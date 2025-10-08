A look at Lindsay Bercosky's career, family and personal life

Lindsay Bercosky is a young American mechanic, truck enthusiast, auto detailer, and social media influencer from Pennsylvania. She has gained popularity for her unique approach to customising and detailing trucks, often showcasing her work through platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Lindsay Bercosky Pennsylvania, United States on 26 September 2024 (L). Lindsay Bercosky on 12 June 2024 (R). Photo: @lindsaybercosky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lindsay Bercosky was born and raised in Pennsylvania, United States .

. She gained prominence for her unique automotive content, especially engraving signatures on truck tailgates with an angle grinder.

with an angle grinder. Lindsay is the co-founder of Bercosky's Auto Detailing company , which specialises in cleaning services for cars and trucks.

, which specialises in cleaning services for cars and trucks. She is signed with Docherty Agency as a model.

Profile summary

Full name Lindsay Bercosky Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Education Rosedale Technical College in Pittsburgh, United States Profession Auto detailer, truck enthusiast, social media influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @lindsaybercosky

Who is Lindsay Bercosky? Inside the life of a social media truck queen

Lindsay Bercosky was born on 25 May 2002 in Pennsylvania, United States, where she currently resides. She is 23 years old as of 2025. While she is open about her passion for trucks and her work, she keeps her personal and family life private.

After completing her high school education, Lindsey attended Rosedale Technical College in Pittsburgh, where she trained as a technician.

Fast five facts about Lindsay Bercosky. Photo: @lindsaybercosky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Lindsay Bercosky do for a living?

Lindsay is an auto detailer, mechanic, and social media influencer who specialises in working with trucks. She began working on old RAM trucks and learned how to repair things such as air conditioners and engines.

Lindsay's creative approach, which even includes signing autographs with an angle grinder, has made her stand out in the truck community. She founded Bercosky’s Auto Detailing, a company that offers services like cleaning, paint correction, ceramic coating, wheel polishing, interior/exterior detailing, tinting, and steam cleaning.

Lindsay Bercosky in Pennsylvania, United States in August 2023. Photo: @lindsaybercosky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alongside her detailing work, Lindsey maintains a strong social media presence, sharing videos of her transformations and mechanical jobs. As of 2025, she boasts over 647 thousand followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel, launched on 26 November 2013. The channel has accumulated over 522 thousand subscribers as of now. As a social media influencer, she has collaborated with various automotive parts store brands, including King Shocks, Carli Suspension and HD Truck Accessories.

Beyond her online content, Lindsay has also launched her own merchandise line, featuring items such as hoodies, keychains, and decals. She has also ventured into a modelling career and is currently signed with Docherty Agency.

What is Lindsay Bercosky's height?

The American TikTok star stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Lindsay Bercosky? She is an American auto detailer, mechanic, model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Who is the girl who signs trucks with a grinder? The girl who signs trucks with a grinder is Lindsay Bercosky. Where is Lindsay Bercosky from? She was born in Pennsylvania, United States. How old is Lindsay Bercosky? The American auto detailer is 23 years old as of 2025. She was born on 25 May 2002. Why is Lindsay Bercosky famous? Lindsay Bercosky is famous for her viral automotive content, especially engraving signatures on truck tailgates with an angle grinder. Is Lindsay Bercosky married? The social media influencer is reportedly neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. She keeps her love away from the public eye. Where does Lindsay Bercosky live? She currently resides in Pennsylvania, United States. How tall is Lindsay Bercosky? The digital creator is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Lindsay Bercosky has made a name for herself as an auto detailer, mechanic, and social media influencer. She is best known for using an angle grinder to engrave her signature into truck tailgates and other vehicle surfaces. Lindsey has also built a following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok by sharing her love for customising and detailing trucks.

Legit.ng recently published an engaging article about Paris Jackson’s relationships. Paris Jackson, daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, has always been in the spotlight, not just for her thriving career but also for her personal life.

Over the years, the famous actress has been linked to a few men and even women before getting engaged to Justin Long. She dated Chester Castellaw, Michael Snoddy, and Gabriel Glenn. While some of these relationships were confirmed, others were only rumoured based on public sightings.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng