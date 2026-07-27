Davido publicly mocked MC Oluomo on Instagram amid the transport union chief's clash with Osun Governor Adeleke

Portable jumped into the feud, defending MC Oluomo and questioning Davido's loyalties in a fiery post

The dispute is unfolding days before the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for August 15, 2026

The ongoing tension between Afrobeats star Davido and transport union leader MC Oluomo has taken a new twist, with street-hop singer Portable weighing in with fiery remarks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido, born David Adeleke, threw shade at MC Oluomo in an Instagram story on Monday, July 27, 2026. In pidgin English, Davido wrote:

Portable fires fresh shots at Davido over growing MC Olumo tension. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

The jab came amid a dispute between MC Oluomo and Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who recently suspended NURTW operations in the state.

MC Oluomo, through his deputy, Aliyu Issa Ore, countered that no governor has the authority to halt the union’s activities.

With the Osun governorship election just weeks away on August 15, 2026, Davido’s post was widely seen as a show of support for his uncle.

Portable’s Intervention

Portable, known for his controversial takes, added fuel to the fire with a cryptic post that seemed to back MC Oluomo’s influence:

“Awon Omo Ope Yapa Aiyedade Eruku yapa Abi you won run comot for Naija Ni You go japa go Atlanta Who dey put body. Mc OluOmo no small oo Oga Anybody Olohun Ju Eda lo.”

His statement, laced with Yoruba and street slang, suggested that MC Oluomo remains a formidable figure despite Davido’s dismissal.

The clash has sparked heated debates online, with fans dissecting the intersection of music, politics, and street culture in Nigeria.

See Portable's post tackling Davido:

Netizens react to Portable's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevogee said:

"Nothing to see here. He’s standing with his mentor."

hoyeen053 said:

"The way Davido use sharp scissors cut the werey off still Dey pain him…any Davido opponent the werey go support am straight 😂."

safiyah_the_builder said:

"Portable fit argue with his own shadow if e go trend."

nikki_stenderr said:

"Who do u expect Portable to support? His mentor of course."

brit_sonic01 said:

"Davido say by the power invested in me 😂😂😂 English they cry."

safiyah_the_builder said:

"Portable no get permanent enemy or friend, na permanent opportunity."

Portable stirs reactions with bold comments on Davido and MC Olumo. Credit: @davido, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng