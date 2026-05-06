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“What Did You Promise Odunlade?” Actor’s Dedication in New Video With Bambam in UK Draws Reactions
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“What Did You Promise Odunlade?” Actor’s Dedication in New Video With Bambam in UK Draws Reactions

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Bambam recently shared a fun video of herself and her senior colleague Odunlade Adekola in the UK
  • The highlight was the Nollywood actor's dedication as he became a videographer for the actress
  • The heartwarming moment between the duo has stirred reactions online as fans shared funny comments

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Reality star and actress Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam, has been sharing a series of videos and pictures from her time in the UK.

Bambam, who left Nigeria a few days back alongside Timini, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and Mofe Duncan, shared an adorable video of herself featuring popular actor Odunlade Adekola.

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola and Bambam in the UK.
Reality star and actress Bambam shares new video of herself with her senior colleague Odunlade Adekola in UK. Credit: bambam/odunomoadekola
Source: Instagram

The highlight of the video was a series of clips capturing Odunlade's dedication as he made a video for Bambam on the streets of the UK.

In the video's caption, which she shared on her official Instagram page, Bambam also thanked the actor for his support.

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She wrote,

"God bless my uncle @odunomoadekola for the shots!!!"

Bambam and Odunlade were among the cast of a stage play, No Wahala Therapy, held at Gateway House in Woolwich.

The play was written by Omolola Lamikanra and directed by Mofe Duncan. Its other cast includes Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, and Lady Motara.

Bambam perform in stage drama with Odunlade Adekola, others in UK.
Reality star Bambam appreciates Odunlade Adekola over video he made for her. Credit: bambam
Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bambam's estranged husband and reality star Teddy A set tongues wagging online after sharing a cosy photo of himself with an unidentified woman.

The image, posted on Monday, April 4, 2026, showed the former Big Brother Naija housemate holding the woman closely.

The video capturing Odunlade Adekola and Bambam in the UK is below:

Pictures from the stage play shared by Bambam are below:

Reactions to Bambam's video with Odunlade Adekola

While many praised Odunlade, others dropped hilarious comments about the actor's dedication as he made a video for Bambam.

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Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

bolabelpackagingstation commented:

"Giving when u are dating a 50 yrs old man. He will be doing everything to impress you …see as broda Odun is dedicated to the videographer work. I love the video so much."

creativefinyin said:

"Wait do you promise Him a house in UK he so good."

adohrbridals commented:

"Somebody pls help me ask what BamBam promised Odunlade for all these video contents egbami."

bondwithbola said:

"Brother odun moshe o, a dedicated videographer."

treasureonscreen commented:

"Odunlade is just someone who goes hard for his people I guess because this is how I squat in public to take photos of my girl friends."

awoyemi_ayo_jerry said

"Na our senior actor yu dey carry waka like that kon turn am to videophotographer."

its_mjay14 commented:

"I love it as u tel them say na bro edun dey snap u o.... That bro just funny for everything see as e dey bend to snap."

Read also

Tension as Teddy A unveils mystery woman amid rumours of marriage crash with BamBam

Davido's wife Chioma celebrates Bambam

Legit.ng also reported that Chioma caused a buzz with her unexpected message to Bambam.

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Odunlade AdekolaNollywoodActressesBig Brother Naija - BBNAIJAActors
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