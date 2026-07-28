FIFA officially welcomed Zinedine Zidane after the French Football Federation ended years of speculation with his appointment

Zidane succeeds his former France teammate Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years as Les Bleus head coach

The 1998 World Cup winner has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021

FIFA has welcomed Zinedine Zidane to the France head coach role after the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the legendary midfielder's appointment to lead Les Bleus.

Zidane takes over from his former France teammate Didier Deschamps, who stepped down from the position after 14 years in charge of the national side.

FFF confirms Zinedine Zidane as Les Bleus coach. Photo by Lou Benoist/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The world football governing body shared a post on its official X page with the caption "Zizou is back," and published a statement on its official website outlining Zidane's managerial career and what he brings to the French national setup.

Zidane waited for France job

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner had been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021.

He confirmed that he had turned down several opportunities during that period, insisting the France job was the only one that truly mattered to him.

“I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team,” Zidane said, as reported by BBC Sport.

Zidane's first assignment as France manager will come in September, when Les Bleus face Turkiye in the UEFA Nations League. Beyond that immediate challenge, he carries the responsibility of guiding France to UEFA Euro 2028 and the FIFA World Cup 2030.

FIFA sends message to Jurgen Klopp

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA sent a message to Jurgen Klopp after he was named Germany’s new manager.

The former Liverpool manager succeeded Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after a Round of 32 elimination at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng