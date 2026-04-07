Controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late, sparking mixed reactions

A man took to social media to analyse the situation, stating the only thing that the autistic man would gain in the marriage

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A man shared what he observed following mixed reactions that trailed the news of the marriage on social media.

Man Shares 1 Thing Autistic OPM Man Gained After His Marriage to Mother of 3, Sparks Debate

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Man reacts to autistic OPM member's marriage

On his Facebook page, Martin Beck Nworah shared what he observed about the marriage after the couple was gifted a land a car.

He said in his Facebook post:

"The only person this marriage arrangement favours is the woman and I have not seen the reason why Aboy was gifted a single mother of kids as his only benefit in this arrangement, while the woman got access to the finer things in life. Today, the couple (or the woman really) got a car and a plot of land as promised.

"Does Aboy have the ability to consummate this marriage and impregnate this woman, assuming that is the reason for finding him a wife?

"If they wanted a carer and someone to be committed to him, why not find a nurse or nurses and provide round the clock proper medical support to Aboy. I know so many nurses who attend OPM will happily accept to work shifts and take care of him.

"This performative arrangement does not make Aboy a husband in the proper sense of the word. If anything, this kind woman will take care of him as a child, just like any of her kids. And there is nothing wrong with that. It is good, but putting this arrangement under marriage is unfair to Aboy."

"Marriage is not the solution to everything. The same way rice is not the solution to everything. Congratulations to the brand new wife on her car and landed property."

Reactions trail man's analysis of Aboy's marriage

Dorcas Ize

The pastor brought up Aboy's high libiido before mentioning his search for a wife. It appears only the woman was interested, which isn't a problem.

Simonakolo Kay

The main aim of the marriage is for Aboy to cure conji. And according to his father, doing it with someone that is not his wife is a sin, hence, the marriage.

Uju Bekee

Marriage is responsibility. A man that doesn't know when salt finished let alone buying salt cannot be called a husband.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng