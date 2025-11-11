The journey of Annabel Apara with small steps and a big presence

Annabel Apara is a Nigerian actress, model, and social media personality. She gained significant attention for her standout role in the movie Along Came Love. Apara has also appeared in Nollywood films, including Walls Apart, Fight for Me, and Love and the Crown.

Annabel Apara stands against a warm orange and gray background (L). Annabel on a beige couch, holding a white landline phone to her ear (R). Photo: @annabelapara_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Apara began her professional acting career in 2023 and has since appeared in numerous films, including Along Came Love , Was Apart , and After School .

and Beyond acting, she is also a model, brand influencer, and writer with a self-published book.

and with a self-published book. Apara was introduced to Nollywood by Ruth Kadiri and is a student at the University of Lagos.

and is a student at the University of Lagos. Annabel is active on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok, where she posts skits and lip-syncs.

Profile summary

Full name Annabel Apara Gender Female Date of birth 9 December 2005 Age 21 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Osun State Tribe Urhobo Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Michael Akin Apara Mother Elizabeth Apara Siblings Faith Apara Education University of Lagos Profession Actress, model, writer, brand influencer

Annabel Apara's biography

Annabel Apara was born and raised in Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria. She is of Yoruba descent and grew up in a supportive family that encouraged her interest in the arts. Her father is Michael Akin Apara, and her mother is Elizabeth Apara.

The actress grew up alongside her younger sister, whose name remains undisclosed. On 9 November 2024, Annabel Apara took to Instagram to celebrate her younger sister’s 11th birthday. She wrote,

It’s my baby’s birthday!!!!! 11… a big number. I’m so grateful to have you and so proud of how you’re growing up! Can’t believe it’s already been 11 years. I wish you every good thing it’s possible to wish a person… happiness, long life, peace, love, opportunities, wisdom, grace, good health, wealth. I pray for fulfilled dreams as well, and I pray you continue to make us proud. I hope you make decisions that will make you proud when you look back. I love you

Annabel Apara is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Lagos, studying a humanities course.

Five fast facts about Annabel Apara. Photo: @annabelapara_ on Instagtram (modified by author)

What is Annabel Apara's age?

The rising Nollywood actress is 21 years old as of November 2025. She was born on 9 December 2005. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

On 9 December 2024, Annabel Apara marked her 19th birthday with an Instagram post thanking her mother for her love and support, writing,

Also, thank you, Mummy @elizabeth_apara, for always being there, for always following me to set, and for your encouragement! You’ve been a constant source of support, my cheerleader, and someone I cherish! I love you

The journey of the rising Nollywood actress

Annabel developed a strong passion for acting at an early age and participated in various stage plays. She was discovered by popular Nollywood film producer and actress Ruth Kadiri, who provided her a platform to showcase her talents and featured her in several projects.

Annabel Apara in April 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @annabelapara_ on Instagram (modified by author)

On the same birthday post, Annabel Apara also expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Ruth Kadiri for mentoring and supporting her in the industry. She wrote,

This year has been amazing and a lot, with starting uni and then working under @ruthkadiri . Thank you, mami, for the opportunities you’ve given me. I’m so glad I met you, you are a wonderful human being who has been the sweetest, and it you’ve been so lovely to me. Thank you for your kindness, your teachings and for being such a mum with me. Thank you, and I love you!

Apara gained significant attention in 2024 for her standout role in the movie Along Came Love, where she acted alongside established actors like Chidi. Following her initial success, she quickly gained traction and appeared in other notable Nollywood movies such as After School, Walls Apart, Fight for Me, and Love and the Crown, all released in 2024.

Below is a list of Annabel Apara's popular movies as per her IMDb profile:

Year Title Role 2025 Love in the Time of Luxury Angel 2024 One Night Guests Actress 2024 Love and the Crown Nelly 2024 The Girl That Saved Me Pinky 2024 Fight for Me Sharon 2024 After School Mimi 2024 Walls Apart Actress 2024 Along Came Love Actress

Beyond acting, Apara has also been noted for her skills as a model, writer, and brand influencer. She boasts a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok, where she often shares skits and lip-syncs.

As of now, she has garnered almost 330 thousand followers on Instagram and over 200 thousand followers on Facebook. She also boasts over 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

Annabel Apara in Lagos, Nigeria on 13 May 2025. Photo: @annabel.apara on Facebook (modified by author)

Who is Annabel Apara dating?

The young actress is currently single and does not have a publicly confirmed boyfriend. However, there has been significant speculation and social media buzz about her relationship with fellow Nigerian actor Kelvin Ezike, also known as Kenzy, as they have appeared as a couple in movies like After School and Along Came Love, and often appear together in promotional content.

However, multiple sources indicate they are only co-stars and colleagues, and not in a real-life romantic relationship. Annabel Apara generally keeps her personal life private, and there is no confirmed public information about a boyfriend outside of her professional life.

FAQs

Who is Annabel Apara? Annabel Apara is a Nigerian actress, model, social media personality, voice-over artist, and writer best known for her role in the 2024 movie Along Came Love. Where is Annabel Apara from? She was born in Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria. How old is Annabel Apara? The actress is 19 years old as of November 2025. When was Annabel Apara born? She was born on 9 December 2005. What are Annabel Apara and Kenzy known for? Annabel Apara and actor Kenzy are known for their collaborations in Nollywood films, like Along Came Love, Walls Apart, and Fight for Me, where their on-screen chemistry has drawn attention from fans. What TV shows has Annabel Apara been in? As of now, Annabel Apara has not appeared in any TV shows. Who are Annabel Apara’s parents? Her father is Mr Michael Akin Apara, and her mother is Mrs Elizabeth Apara. Who are Annabel Apara’s siblings? The young rising actress has a younger sister.

Annabel Apara is considered one of Nollywood's most promising young talents. She gained public attention for her role in the 2024 movie Along Came Love. Apara has also appeared in After School, Walls Apart, Fight for Me, and Love and the Crown. Besides acting, she is a model, social media personality, voice-over artist and writer.

