The Nigerian DJ Association issued warning to their members following clash between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez

The move followed a reported nightclub incident involving DJ Tunez, sparking concerns about safety and respect within the DJ community

NDJ’s message was directed at both DJs locally and internationally to pull his tracks as they investigate the issue

The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has announced a temporary ban on Burna Boy’s songs, instructing DJs within Nigeria and abroad to remove the artist’s tracks from their playlists.

This decision follows reports of an alleged nightclub clash involving Burna Boy and members of his crew against DJ Tunez.

Nigerian DJs receive strong message over Burna Boy’s music. Credit: @djtunez, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to eyewitness accounts shared online, the disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, with DJ Tunez reportedly attacked during the incident.

In solidarity with Tunez, the NDJ issued a press statement emphasizing its commitment to protecting DJs and promoting equality within the profession. The association declared:

“No one is born hating another because of the skin colour, religion, background or gender. People simply learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can also be taught to love since love comes naturally to the human heart more than its opposite.”

The statement further reinforced NDJ’s guiding principle: “All DJs are equal.” It urged DJs nationwide and in the diaspora to uphold values of tolerance, fairness, and respect, regardless of gender, religion, or background.

Highlighting its stance against discrimination, NDJ stressed that universal human rights must begin within the DJ community itself.

The association confirmed that Burna Boy’s music will remain off playlists until a thorough investigation into the nightclub incident is completed. DJs were also reminded to remain vigilant and respectful toward all artists during events.

The NDJ concluded its message with a call for unity: “Respect the DJs. DJs to DJs is highly effective. Remember @WeAreTheNigerianDJ.”

See their post below:

Nigerians react to NDJ's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

standardgram_ said:

"Where una been Dey when dem beat dj chicken?😂😂😂"

d_real_kemzy said:

"Unna think say Burna Boy really care Very nonchalant guy 😂."

hadiza__mj said:

"I saw a comment that said Burna boy no care😂😂 you guys really think he doesn't? Then why did he fight Tunez since don't care?."

ebuzman said:

"Burna go enter club this night give dj 1k dollzz make we see if na tope alabi him go play 😂."

oyeoflagos_uk said:

"Them beat DJ Chicken… Una no release press statement o! Justice for @djchicken_kukuruku."

official_djgabi said:

"You go like seize my laptop o! I love dj Tunez o! Ogbafia Number 1… but mehn!😂😂 me I can’t cancel my goat o! Make person play me tested approved & trusted Biko! My babe Dey here 😂😂."

chuey.chu said:

"Nigerian Comment Section Readers Association... what is our stance? Do we stop reading anything Burna Boy?"

dimboba said:

"You have not done the investigation, but you have already decided not to play the songs of one side of the parties involved in the fight. Ok 👍 well done."

mitchy.finer said:

"Peace of mind wan wound 30bg’s 😂/ sweet them like mad."

lextwinss said:

"Lowkey I’m not in support of their fight or issue, but this sort of sits well, when a particular person in your group of field of work is attacked or belittled for whatever reason it is essential y’all in the community or group do something about it, Dj’s are humans too and Dj work isn’t as easy as many people see it. Keep favorite artiste aside if something is wrong? Then it is wrong. The way the issue was handled especially having to kick someone as Djtunez on the floor like that isn’t nice atall, naija! Na we they do ourself sha. Cause how outsiders go take respect us?"

Nigerian DJ Association issues bold statement on Burna Boy's songs. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts online amid DJ Tunez and Burna Boy’s clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido sparked reactions online following the posts he made amid viral clash involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

This was after videos went viral online reporting how the Grammy Winner allegedly beat up the disc jockey.

Davido’s posts fueled debate, leaving social media divided over whether he mocked the situation or simply reacted humorously.

Source: Legit.ng