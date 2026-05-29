NELFUND has categorically denied reports claiming the federal government stopped student upkeep allowance payments

Officials identified a fraudulent newspaper cover, created with AI, that was used to spread misinformation among students

The agency confirmed its dedication to the efficient disbursement of loans and upkeep support through verified channels

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has dismissed viral social media publications claiming that the federal government paused the payment of student upkeep allowances.

In an official statement released on Thursday, May 28, the agency described the circulating material as entirely fraudulent and manufactured to breed distrust among citizens.

NELFUND leaders dismissed the fabricated media reports currently circulating online. Photo: NELFUND

Source: Twitter

According to the funding institution, the deceptive online reports rely on a simulated front page of The Nigerian Tribune. Investigations reveal that the media asset was generated using artificial intelligence tools to distort administrative realities and deliberately incite panic among current student beneficiaries.

Are student stipend payments frozen?

Management clarified that the federal government has not rolled out any administrative directive to freeze student stipends.

The body confirmed that the widely shared reports lack authorisation from any legitimate state agency or recognised national media establishment.

Operational frameworks for student financing remain intact. Personnel are actively executing disbursements according to the initial timeline, ensuring that learners receive their statutory allocations without unapproved disruptions or structural changes.

How can beneficiaries verify updates?

The Director of Strategic Communications for the fund, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, signed the formal briefing to counter the digital misinformation campaign.

She urged families to stop the dissemination of unverified materials that generate widespread anxiety across educational communities.

Academic beneficiaries are instructed to utilize authenticated institutional platforms to confirm monetary schedules. Inquiries regarding student welfare disbursements can be directed to info@nelf.gov.ng or handled via official social media channels handles at NELFUND.

“NELFUND made my success possible,” LAUTECH’s best grad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been praised by Ladoke Akintola University of Technology’s best graduating student for introducing NELFUND, an educational loan that supports Nigerian students with tuition and upkeep.

Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga celebrates after emerging as LAUTECH’s overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.89. Photo: X/@YhungProf0

Source: Twitter

The scholar said without the loan, his academic journey would have been far more difficult and noted that the intervention played a key role in his success.

Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga, who graduated from the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, finished as the overall best student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.89.

His performance stood out among thousands of graduates celebrated at the university’s 18th convocation ceremony in Ogbomoso, Oyo State on Wednesday, April 22.

Student links success to loan support

In a message shared after the announcement, Oladepo acknowledged the impact of the student loan scheme on his education.

“I'm honored to let you know that I am the Best Graduating Student of @lautechofficial .Your loans made it possible”

His remarks add to growing conversations around access to higher education funding in Nigeria, particularly for students from modest backgrounds.

The convocation ceremony also reflected strong academic performance across faculties. A total of 7,641 students were awarded bachelor’s degrees, with 137 graduating with First Class honours.

UniAbuja promises jobs for top graduates,

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepares for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

Source: Legit.ng