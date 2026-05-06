Nimbus Pronos has predicted which team will join Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first final since losing to Barcelona in 2006

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face off on Wednesday after a thrilling 5-4 in the first leg in Paris

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted which team Arsenal will face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to Bukayo Saka’s goal, 2-1 on aggregate, to reach their first final in 20 years.

Luis Enrique during PSG's training ahead of facing Bayern Munich. Photo by Sven Hoppe.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will compete for the chance to join the Gunners on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

PSG won the first leg in a nine-goal thriller at Parc des Princes, and will hope to avoid conceding later tonight for a chance to defend their title.

Mysterious cat predicts Bayern vs PSG

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for its prediction of football matches, has shared its predicted outcome for the second leg between Bayern and PSG.

The feline oracle went straight for which team will reach the final, and it backed the defending champions PSG to get it ahead of Bayern Munich.

The cat got it wrong with its prediction for who would reach the final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, as it backed Diego Simeone’s side, who were eliminated.

Luis Enrique shares PSG tactics

PSG will go through if they fail to concede against Bayern Munich, and a 0-0 draw will be a perfect result because of their one-goal advantage.

However, Luis Enrique confirmed that his team will not sit back and defend, but will instead take the game to their host as they did in the first leg.

"Our aim is always to win. That's our mentality. We don't plan to sit back and defend the result,” he said during the pre-match conference as quoted by Goal.

However, he warned his players, particularly Ousmane Dembele, not to get extra motivated as it could hurt the team.

“We admire Bayern because they play beautiful football. It's a challenge, but that's also extra motivation to push ourselves to the limit once again and improve,” he added.

“If you're over-motivated, it doesn't help the cause. We need to keep our emotions in check.”

Vincent Kompany expresses confidence ahead of Bayern vs PSG. Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

Vincent Kompany confident against PSG

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany praised his opponent as the strongest team in Europe in the past two years, but is confident his team can defeat them.

“They [PSG] have been the strongest team in Europe over the last couple of years, they've won the Champions League… They're a team that we respect and who are very difficult to play against. We believe the same of ourselves, though, and that we can beat them,” he said as quoted by Sporty TV.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico to reach the final.

The supercomputer ran simulations with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and predicted which team has the best chance to win it.

Source: Legit.ng