to McKinley during a romantic moment on a beach in Dubai, and the two got engaged with wedding plans seemingly underway. Following the engagement, they continued to share affectionate photos and videos, giving fans the impression of a perfect influencer couple.
In early 2025, controversy erupted when Jack staged what fans later called a “disgusting” wedding prank. During a livestream, he pretended they were getting married, only to reveal it was a joke aimed at boosting engagement.
The stunt drew heavy backlash, with many accusing him of disrespecting McKinley and exploiting their relationship for views.
The fallout from the prank accelerated the couple’s split. McKinley distanced herself from Jack, deleting shared posts and addressing the incident indirectly through cryptic social media updates. By mid-2025, their once-celebrated romance had devolved into public accusations and emotional tension, marking a dramatic and messy end to their relationship.
Jack alleged that McKinley had changed their shared account passwords and called the police to their residence, while McKinley reportedly accused Jack of threatening her off-camera. What once appeared to be a picture-perfect love story eventually unravelled in the public eye, marking a dramatic end to one of social media’s most talked-about relationships.
FaZe Lacy
FaZe Lacy, a popular American YouTube star, was the content creator spotted with McKinley Richardson at Disneyland, sparking widespread speculation about a possible new romance.
Their playful interactions and joint social media collaborations only intensified the rumours, with fans quickly linking the two beyond friendship.
However, FaZe Lacy later addressed the claims, clarifying that he and McKinley are simply friends and that their time together was purely for content creation, not a romantic relationship. As reported by Sportskeeda, he addressed the rumours, saying:
Are we back in this phase of things? Are we really back in this phase, chat? 'History loves to repeat itself.' 'We're so back.' How do I tell you guys? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, I hate to break the news, guys. I'm really sorry for this, and I hate to break the bad news, but me and McKinley are not dating. Okay? We are friends and we went on a few dates. And we're going to see where things go. We're not dating, guys. She's not my girlfriend, okay? Yet.
Benson Boone
According to a report by Elle, McKinley Richardson was allegedly in a relationship with singer and songwriter Benson Boone at some point in the past.
Details about when their romance took place remain unclear, as both McKinley Richardson and Benson Boone have chosen not to comment publicly on the rumours.
Without confirmation from either party, the nature of their relationship remains purely speculative among fans and media outlets.
FAQs
- Is McKinley Richardson married? The social media influencer is currently not married. Moreover, she has never exchanged marriage vows.
- When did McKinley Richardson get married? The two did not get married. Their relationship did not culminate in marriage, as they called off their engagement.
- Are McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty still together? The social media personalities dated from early 2023 and called it quits by mid-2025.
- Why did McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty break up? They reportedly broke up due to multiple reasons, including pressures from their rising careers, differences in lifestyle, and personal goals.
- Did McKinley Richardson date Benson Boone? Their relationship was a rumour which, until now, has never been confirmed. It is unknown when they dated.
- What happened between McKinley Richardson and Sevryn? The two online content creators were rumoured to have dated between 2022 and 2023. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship.
- Who is McKinley Richardson dating right now? The American model is not in any publicly known relationship and, therefore, she is presumably single.
McKinley Richardson is not married. Rumours of her marriage to Jack Doherty were false, as they only got engaged before splitting up. She has been linked to Sevryn, FaZe Lacy, and Benson Boone. Currently, she appears to be single and focused on her career.
