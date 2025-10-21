Hellen Ati, the woman who claims to have a child with Cubana Chiefpriest, has broken her silence after his latest charitable announcement

The celebrity barman had pledged to sponsor 50 students at Clifford University in memory of Davido’s late mother, Veronica Adeleke

Ati, however, accused him of hypocrisy, claiming he neglects his alleged child while showing generosity in public

Social media has been buzzing after Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest, called him out shortly after he announced a major scholarship donation.

Cubana, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, had earlier shared an emotional post on Instagram, pledging to sponsor 50 students at Clifford University, Abia State.

The gesture, he said, was in honour of his late friend Davido’s mother, Veronica Adeleke, as part of a university event attended by the singer himself.

Hellen Ati accuses Cubana Chiefpriest of hypocrisy, claiming he neglects his alleged child. Photos: Hellen Ati/Cubana Chiefpriest/IG

In his post, he wrote:

“In loving memory of my bestie’s mum @davido Mama Veronica Adeleke, Mama your boys are here doing good for ourselves & above all for the people… Earlier this year I paid school fees for 300 students at Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, I will be paying school fees for 50 students at Clifford University Abia State. Education under the shadow of love.”

While many Nigerians praised the businessman for his philanthropy, not everyone was impressed, especially not Hellen Ati.

Reacting in a fiery Instagram video, Ati accused Cubana Chiefpriest of ignoring his alleged child while spending millions to help others.

She said:

“I have come to the conclusion that Pascal must take care of his son. If he wants DNA or not, I don’t care at this point. You want to pay school fees of 50 people, but you don’t know how your son feeds and lives.”

The controversy comes months after Ati publicly accused Cubana Chiefpriest of abandoning her and their child, a claim the businessman has strongly denied.

Fans react to Cubana CP's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@theventcorner:

"He is very irresponsible and his wife is not better! How is she able to stay with him knowing there is a woman dragging him every day for paternity! The effrontery he has to support 50 pupils but his own blood can’t afford fees! Shame on you Pascal! Helen, you really need to go to Nigeria and make a big deal out of this, get a lawyer. It is really brave of you to come on line doing this, many of us can’t but I can assure you, that it will be worthwhile eventually. Don’t give up! Sending you love and light"

@onyi.nyechi03:

"Go and look after your child. Are you not tired of this thing you are doing here?"

@pridegoesbeforefall:

"Please drop him at Nigeria embassy, when they see no one coming, they will send him to motherless babies home"

Cubana CP says he will give 50 Abia varsity students a scholarship. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest/IG.

