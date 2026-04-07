Editor's note: Nigerians are questioning whether INEC can stay fair ahead of the 2027 elections. Kalu Okoronkwo, a governance advocate, looks at recent decisions, voter re-validation, and opposition challenges that may shape the polls.

There is something deeply disturbing about a democracy in which the umpire is no longer trusted to count the votes. It is not the noise of politicians that signals danger; it is the quiet withdrawal of public confidence. When citizens begin to doubt the referee, democracy itself begins to wobble.

Can Nigerians trust Inec to stay impartial in the 2027 elections amid political tensions? Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is constitutionally mandated to safeguard Nigeria’s electoral integrity. Yet today, it is increasingly perceived as struggling under a growing burden of credibility concerns.

Public confidence in INEC is slipping

A recently held poll paints an even more troubling picture: barely 45% of Nigerians express confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct credible elections ahead of 2027. This is more than a statistic; it is a warning signal.

Behind this figure lies a history of contested elections, technological failures, logistical lapses, and persistent allegations of manipulation. At its core, INEC’s crisis is not merely about elections; it is about perception, consistency, and institutional courage. Electoral assessments have repeatedly highlighted recurring issues: procedural irregularities, lack of transparency, voter disenfranchisement, and weak enforcement against electoral offences.

More troubling still is the lingering shadow of political interference. Analysts argue that INEC has not consistently asserted its independence in the face of pressure from powerful political actors. This concern has become more pronounced amid perceptions that the Commission is aligning deliberately or otherwise with the interests of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration, particularly in ways that weaken opposition parties.

The ADC leadership crisis and INEC’s role

Following the high-profile defection of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move widely viewed as a potential threat to the APC ahead of 2027, the ADC raised concerns about alleged attempts to destabilize its structure. These concerns intensified with INEC’s controversial intervention in the party’s leadership crisis.

On April 1, 2026, INEC announced that it would no longer recognize correspondence from either faction of the ADC, whether led by David Mark or Rafiu Bala, following its interpretation of a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on March 12. The Commission subsequently de-recognized the David Mark-led National Working Committee, citing compliance with a directive to maintain the status quo ante pending the determination of the case at the Federal High Court.

This decision has had profound consequences. By declining to recognize any leadership within the ADC, INEC effectively plunged the party into administrative paralysis. A political party without recognized leadership cannot function, organize, or compete. What is presented as neutrality has, in effect, produced destabilization.

Interpreting status quo ante: Neutrality or confusion?

INEC’s justification rests on the doctrine of status quo ante. However, its interpretation raises serious legal and logical concerns. In established legal doctrine, status quo ante refers to maintaining or restoring the last uncontested state of affairs before a dispute arose. It is intended as a stabilizing mechanism to preserve order while courts resolve substantive issues.

Across precedents from both the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, the principle is clear: preserve continuity, not create confusion.

Yet INEC’s approach does the opposite. Rather than allowing the existing leadership to remain in place pending judicial determination, it has chosen to recognize no leadership at all, creating a vacuum where stability should exist. This is not neutrality; it is an intervention that disrupts the political process.

Equally concerning is the role of INEC’s leadership. As a distinguished legal scholar, Professor Joash Amupitan is expected to interpret and apply legal principles with clarity and fidelity. How then does a doctrine designed to preserve continuity become the basis for institutional paralysis? How does legal reasoning descend into administrative ambiguity?

This is not a minor error in judgment. It strikes at the heart of institutional credibility. When those entrusted with interpreting the law appear to stretch it beyond recognition, public confidence erodes swiftly and significantly.

Beyond the ADC crisis, a broader pattern is emerging. There is a growing perception that the APC-led administration’s political strategy extends beyond electoral victory to shaping the political environment in ways that weaken meaningful opposition. What once appeared subtle is now increasingly evident: a gradual tightening of political space and a steady erosion of opposition strength.

Democracy thrives on competition. It matures through disagreement and flourishes when power is contested,, not concentrated. Yet Nigeria appears to be drifting from competition toward containment.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), historically the strongest opposition force, remains weakened by internal divisions, leadership disputes, and defections. The Labour Party, which gained significant grassroots momentum in 2023, continues to struggle with internal conflicts and legal challenges.

Now, the ADC, emerging as a potential platform for opposition realignment, faces administrative and institutional obstacles that raise serious questions about timing and intent. Individually, these challenges may seem routine. Collectively, they suggest a pattern that is difficult to ignore.

Voter re-validation and risks for 2027

Further compounding concerns is the proposed voter card re-validation exercise, reportedly scheduled less than eight months before a major election cycle. While voter register updates are standard practice globally, timing and context are critical.

Why initiate such an exercise so close to an election? Why introduce a process that could inadvertently disenfranchise segments of the electorate?

In a country where voter turnout is already fragile and access to registration infrastructure uneven, such a policy risks creating barriers, whether intentional or incidental, that could exclude eligible voters. In electoral politics, even the perception of selective disenfranchisement is enough to undermine trust.

INEC’s role is not merely administrative; it is foundational to Nigeria’s democracy. It determines whether elections are credible or contested, accepted or rejected. An umpire is expected to enforce rules and not influence outcomes.

INEC’s neutrality in doubt as Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections. Photo: inecngr

Source: Twitter

But what happens when decisions, however legally framed, consistently produce outcomes that disadvantage one side of the political divide? What happens when regulatory actions begin to resemble strategic interventions?

These questions are no longer confined to political actors. They are being asked by ordinary Nigerians, because democracy depends not only on laws but on trust. Credibility is INEC’s most valuable asset and its most fragile. Once lost, it is difficult to restore.

The de-recognition of ADC leadership, the timing of voter re-validation, and the broader weakening of opposition forces are not isolated developments. Together, they form a narrative, one that suggests an electoral environment drifting away from neutrality. Whether this perception is accurate or not, its consequences are real.

Neutrality vs intervention: Democracy at stake

Elections are not only about outcomes; they are about legitimacy. And legitimacy rests on the belief that the process is fair, transparent, and impartial. Without that belief, even a technically sound election can become a source of conflict.

Globally, credible democracies have learned that electoral integrity must be fiercely protected. In the United Kingdom, concerns over government influence on the Electoral Commission have sparked intense debate, reinforcing the principle that even the perception of interference must be resisted. In countries such as Canada, Australia, and South Korea, electoral bodies have earned public trust through strict independence, transparency, and clear communication. The lesson is unmistakable: credibility is built deliberately; it is never assumed.

INEC’s constitutional mandate is clear: to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. But credibility is not secured by law alone; it is sustained by public confidence. And confidence is fragile. It is shaken by inconsistency, weakened by opacity, and eroded by decisions that appear politically convenient.

Over time, these fractures accumulate until citizens begin to disengage, not out of apathy, but out of doubt that their participation matters.

It is not too late for INEC to change course. The path forward is clear: restore the ADC’s operational leadership pending judicial determination, uphold the true meaning of status quo ante, and reaffirm institutional neutrality, not just in principle, but in practice. Anything less risks setting a dangerous precedent.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections, the stakes could not be higher. Democracies rarely collapse overnight; they erode gradually, decision by decision, compromise by compromise until the will of the people is overshadowed by the will of those in power.

Before casting their votes in 2027, Nigerians must ask a simple but profound question: Is the electoral umpire still holding the whistle, or has it quietly put on a jersey?

Because once the umpire wears a jersey, the game is no longer fair.

And when the game is no longer fair, the people do not win; democracy loses.

Kalu Okoronkwo is a communications strategist, a leadership and good governance advocate dedicated to impactful societal development, and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng