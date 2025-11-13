The story behind the Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai tribute

The role of Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai was that of a dedicated crew member in the camera and electrical team. Before joining the series, he worked on acclaimed titles such as Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. His quiet influence continues to highlight the vital role of behind-the-scenes professionals in storytelling.

Albert Omstead died in 2021 after a retaining wall collapsed on him while he repaired a leak at his Georgia home.

while he repaired a leak at his Georgia home. The Cobra Kai team honoured him in Season 4, Episode 7 , with an on-screen dedication.

team , with an on-screen dedication. Omstead’s career spanned major productions, including St ranger Things , Thor: Ragnarok , Baby Driver , and Captain America: Civil War .

. He was married to Que Omstead and was a father of five.

Full name Albert Garth Omstead Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1982 Date of death 19 July 2021 (39 years old) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Augusta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Father Larry Omstead Mother Imelda Omstead Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Que Omstead Profession Camera and electrical department crew member

The story behind Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai

Albert Omstead’s name appears in Cobra Kai not as a character but as a heartfelt tribute to a valued crew member. He worked behind the scenes to bring the show to life, playing a vital role in its visual production.

Albert worked in the camera and lighting team since the series began and earned credits on twenty-one episodes spanning seasons 1 to 4. Among his roles, he was credited as a “best boy,” a crucial assistant within the grip and electrical crew.

To honour his contributions, Cobra Kai Season 4, Episode 7 (‘Minefields’) included a touching title card reading “In memory of Albert Omstead.” This tribute reflected the show’s tradition of recognising those who shaped its success. The season 4 dedication ensured that Omstead’s hard work and legacy remained forever tied to the Cobra Kai story.

What happened to Albert Omstead?

Albert Omstead’s passing was a heartbreaking tragedy that struck both his family and the Cobra Kai community. The crew member lost his life in a freak household accident that occurred shortly after returning home from work.

According to Cinemaholic, Omstead went to repair a basement leak near his garage during heavy rain on 19 July 2021, and that was when the accident happened. While he stood beside a retaining wall, it suddenly collapsed on him. His brother-in-law, Scott Wachtel, explained the tragic scene:

The garage door was closed, and there was a van parked right here (in front of garage), so he couldn't run this way (towards garage), he couldn't run this way (away from garage) because the rest of the wall was collapsing over here, so he had nowhere to go.

Despite firefighters and neighbours working for over an hour and using a car jack to lift the heavy blocks, their efforts to free him were unsuccessful. Omstead sustained severe internal injuries and tragically died at the age of 38.

Following his death, heartfelt tributes poured in from his loved ones and colleagues. Cobra Kai star Gaten Matarazzo remembered him in a since-deleted Instagram post as “a funny, caring, hardworking, firecracker of a man”:

Sending love and prayers to the Omstead family… He worked on our set and helped to create the wonderful show that has given so much comfort and warmth to so many. Only wish I had the pleasure of knowing him.

The American actor added:

Just through the stories I was lucky to hear from his friends and family, it’s clear he was a powerhouse of a person. A funny, caring, hardworking, firecracker of a man.

Albert Omstead’s background: His life before Cobra Kai

Albert Garth Omstead was born on 20 September 1982 and grew up in Augusta, Georgia. In 2014, he relocated to Atlanta to build a career in film and television production, where he later became a respected crew member on several projects

He was the son of Larry and Imelda Omstead and had two younger sisters, Ruthie Wachtel and Jenny Pampalon.

Albert Omstead’s career: the force behind blockbuster hits

Albert Omstead began his career in film and television around 2015. He joined IATSE Local 479, the Atlanta-based union for technical crew members. Omstead worked across several major productions in various technical roles, including grip, electrician, and camera team assistant.

His early credits included serving as a second-unit grip on Captain America: Civil War (2016). One of his most significant roles came with Cobra Kai, where he was credited on more than twenty episodes in the camera and electrical team.

According to his IMDb profile, he worked on over 25 films and television shows. Some of the projects he contributed to include:

Film / TV show Year Captain America: Civil War 2016 Untitled Paranormal Project 2016 Office Christmas Party 2016 Mosaic 2016 Sully 2016 Greenleaf 2016 Baby Driver 2017 I, Tonya 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming 2017 Thor: Ragnarok 2017 Sleepy Hollow 2017 Stranger Things 2017 The Walking Dead 2017–2019 Atlanta 2018 Black Lightning 2018 Uncle Drew 2018 The Passage 2019 Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell 2019 Being Mary Jane 2019 Creepshow 2019–2021 Robbie 2020 Dead Silent 2020 Lovecraft Country 2020 Sweet Magnolias 2020 Freaky 2020 Cobra Kai 2018–2021

Was Albert Omstead married?

Albert Omstead was married to Que Omstead. The couple had one biological son, Frankie, who was only two years old at the time of Albert’s passing. Through Que, Albert was also a devoted stepfather to four older children—Nev, Aidan, Liam, and Rowan—making him a father of five.

Who was Albert Omstead? Albert Omstead was a skilled camera and electrical crew member known for his work on Cobra Kai and other major productions. When was Albert Omstead’s date of birth? He was born on 20 September 1982. Who was Albert Omstead in Cobra Kai? He was not an actor, but a behind-the-scenes crew member honoured in Cobra Kai Season 4, Episode 7, for his contributions. What happened to Albert Omstead? He died tragically on 19 July 2021 after a retaining wall collapsed on him at his home in Georgia. How old was Albert Omstead when he passed away? He was 38 years old at the time of his death. Was Albert Omstead married? The skilled electrical crew member was married to Que Omstead. How many children did Albert Omstead have? He had one biological son and four stepchildren, making him a father of five.

The tribute to Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai stands as a lasting reminder of his quiet yet powerful influence on the show’s success. His work behind the scenes helped shape the series’ sharp visuals and emotional tone. Through this dedication, Omstead’s name continues to resonate with fans and colleagues who honour his contribution to modern television.

