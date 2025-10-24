The man behind the swing: Tommy Fleetwood’s parents on his latest major-win bid

Tommy Fleetwood’s parents, Pete and the late Sue Fleetwood, have been the cornerstone of his journey to golfing success. From his early days in Southport to his recent victory, their support and belief in his talent have shaped his career. Even after his mother died, he has continued to dedicate his achievements to their influence and encouragement.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates with his parents, Pete and Sue, and the trophy after winning during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. (Photo by Matthew Lewis

Key takeaways

Tommy Fleetwood’s father, Pete , is a former construction worker who introduced him to golf and supported him as his early caddie.

, is a who and supported him as his early caddie. The British professional golfer’s late mother, Sue , was his biggest encourager until July 2022, when she succumbed to cancer .

, was his biggest encourager until July 2022, when she . Tommy Fleetwood’s older brother, Joe Fleetwood, shifted from playing golf to golf administration, serving as CEO of the PGA EuroPro Tour and GM of Parklands Golf Complex.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Paul Fleetwood Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Southport, Merseyside, England Current residence Southport, Merseyside, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sue Fleetwood Father Pete Fleetwood Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Clare Fleetwood Children 3 Profession Professional golfer Instagram @officialtommyfleetwood Facebook @officialtommyfleetwood X (Twitter) @TommyFleetwood1

Tommy Fleetwood’s parents: Heart and foundation of his golf success

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood’s parents were instrumental in nurturing his passion for golf from childhood, providing both emotional and practical support. Here is a closer look at them.

Sue Fleetwood

Sue Fleetwood was the beloved mother of British golfer Tommy Fleetwood and a significant source of inspiration to him. She was known for her constant encouragement and emotional support, often sending her son messages before and after his tournaments to boost his spirits.

For approximately two years, Sue bravely battled cancer before passing away on 21 July 2022 at the age of 60, leaving a profound impact on Tommy’s life. Despite her illness, she remained deeply involved in his career, following his progress and celebrating his victories.

British golfer Tommy Fleetwood celebrates his victory with his parents. Photo: @TommyFleetwoodFans on Facebook (modified by author)

In an interview with The Guardian, he spoke about how much his mother’s strength, love, and belief in him continue to motivate him both on and off the golf course. He also recalled his mother’s demise and its impact on his family, saying:

Who is ever ready for that? She was still young. She was the one person, apart from my wife, who texted me every day of my life. It was a big loss, a big hole. I felt for my dad, who had sat next to mum for two years and watched her suffer. They had been married for 42 years. I am proud of him for how he handled it all.

The professional golfer had to endure difficult moments during his mother’s sickness and after her death. As reported by Planet Sport, he paid tribute to his late mother after a tournament in July 2023, saying:

She took me everywhere. She was always the driver, and she would always take me to the range, or the golf, or wherever I wanted to go. She was always a very supporting influence. She was a very tough woman, which was great. She was always such a supporter. She actually never said no to taking me anywhere, which, looking back at it, is always what you would want. Your parents play such a huge role in the rest of your life. She never stopped me from playing or practising.

Pete Fleetwood

Pete Fleetwood is the father of English professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood and played a key role in his early development as a golfer. A hard-working man, Pete once worked on construction sites but dedicated much of his time to supporting his son’s sporting dreams.

Tommy Fleetwood (L) poses with his father, Pete, on the 4th tee during the DP World Tour Championship ProAm held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Andrew Redington

He served as Tommy’s first caddie, walking countless rounds with him and offering practical guidance and moral support during his early career. They even used to sneak onto the local course at Royal Birkdale Golf Club when Tommy was a child, introducing him early to tournament golf conditions.

Even after stepping down from caddying due to knee problems, Pete remained an active mentor, helping Tommy stay grounded and focused through the highs and lows of professional golf. His dedication and belief in his son’s potential have been central to Tommy’s success.

Tommy Fleetwood of England looks on with his dad Pete ahead of the BMW International Open at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof in Cologne, Germany. Photo: Matthew Lewis

In 2011, after Tommy Fleetwood’s victory in the Kazakhstan Open, the proud dad said of his son’s personality and capabilities:

Not only is he a hard worker and a very good player, but he’s also a great kid. Nobody out here has got a bad word to say about him, and that gives me far more satisfaction than his golfing ability. That’ll never change; he’ll always be my son first and a golfer second.

Does Tommy Fleetwood have siblings?

Joe Fleetwood is the golfer’s older brother and a significant figure in his personal and professional life. Unlike Tommy, who took part in the 2025 Ryder Cup, Joe chose a path behind the scenes of the sport.

He was once the chief executive of the PGA EuroPro Tour and also served as the general manager of the Parklands Golf Complex.

Tommy Fleetwood's brother, Joe Fleetwood, sits on a staircase as he poses for a picture. Photo: @shrigleyhallhotel on Instagram (modified by author)

Growing up in Southport, Joe shared Tommy’s early exposure to golf, and their mutual love for the game strengthened their bond as siblings. Though Joe pursued the administrative side of golf, he has always been one of Tommy’s biggest supporters, celebrating his achievements and offering guidance when needed.

Joe reportedly introduced Tommy to his wife, Clare, who was Joe’s colleague at Hambric Sports Management. She later became Tommy’s manager before their professional relationship blossomed into romance and eventual marriage.

Joe and Tommy’s close bond highlights the strong family values nurtured by their parents. In a 2015 post on X (formerly Twitter), Tommy affectionately described Joe as the best big brother in the world, showing the deep respect and love he has for him.

FAQs

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s father? The golfer’s father is Pete Fleetwood, who has been one of the most influential figures in his life and career from an early age. What does Tommy Fleetwood’s father do? Pete is a former construction worker who later became Tommy’s first caddie. Although he stopped caddying due to knee issues, he continues to mentor and encourage his son in his professional career. Who is the mother of Tommy Fleetwood? His mother was Sue Fleetwood, whose unwavering support and encouragement motivated him throughout his golf journey. How old is Tommy Fleetwood's mom? Sue Fleetwood passed away in July 2022, aged 60 years. What happened to Tommy Fleetwood's mother? She sadly passed away in 2022 after battling cancer for about two years. Her loss had a profound impact on Tommy, who has continued to honour her memory in his career. Does Tommy Fleetwood have any siblings? The British golfer has an older brother named Joe Fleetwood, who works in golf administration and once served as the chief executive of the PGA EuroPro Tour. Is Tommy Fleetwood related to Mick Fleetwood? He is not related to Mick Fleetwood, a British singer and songwriter who co-founded the band Fleetwood Mac. They only share the same last name and have no family connection.

Tommy Fleetwood’s parents, Pete and the late Sue Fleetwood, shaped his character and career. His father introduced him to golf at a young age and nurtured his passion, while his mother’s constant messages of love and encouragement kept him motivated. Joe, his brother, does not play golf but has been supportive throughout his journey.

