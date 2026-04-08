Popular Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara, sentenced to death for blasphemy, has requested relocation to Kano prison from Abuja

Kabara asked the Court of Appeal to halt further proceedings until he verified the completeness and authenticity of records left behind in Kurmawa Prison

The cleric cited constitutional provisions on fair hearing and complained about his inability to attend court sessions due to the absence of a production warrant

Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara, a Kano-based cleric sentenced to death for blasphemy, has approached the Court of Appeal in Kano with a request to be moved from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja back to Kurmawa Correctional Centre in Kano.

According to Daily Trust, in a petition dated April 3, 2026, Kabara said his relocation to Abuja had disrupted his ability to properly pursue his appeal.

Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara sought relocation from Abuja prison to Kano. Photo: Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara

Source: Facebook

He explained that key legal documents tied to his case remain in Kano, making it difficult for him to verify records ahead of further proceedings.

Concerns over access to case records

The cleric stated that more than 5,000 pages of documents, including proceedings and legal briefs, were left behind when he was transferred on October 14, 2025. He argued that access to those materials is critical to preparing his defence.

“It is essential that I first confirm that my documents at Kurmawa Prison are complete and original before the issuance of another hearing notice,” Kabara stated in the complaint.

He urged the court to grant three requests. These include an order permitting his return to Kano to inspect the documents, a directive to restore any missing records, and a pause on further hearing notices until the verification process is completed.

Legal rights and appeal process

Kabara, who is representing himself, based his application on Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution. He maintained that his right to a fair hearing is at risk without full access to the case files.

He also raised concerns about his inability to attend court sessions. According to him, no production warrant has been issued despite repeated efforts by his supporters to facilitate his appearance for the appeal.

The court has yet to schedule a hearing date for the application.

Kabara has been in custody since July 2021, following his arraignment before an Upper Sharia Court in Kano on charges of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

He was convicted on December 15, 2022, and sentenced to death by hanging after being found guilty on all four counts brought by the Kano State Government.

Court rules after FG fails to justify cleric’s detention

Earlier in a separate report, the continued detention of Islamic cleric Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria suffered a legal setback on Thursday, February 12, after the federal government failed to present a court order authorising his custody.

The cleric is facing allegations linked to an alleged coup plot against the administration of Bola Tinubu. Proceedings at the Federal High Court revealed that no documentary approval had been shown to justify the detention.

Trial judge Peter Lifu had earlier directed the Defence Intelligence Agency to produce the alleged order, said to have been obtained under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Daily Trust reported.

Source: Legit.ng