Cryptocurrency billionaire Blord, in a resurfaced interview, explained why he moves around with armed security guards

The businessman also declared his net worth and explained how he made his massive fortune in less than a decade

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the timeline of his wealth accumulation and doubting his claims

A resurfaced video of Nigerian cryptocurrency billionaire Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, has stirred heavy conversations online.

The clip, recorded in 2025, shows the young businessman explaining why he is always surrounded by armed security guards and also declaring his net worth.

Blord opens up about fear of death, armed escorts and his cryptocurrency wealth in resurfaced viral interview online. Photo: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

The video resurfaced weeks after his release from Kuje prison, where activist Omoyele Sowore secured his freedom in a case involving social media critic VeryDarkMan.

In the video, Blord narrated that his decision to move with tight security was influenced by a past incident where he narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

He explained that although such an event happened only once, it left him cautious about his safety.

“It's a bit dangerous out here. I almost got kidnapped, which I escaped, that I would say”

The businessman went further to reveal his net worth, stating that his fortune was built over several years through cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin.

“I would say 300… $300 million. It wasn’t really quick. I would say it took about 8 years. Via crypto. Bitcoin.”

At just 27 years old, Blord disclosed that he made his first billion at the age of 25.

He explained that his security presence is not only for protection but also because of his role in supporting his community and state.

“I do a lot for the community. I do a lot for the state. I’m a very important person for the state, so they have to protect me at all costs.”

Despite the guards, Blord admitted that true danger cannot always be stopped by security, and he openly confessed his fear of death.

“I cannot have this kind of money and not be scared to die, you know? I'm young. So that's why I'm always on my own lane. I don't want to die."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Blord's resurfaced interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ericmike871221:

“You claim to be worth over 400 billion naira,It took you 8 years to make that amount, but you made your first millions in when you're 25 years old, and now you are 27 years old, how's that possible? Omoo..I'm confused 😃”

@samuelpntekob:

“He doesn’t have any net worth he is just claiming to have one bro is not even listed in any Forbes article that talks about his wealth”

@SammySteve_:

“This guy lies too much and that's what I h8te about him, aside that, make him gerout jor”

@Zhondi3:

“Bro on the journey to revamp is online brand. Any streetwise person would know this is him trying to control the narrative about him, these are all paid interviews.”

Blord’s old interview trends online, where he speaks on security risks, kidnapping fears and his claimed net worth. Photo: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Blord meets Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blord shared details of his unexpected meeting with former Anambra governor Peter Obi during a trip to Lagos.

Blord disclosed that he met the politician while travelling to inspect a project he described as his Lagos estate development called City of David 2.0.

Source: Legit.ng