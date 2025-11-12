Regina Daniels is still trending online after a Nigerian woman shared what she discovered about the actress’ age

The woman said she decided to verify claims that Regina got married at 17 by checking official records for herself

According to her, she came across a post alleging that Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 1998, which sparked her curiosity

A Nigerian lady has revealed Regina Daniels' alleged real age amid her protracted marital battle with husband Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress accused the Delta state senator of marrying her when she was just 17 years old.

Regina Daniels’ "true age" revealed after deep digging by curious fan. Credit: @regina.daniels

In a viral Facebook post, Anita Chinwe Ihebinikeon revealed Regina Daniels' age via the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 1998, according to her voter's registration card. Curious to confirm, she visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal to cross-check the information and found it to be true.

Furthermore, she questioned Regina Daniels' proof of whether Ned Nwoko had faced legal punishment for marrying a child.

See the post below:

Regina Daniels’ age trends

The woman’s revelation stirred mixed reactions among fans, with many questioning the actress and her mother.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Emeasoba Lucy said:

"Which one should we believe? The mother said she was 20 when she got married, she said 17, online in-laws said 19, confusion everywhere."

Peterside Vincent Stanley said:

"It's possible to give a fake age when voting possibly when the PVC was issued she was not legible the best option for age is birth certificate."

ColletteCharming Bluelawstavels said:

"I know she is from 26 years old upwards, maybe she has passed because i didn't calculate well.. her mum's relative that gave birth to a son the same year regina was born. That one should be around 26 now. Though regina is older than him by few months. Me, I know and I am very sure Regina is more than 25 as they claim now."

Israel De Great said:

"Peterside Vincent Stanley This thing u wrote here deserve physical reply.... Na y nonsense dey happen for this country. We lie for fun. Una go dey shout 'in a working country' up and down like say if na working country true true some of una go still dey waka for street now."

Hope Adison said:

"She couldn't have been 17yrs when Ned married her do the maths she was already acting movies back to back in Asaba Nollywood by then does it mean she dropped out of secondary school to be acting those movies."

Joyce Uzoma said:

"This one no be case na, there is one time governor in IMO state that register students in the secondary school he built from is js 1to Ss3 is from 10yrs up and they even go to his home town ti vote lol."

Regina Daniels’ age mystery deepens after fan checks INEC portal. Credit: @Anita Chinwe Ihebinikeon

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In a viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

