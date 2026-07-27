The UAE government has officially published the conditions under which a foreigner may be denied entry into the country

The list includes individuals who have been deported by court order, as well as those flagged by international criminal cooperation authorities

People living with HIV are also mentioned among those who may be refused entry on public health grounds

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined the circumstances under which a foreigner may be refused entry into the country, with details made available on the UAE's official government website.

The information covers a range of situations, from criminal history to health status, and applies to anyone seeking to enter the country regardless of nationality.

UAE explains 5 reasons some foreigners may not be allowed into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/George Pachantouris/mustafahacalaki/Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Reasons the UAE can ban a foreigner

1. Previous criminal conviction

Any individual who has previously committed a crime and was subsequently deported by court order may be permanently refused re-entry into the UAE.

2. Deportation ordered by Ministry of Interior

Beyond court-ordered deportations, any person removed from the country on the direct order of the Ministry of Interior, in accordance with applicable law, may also be barred from returning.

3. Activities flagged by the ICC

Individuals whose conduct or activities have been formally reported by the International Criminal Cooperation Department can also find themselves on the UAE's entry ban list.

4. HIV-positive status

The UAE government website states that a person living with HIV may be denied entry into the country, citing the potential risk such individuals could pose to public health.

5. Deportation for criminal reasons

The UAE has made it clear that any person who has been expelled from another Gulf Cooperation Council member state specifically for criminal conduct may equally be refused entry into the United Arab Emirates.

The same official source also provides information on conditions that could prevent a person from leaving the country, though that falls outside the scope of this report.

UAE explains who can get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) outlined eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship and the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, intellectuals, talented individuals and artists, as well as people with exceptional creative talents, may qualify for citizenship if they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng