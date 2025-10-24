Wes Bergmann’s wife, Amanda Hornick, is a professional educator and passionate yoga enthusiast. She has been married to The Challenge legend since 1 June 2018, and together they share a beautiful daughter. Wes often credits not just his hard work, but also the unwavering support of his wife for helping him succeed both on and off the screen.

Amanda Hornick married Wes Bergmann on 1 June 2018 , in a Kansas City ceremony attended by friends and MTV stars.

, in a Kansas City ceremony attended by friends and MTV stars. She holds a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Kansas and works in recruitment and wellness.

Wes Bergmann’s spouse is passionate about yoga, community engagement, and family life, especially after welcoming their daughter, Lucy Jean, in 2023.

Full name Amanda Hornick Bergmann Gender Female Date of birth 18 September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Weston Bergmann Children 1 College Drury University, University of Kansas, Regent’s College Profession Yoga instructor, lifestyle blogger

Who is Wes Bergmann's wife?

Reality TV personality Wes Bergmann is married to Amanda Bergmann, who was born Amanda Hornick. She was born and raised in the United States, and despite being the wife of a well-known reality TV star, she has kept most details about her family background private.

After completing her high school education, Amanda attended Drury University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in arts, public relations, and advertising in 2008.

She later advanced her studies and obtained a master of science in education from the University of Kansas in 2016. Amanda also pursued General Studies at Regent’s College in 2007.

How old is Amanda Hornick?

Since Amanda Hornick’s year of birth remains undisclosed, her exact age is unknown. However, according to an Instagram post shared by her husband, Wes Bergmann, she celebrates her birthday on 18 September each year. This makes her zodiac sign Virgo.

Amanda Hornick’s job: What does she do for a living?

Besides being recognised as Wes Bergmann’s wife, Amanda Hornick has built an impressive professional identity of her own. She is a yoga instructor, lifestyle advocate, and higher education professional with extensive experience in recruitment, mentorship, and communications.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amanda has collaborated with multiple organisations across both the corporate and academic sectors. She began her career in 2006 as an IT coordinator at Drury University. A year later, she joined 417 Magazine as an editorial intern, marking her early involvement in media and communications.

Amanda went on to work with DIOSA Communications as a marketing strategist and later served as an online marketing assistant for Change.org. Between 2007 and 2008, Amanda contributed to Welcome to Springfield Magazine as an associate editor and contributing writer, further sharpening her editorial and public relations skills.

She also worked briefly as a public information office intern at Springfield Public Schools before joining William Jewell College as a senior admission counsellor for approximately four years. In 2012, she joined the University of Kansas as a senior coordinator under the Self-Engineering Leadership Fellows Program.

In January 2018, Amanda joined HNTB as a campus recruiter, and she rose to become the company’s associate vice president and manager of campus recruiting, a role she continues to hold today.

On her Instagram page, where she describes herself as a food and drink lover and deal finder, she promotes mindfulness, physical health, and self-care. Her posts often highlight positivity, community involvement, and the importance of mental wellness.

Through yoga and wellness, Amanda continues to inspire others to slow down, focus on balance, and live intentionally.

Are Wes and Amanda still together?

The couple is still together and has been married since 1 June 2018. Their relationship began when they met at a bar and immediately hit it off. After dating for a while, the MTV star asked for Amanda Hornick’s hand in marriage at a Kansas City Royals baseball game in 2016.

Two years after the proposal, the couple exchanged marriage vows at the Overland Park Arboretum in Overland Park, Kansas. They have been married for approximately seven years, and currently they reside in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

Wes and Amanda Hornick announced their pregnancy in April 2023 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lucy Jean, on 28 September 2023. They are also pet lovers and own a dog named Penny.

FAQs

When is Amanda Hornick's birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 September each year, but her exact year of birth remains unknown. Did Amanda Hornick attend college? She attended Drury University for an undergraduate degree, the University of Kansas for a master's degree, and Regent’s College for general studies. What does Amanda Hornick do for a living? She is a yoga instructor and lifestyle blogger, and currently serves as an associate vice president and manager of campus recruiting at HTNB. How did Wes and Amanda meet? Their relationship started when they crossed paths at a bar, where she was having a nice time with friends. Is Wes Bergmann still married? The reality TV personality has been married to his wife, Amanda Hornick, since 1 June 2018. Even though married for seven years, they have known each other longer. Who is Wes Bergmann's child? His child with Amanda Hornick is Lucy Jean, born on 28 September 2023. Where do Wes Bergmann and Amanda Hornick live? The married couple currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. How tall is Amanda Hornick? She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Wes Bergmann’s wife, Amanda Hornick, is a yoga instructor and wellness enthusiast. She also works as an associate vice president and manager of campus recruiting at HNTB. Amanda married the reality TV star in 2018, and they have a daughter together. The family lives in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

