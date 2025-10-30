Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli's latest movie, 'Love in Every Word 2', has been met with mixed reactions since its release

The recent movie is already a hit on YouTube with over millions of views, months after the first part also did massive numbers

A Nigerian lady who watched the past 2 of the movie shared the scene that made her cry and what she learnt

A Nigerian woman shared her review of Love in Every Word 2 and shared what she learnt from the storyline.

Oboli's latest movie is the rave-of-the-moment and continues the love story of Odogwu Obiora, played by actor Uzor Arukwe, and his Achalugo, Chioma, played by Bambam Olawunmi Adenibuyan, in the first instalment released in March.

Lady reviews Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word 2’

On her Facebook page, Nenye Uzowulu shared a review of the movie and what she learnt from it.

Her post read:

“I finally watched love in every word part 2 yesterday night. The best so far. I wished it never end bcos I was patiently waiting for them to make out after waiting for this long. Omoni Oboli cooked and served as usual.

“My teeth where all outside from the beginning to the end. I prefer this to the part 1. Odogwu, Achalaugo, Mama G, Hassan. Every body that featured in this movie delivered their role so well. Or is it the part Adaku was jacked out not to enter the reception trad.

“A message was passed in this movie which I will hold so tight and raise my children with it. Marriage is meant to unite family and not discard. Love is not enough to go into any marriage. Make sure the family you want their son to marry you accept you. Bcos if not, you wil live to regret your decision. I love. 100 minus nothing.”

In the comments, she added the scene in the movie that made her cry.

She added:

“I cried the moment Achalugo returned the ring to odogwu. I was like why are mother inlaws like this. When they finally met at the resort. Achalugo asked odogwu...how can one moved on in a relationship. Odogwu said it's not possible.

“That scene melt my heart. I wish it was reality let them marry. I wish Bambam was never married.”

Reactions trail woman’s review on Oboli’s movie

Njideka Rejoice said:

"Mama you are not saying anything about ify achalugo's friend, specially that moment of cry that she wore black and black."

Chika Hilary Nnajiofor said:

"How all of una dey wait for make out of an already Married Man & Woman inna Movie. Una wan Spoil their Home??? Wic kyn Make~Out night everyone is Waiting For??? Evil People."

Golden Ituma said:

"No be small thing oooo. All my 37 teeth were also outside till d end of the movie. We are waiting for part 3 of the movie abeg."

In related stories, Pst Jerry Eze made reference to words from Love in Every Word, while another lady shared her review of the money.

Man reviews Omoni Oboli's latest movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Chimezie Okezie, who rushed to watch Love in Every Word 2, stated that he expected more from the sequel.

He stated that after he watched the sequel of the movie, he felt that it was unnecessary..

