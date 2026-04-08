Israel Resumes Bombing of Top Iran's Ally As Trump Announces Ceasefire, Gives Reason
Israel, through the office of its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reacted to the ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump of the United States on the conflict started by the Jews, the US, against Iran in the Middle East.
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President Trump had maintained that the ceasefire for two weeks is subject to "Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region”.
However, Israel maintained that the “two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”, according to Al Jazeera.
According to the Jewish nation, Israel is supporting "the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat”, even though Iran, unlike Israel, does not currently possess nuclear weapons.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng