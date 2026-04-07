As controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son to a mother of three, the pastor has shared another achievement

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM shared photos of the free school he built for children who have autism and down syndrome

He opened up about the money he spent on building the school, sparking reactions and admiration from netizens

A wave of controversy hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A week later, the apostle shared photos of the free school he built for children who have autism and down syndrome.

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM posts photos of the free school he built for children with autism, mentioning the amount he spent. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

OPM pastor builds school for autistic children

On his Facebook page, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere shared photos of the free school he built for children who have autism and down syndrome.

He also shared that he spent N11 million in the construction of the school building.

The photos were captioned:

"OPM FREE school for autism and Down syndrome. Paid 110 million naira for the school building."

See the Facebook post below:

A Nigerian man, Ekeke Victor, who came across the post commented:

"God continue to bless and keep you my king."

This comes shortly after the apostle announced a N1 million offer for a person who will take care of one of his adopted daughters, Affiong Chibuzor.

He mentioned how the girl came to him and listed the character of the girl, sharing why he wanted to give her out to someone.

According to him, the 13-year-old girl was placed in nursery school over her inability to read and write.

The pastor said:

"She’s always a loner. She doesn’t have a friend. She sometimes have sudden outburst of aggression… She always sad, on her own, and very moody. She’ll need a home when it's only her or only her and one person. She can’t stay with this crowd."

According to the pastor, other children in his home always bullied the girl as they used to bully Aboy when he was with him.

He stated that a relative of Affiong had reached out to him to take care of the girl, but he still insisted on giving the N1million to the relative and still cater for her education.

An OPM pastor shares amount he spent on building free school for autistic children. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Instagram

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng