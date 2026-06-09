Nottingham Forest forward Joy Omewa scored her first goals for Nigeria with a brilliant brace against Senegal.

The Super Falcons produced a dominant second-half display to defeat the Teranga Lionesses 3-0 in Ikenne.

Asisat Oshoala added the third goal as Nigeria wrapped up preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nottingham Forest attacker Joy Omewa announced herself on the international stage in emphatic fashion after scoring her first goals for Nigeria in the Super Falcons' commanding 3-0 victory over Senegal in an international friendly at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The highly-rated forward delivered a match-winning performance, netting twice in the second half as the reigning African champions brushed aside the Teranga Lionesses to complete their final preparatory fixture before attention shifts fully to the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.

Joy Omewa in action for Nottingham Forest in the Women's Super League 2 against Ipswich Town. Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, Omewa's brace ensured Nigeria turned a frustrating first-half display into a convincing win, with veteran striker Asisat Oshoala also getting on the scoresheet after coming off the bench.

The result provided another encouraging sign for head coach Justin Madugu, whose side already defeated the Senegalese team 2-1 three days earlier at the same venue.

Omewa inspires dominant second-half display

Nigeria began the encounter brightly and almost made the perfect start when captain Rasheedat Ajibade delivered an early set-piece into the box within the opening minute.

The Super Falcons continued to apply pressure, with Omewa and Gift Monday repeatedly stretching the Senegalese defence.

Despite controlling possession and creating several opportunities, the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough before halftime.

One of the best chances of the opening period fell to Omewa in the 15th minute. The Nottingham Forest star showed excellent composure to round the goalkeeper but saw her effort crash against the woodwork, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Gift Monday also remained a constant threat throughout the first half, forcing Senegal's defenders into a series of uncomfortable situations.

However, the breakthrough eventually arrived shortly after the restart.

Just three minutes into the second half, Shukurat Oladipo delivered a superb cross into the penalty area and Omewa rose highest to power a header beyond the Senegal goalkeeper in the 48th minute.

Joy Omewa celebrate scoring her goal against Senegal. Photo by NFF

Source: UGC

The goal lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium and injected fresh confidence into the Nigerian side.

Only seven minutes later, Omewa doubled Nigeria's advantage with a moment of individual brilliance. The forward displayed strength and determination to break through the Senegalese backline before calmly finishing to complete her brace.

The two goals represented her first for the Super Falcons and highlighted why she is increasingly regarded as one of the brightest attacking prospects in Nigerian women's football.

Oshoala caps comfortable victory

With Nigeria firmly in control, Ajibade continued to pull the strings in attack and produced another decisive moment midway through the second half.

The captain embarked on a driving run through midfield before releasing a perfectly timed pass into the path of substitute Oshoala.

The six-time African Women's Player of the Year made no mistake, slotting home in the 66th minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Oshoala's goal crowned an impressive team display and underlined the depth available to the Super Falcons heading into a crucial year.

Nigeria continued to dominate possession after the third goal and comfortably managed the closing stages while maintaining their defensive solidity.

Senegal struggled to create meaningful opportunities throughout the contest as the Falcons controlled proceedings from start to finish after taking the lead.

The victory also extended Nigeria's positive momentum and reinforced their status as favourites heading into the next continental championship.

WAFCON title defence up next

Nigeria's players celebrate with the WAFCON trophy on the podium at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Abdel BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

The friendly against Senegal marked Nigeria's final outing before preparations begin in earnest for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons are expected to reconvene in camp in the coming weeks as they focus on defending the continental crown they won dramatically in Morocco.

Nigeria lifted a record-extending 10th WAFCON title after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in an unforgettable final in Rabat.

That successful campaign also featured a dominant 5-0 quarter-final victory over Zambia, one of the teams they will face again during the upcoming tournament.

Drawn in Group C, Nigeria will battle Zambia, Egypt and Malawi for a place in the knockout rounds.

According to the BBC, the tournament will take place across several Moroccan cities, including Casablanca, Rabat and Fes from July 25 to August 16 2026, with qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup also at stake.

The four semi-finalists will automatically secure places at the global showpiece in Brazil, adding further significance to the competition.

With players such as Omewa emerging and established stars like Ajibade and Oshoala maintaining their influence, Nigeria will travel to Morocco believing they possess the quality required to defend their African crown.

Oshoala speaks out over Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng previously reported that Oshoala used her platform to call for urgent action following the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of Nigeria.

The former Barcelona striker drew widespread attention during the first leg friendly against Senegal when she delivered a public message urging President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity and protect vulnerable communities across the country.

Source: Legit.ng