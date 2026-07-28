The United Kingdom government has detailed the options and exact fees for obtaining or renewing a British passport urgently

Through the "1 Day Premium" service, eligible applicants can have their new passport ready to collect within five hours after their appointment

The UK portal announced how much such service would cost those who are interested in it

For travellers requiring swift documentation, the United Kingdom government has released updated pricing structures and operational rules for securing a British passport urgently.

This update is of high interest to foreigners residing in the UK, who may face emergency travel demands while seeking citizenship.

The UK government shares how to get your passport within five hours. Photo credit: Andy Burnham

Source: UGC

How to received UK visa quickly

According to official guidelines on how to apply from the UK government’s portal, those who cannot wait for the standard multi-week processing times have two distinct pathways to secure their travel documents on short notice: '2-day premium service' and '1-week fast track'.

However, the first option, known as '1-day premium service', is the fastest.

The '1-day premium service' is designed for applicants who need their documents processed almost immediately.

The Timeline: The earliest appointment an applicant can get is two days after submitting the application online. Once the 10-minute appointment at a passport office is completed, the new passport will be ready to collect 4 hours later.

Eligibility: This service is strictly available for renewing an adult passport. It cannot be used for first-time passports or child passports.

Requirements: Applicants must bring and hand in their old passport at the appointment.

According to the UK government, British passport applicants can only use this service to renew an adult passport. It costs £239.50 (or £253.50 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport).

UK announces new student visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UK government has updated its financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, including African countries on the exemption list.

Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia are the only African nations whose nationals may skip submitting proof of funds upfront with their applications.

Source: Legit.ng