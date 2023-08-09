Hande Erçel’s biography: age, height, weight, family, religion

Hande Erçel is a Turkish actress best known for her role as Eda Yildiz in the TV series You Knock on My Door. She has been featured in other TV series, including Azize, Halka, Black Pearl, and Girls of the Sun. She is also a model and has worked with multiple brands endorsing their products.

Hande Erçel commenced her career as a model participating in numerous beauty contests. She has endorsed multiple brands, such as Nocturne and Atasay Jewelry and has appeared on the cover of magazines, including InStyle and Vogue. Her acting career started in 2014 and currently boasts about nine acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name Hande Erçel Gender Female Date of birth 24 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Bandirma, Balikesir, Turkey Current residence Turkey Nationality Turkish Ethnicity White Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Aylin Erçel Father Kaya Erçel Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Profession Actress, model, social media influencer Instagram @handemiyy

Hande Erçel’s biography

The model was born in Bandirma, Balikesir, Turkey. Hande Erçel’s parents are Aylin and Kaya Erçel. Her mother, Aylin, reportedly succumbed to cancer in January 2019. She was raised alongside an older sister Gamze Erçel, who was featured in the TV series Umuda Kelepçe Vurulmaz as Simge.

What is Hande Erçel’s religion? She is a Muslim believer. As for her education, she pursued an art course at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University but did not complete her studies at the institution.

What is Hande Erçel’s age?

The actress is 29 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 24 November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Hande Erçel’s profession

Hande is an actress and model. She began her career as a model and won the 2012 title of Miss Civilization Turkey. She later participated in the Miss World Civilization of the World beauty pageant and came second. She has also appeared on the cover of beauty and fashion magazines, such as Vogue, Elele, InStyle, Originel, and Hello.

She went into acting in 2014 after dropping out of college. The actress boasts nine acting credits. Here is a list of Hande Erçel’s TV shows:

TV shows Year Roles Intoxicated by Love Post-production Kimia-Khatoon Two Strangers Post-production Layla You Knock on My Door 2021–2022 Eda Yildiz Azize 2019 Azize Gunay Halka 2019 Mujde Akay Black Pearl 2017–2018 Hazal Love Doesn’t Understand Words 2016–2017 Hayat Girls of the Sun 2015–2016 Selin Yilmaz Tree of Life 2014 Selen Cilgin Dersane 2014 Meryem Love Bird 2014 Zahide

The model is also an Instagram celebrity fond of sharing her modelling shots on the platform, where she has a massive following. She has endorsed multiple brands, such as Nocturne, DeFacto, and Atasay Jewelry.

Does Hande Erçel have a boyfriend?

The actress is seemingly not dating anyone. However, she was previously romantically linked with multiple famous personalities in the Turkish entertainment industry. Her last relationship was with Whisper If I Forget star Kerem Bursin, whom she reportedly started dating on the set of the TV series You Knock on My Door. They called it quits at the beginning of 2022.

Hande Erçel’s height and weight

Hande Erçel’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Quick facts about Hande Erçel

How old is Hande Ercel? The entertainer is 29 years old as of 2023. Where does Hande Erçel’s family live? Her family lives in Bandirma, Balikesir, Turkey. What is Hande Erçel known for? She is a model and actress known for her role in You Knock on My Door. Does Hande Erçel have a child? She does not have any children. Who is Hande Erçel’s husband? The model is not married and has no husband. She is seemingly not . Did Kerem Bürsin and Hande split? The former couple parted ways in early 2022. How tall is Hande Ercel? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres.

Hande Erçel is one of the most successful Turkish actresses, having been featured in multiple TV series. She has a prosperous modelling career and has appeared on the covers of fashion and beauty magazines. The Turkish-based model has a massive audience on Instagram.

