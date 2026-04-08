Israel, through the office of its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reacted to the ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump of the United States on the conflict started by the Jews, the US, against Iran in the Middle East.

President Trump had maintained that the ceasefire for two weeks is subject to "Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region”.

Israel bombs Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement by the US Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Israel maintained that the “two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”, according to Al Jazeera.

According to the Jewish nation, Israel is supporting "the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat”, even though Iran, unlike Israel, does not currently possess nuclear weapons.

Source: Legit.ng