The story behind the Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai tribute

The role of Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai was that of a dedicated crew member in the camera and electrical team. Before joining the series, he worked on acclaimed titles such as Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. His quiet influence continues to highlight the vital role of behind-the-scenes professionals in storytelling.
Key takeaways
- Albert Omstead died in 2021 after a retaining wall collapsed on him while he repaired a leak at his Georgia home.
- The Cobra Kai team honoured him in Season 4, Episode 7, with an on-screen dedication.
- Omstead’s career spanned major productions, including Stranger Things, Thor: Ragnarok, Baby Driver, and Captain America: Civil War.
- He was married to Que Omstead and was a father of five.
Profile summary
Full name
Albert Garth Omstead
Gender
Male
Date of birth
20 September 1982
Date of death
19 July 2021 (39 years old)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
Augusta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christian
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5′9″
Height in centimetres
175
Father
Larry Omstead
Mother
Imelda Omstead
Siblings
2
Marital status
Married
Partner
Que Omstead
Profession
Camera and electrical department crew member
Albert Omstead’s name appears in Cobra Kai not as a character but as a heartfelt tribute to a valued crew member. He worked behind the scenes to bring the show to life, playing a vital role in its visual production.
Albert worked in the camera and lighting team since the series began and earned credits on twenty-one episodes spanning seasons 1 to 4. Among his roles, he was credited as a “best boy,” a crucial assistant within the grip and electrical crew.
To honour his contributions, Cobra Kai Season 4, Episode 7 (‘Minefields’) included a touching title card reading “In memory of Albert Omstead.” This tribute reflected the show’s tradition of recognising those who shaped its success. The season 4 dedication ensured that Omstead’s hard work and legacy remained forever tied to the Cobra Kai story.
What happened to Albert Omstead?
Albert Omstead’s passing was a heartbreaking tragedy that struck both his family and the Cobra Kai community. The crew member lost his life in a freak household accident that occurred shortly after returning home from work.
According to Cinemaholic, Omstead went to repair a basement leak near his garage during heavy rain on 19 July 2021, and that was when the accident happened. While he stood beside a retaining wall, it suddenly collapsed on him. His brother-in-law, Scott Wachtel, explained the tragic scene:
The garage door was closed, and there was a van parked right here (in front of garage), so he couldn't run this way (towards garage), he couldn't run this way (away from garage) because the rest of the wall was collapsing over here, so he had nowhere to go.
Despite firefighters and neighbours working for over an hour and using a car jack to lift the heavy blocks, their efforts to free him were unsuccessful. Omstead sustained severe internal injuries and tragically died at the age of 38.
Following his death, heartfelt tributes poured in from his loved ones and colleagues. Cobra Kai star Gaten Matarazzo remembered him in a since-deleted Instagram post as “a funny, caring, hardworking, firecracker of a man”:
Sending love and prayers to the Omstead family… He worked on our set and helped to create the wonderful show that has given so much comfort and warmth to so many. Only wish I had the pleasure of knowing him.
The American actor added:
Just through the stories I was lucky to hear from his friends and family, it’s clear he was a powerhouse of a person. A funny, caring, hardworking, firecracker of a man.
Albert Omstead’s background: His life before Cobra Kai
Albert Garth Omstead was born on 20 September 1982 and grew up in Augusta, Georgia. In 2014, he relocated to Atlanta to build a career in film and television production, where he later became a respected crew member on several projects
He was the son of Larry and Imelda Omstead and had two younger sisters, Ruthie Wachtel and Jenny Pampalon.
Albert Omstead’s career: the force behind blockbuster hits
Albert Omstead began his career in film and television around 2015. He joined IATSE Local 479, the Atlanta-based union for technical crew members. Omstead worked across several major productions in various technical roles, including grip, electrician, and camera team assistant.
His early credits included serving as a second-unit grip on Captain America: Civil War (2016). One of his most significant roles came with Cobra Kai, where he was credited on more than twenty episodes in the camera and electrical team.
According to his IMDb profile, he worked on over 25 films and television shows. Some of the projects he contributed to include:
Film / TV show
Year
Captain America: Civil War
2016
Untitled Paranormal Project
2016
Office Christmas Party
2016
Mosaic
2016
Sully
2016
Greenleaf
2016
Baby Driver
2017
I, Tonya
2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming
2017
Thor: Ragnarok
2017
Sleepy Hollow
2017
Stranger Things
2017
The Walking Dead
2017–2019
Atlanta
2018
Black Lightning
2018
Uncle Drew
2018
The Passage
2019
Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell
2019
Being Mary Jane
2019
Creepshow
2019–2021
Robbie
2020
Dead Silent
2020
Lovecraft Country
2020
Sweet Magnolias
2020
Freaky
2020
Cobra Kai
2018–2021
Was Albert Omstead married?
Albert Omstead was married to Que Omstead. The couple had one biological son, Frankie, who was only two years old at the time of Albert’s passing. Through Que, Albert was also a devoted stepfather to four older children—Nev, Aidan, Liam, and Rowan—making him a father of five.
FAQs
- Who was Albert Omstead? Albert Omstead was a skilled camera and electrical crew member known for his work on Cobra Kai and other major productions.
- When was Albert Omstead’s date of birth? He was born on 20 September 1982.
- Who was Albert Omstead in Cobra Kai? He was not an actor, but a behind-the-scenes crew member honoured in Cobra Kai Season 4, Episode 7, for his contributions.
- What happened to Albert Omstead? He died tragically on 19 July 2021 after a retaining wall collapsed on him at his home in Georgia.
- How old was Albert Omstead when he passed away? He was 38 years old at the time of his death.
- Was Albert Omstead married? The skilled electrical crew member was married to Que Omstead.
- How many children did Albert Omstead have? He had one biological son and four stepchildren, making him a father of five.
The tribute to Albert Omstead on Cobra Kai stands as a lasting reminder of his quiet yet powerful influence on the show’s success. His work behind the scenes helped shape the series’ sharp visuals and emotional tone. Through this dedication, Omstead’s name continues to resonate with fans and colleagues who honour his contribution to modern television.
