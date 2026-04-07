A lecturer at the University of Cross Rivers State (UNICROSS0 has displayed the audacious letter that a third year student wrote to him, boldly requesting that the academic boosts his grades in two courses

In his defence, the student stated in the letter that he could not get good grades in the courses and attend 8:00 am classes due to his occupation

Reacting to the letter, the academic admitted that he never expected to receive such a letter from his student and disclosed the action he took after receiving it

Cornelius Ellah, a lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Cross Rivers State (UNICROSS), has publicly displayed the daring letter that a 300 level student, who takes his courses, wrote to him, seeking help in boosting his grades in two courses.

The letter dated April 6 was addressed to the head of Journalism and Media Studies Department with the title, "Requesting for Assistance on Your Courses."

A UNICROSS lecturer reacts to the daring letter he received from a 300 level student. Photo Credit: Cornelius Ellah, unicross.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

Audacious student begs for help in boosting courses

In the letter, the student, whose name and matriculation number were withheld, appealed to the lecturer to help him in upgrading his grades in the two courses that the academic handles, namely News Writing and Reporting (JMS 211) and Foreign Correspondence (JMS 314).

While he wrote the first course as a carryover, he took the second one in his current level. Explaining why his grades in the courses dipped, the unidentified student attributed it to his work, which made it difficult for him to attend the 8:00 am classes for both courses.

The student expressed great confidence that 'everything will be sorted out' with the lecturer's help.

Lecturer reacts to student's daring letter

Cornelius, in a Facebook post on April 7, displayed the letter, admitting that he never expected such a letter from his student.

The UNICROSS academic considers the letter newsworthy, adding that the student's audacity is unusual.

Cornelius noted that the letter is a clear reminder of how students neglect what is really important, only to unknowingly expose themselves to exploitation. In his words:

"I just received the following "application letter" from one of my students.

"The student's identity is withheld, for the sake of privacy.

"I never expected to receive such an official letter.

"I consider it as newsworthy, now that I have received it.

"The student's audacity is unusual.

"The letter is a clear reminder of how some students neglect what truly matters, only to unknowingly expose themselves to exploitation.

"As shown in the letter, the student believes that "everything will be sorted out".

"That is a troubling euphemism that often points to unethical practices, including the idea of “cash for marks.”

"The essence of education gets lost, whenever the focus shifts from learning to merely obtaining undeserved marks or grades..."

The UNICROSS lecturer shared the reactive action he took after receiving the letter, stressing that true success is built on integrity, discipline and hardwork.

"Well, I have privately told the student that attending lectures and genuinely acquiring knowledge will always be far more valuable than chasing grades.

"I equally added that grades and academic qualifications should reflect competence, not shortcuts.

"This message goes beyond the student.

"It is for anyone tempted to seek what they have not earned.

"True success is built on integrity, discipline and hard work.

"May God continue to grant lecturers the wisdom and grace to guide students on the paths of honesty, character and excellence.

"Amen."

A UNICROSS lecturer has shown the public the letter he received from a student who wants his grades boosted. Photo Credit: Cornelius Ellah

Source: Facebook

See the lecturer's Facebook post below:

UNICROSS: Reactions trail letter lecturer received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNICROSS student's audacious letter below:

Emmanuel Nyamgul Agaji said:

"I wish he went to all this length to plead for extra work that can conform with his schedule and help him gain the credits he's loosing because of his peculiar situation. Misdirected boldness. Sad."

Tom Alims said:

"This audacity is on another level.

"And then the errors in the Application Letter tells clearly that the "upgrade" being requested shouldn't be granted. The student has plenty of learning to do as a potential Journalist."

Ugah Danny said:

"If u check critically he/she might have written this letter to all his or her lecturers for same assistance."

Jimmy Jackson said:

"I believe this will still continue until we have a strong system to check these issues of not following due process to earn a degree. Some will argue for and against but the truth is what is not right, should not be encouraged. What I want to see is the outcome of the just concluded exams if students will be punished for exams malpractice because of recent zero cases of punishments."

Celestine Mel said:

"The student needs help, in my opinion. Kindly take down the post, call the person aside and asisst him/her the best way you can. People are going through a lot these days. It's obvious the person is working and schooling. No one will combine that if indeed, the situation was better. If I were you sir, that's what I'd do."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher had reacted after a student wrote a letter to her.

University lecturer finds love letter in script

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a federal university lecturer had found a love letter in a student's answer script.

The unidentified student wrote the words "Please don't ignore sir" in bold at the top of the page where the letter was written.

The student's feelings and admiration for the lecturer were passionately marshalled in the letter.

Source: Legit.ng