Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu addressed the media ahead of WAFCON 2026 opener against debutants Malawi

Nigeria enter the tournament as 10-time champions with a record of reaching the semi-finals in every edition of the competition

Madugu warned that the Falcons will not underestimate any opponent despite Nigeria's history at the continental showpiece

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has declared that Nigeria are fully prepared to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, warning that his side will take no opponent lightly as the competition gets underway in Morocco.

Nigeria will open their WAFCON 2026 campaign against Malawi, the tournament debutants known as the Scorchers, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Stade El Barid.

Justine Madugu confirms Super Falcons' readiness for Malawi. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The match will be the first competitive test for the defending champions, who have been Africa's dominant force in the women's game, winning the tournament 10 times and reaching the semi-finals in every single edition.

Madugu speaks ahead of Malawi clash

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Madugu said the team arrived in Morocco with a clear purpose and a focused mindset, stressing that their record would offer no shortcuts against any side in the group.

"We have huge respect for all our opponents. Every team that qualifies for this tournament deserves commendation and a lot of respect. Yes, they are debutants, but they are a very good side," he said via the NFF.

“We don't take anything for granted. Everybody is coming here with a purpose and a mission, so you don't undermine or underestimate what anybody can do,” he added.

“We are here for the defence of the WAFCON trophy and the team is fully ready and set to go. We will stick to our game plan and our mission.”

Beyond the Malawi clash, Nigeria will also face Egypt and Zambia in the group stage. Both sides are scheduled to meet before the Super Falcons and the Scorchers take to the pitch on matchday one, meaning the defending champions will go into their opener with some knowledge of how their other group rivals performed.

The stakes at WAFCON 2026 extend beyond continental glory. The tournament also serves as a qualifying pathway to the 2027 Women's World Cup, adding further weight to every result Nigeria secure across the group stage and beyond, as noted by FIFA.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Malawi

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Malawi in the Super Falcons’ opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The match will be available for Nigerian audiences on DStv and GOtv and their streaming platforms as well as the free-to-air platform Afro Sports.

Source: Legit.ng