Bambam recently shared a fun video of herself and her senior colleague Odunlade Adekola in the UK

The highlight was the Nollywood actor's dedication as he became a videographer for the actress

The heartwarming moment between the duo has stirred reactions online as fans shared funny comments

Reality star and actress Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam, has been sharing a series of videos and pictures from her time in the UK.

Bambam, who left Nigeria a few days back alongside Timini, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and Mofe Duncan, shared an adorable video of herself featuring popular actor Odunlade Adekola.

Reality star and actress Bambam shares new video of herself with her senior colleague Odunlade Adekola in UK. Credit: bambam/odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the video was a series of clips capturing Odunlade's dedication as he made a video for Bambam on the streets of the UK.

In the video's caption, which she shared on her official Instagram page, Bambam also thanked the actor for his support.

She wrote,

"God bless my uncle @odunomoadekola for the shots!!!"

Bambam and Odunlade were among the cast of a stage play, No Wahala Therapy, held at Gateway House in Woolwich.

The play was written by Omolola Lamikanra and directed by Mofe Duncan. Its other cast includes Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, and Lady Motara.

Reality star Bambam appreciates Odunlade Adekola over video he made for her. Credit: bambam

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bambam's estranged husband and reality star Teddy A set tongues wagging online after sharing a cosy photo of himself with an unidentified woman.

The image, posted on Monday, April 4, 2026, showed the former Big Brother Naija housemate holding the woman closely.

The video capturing Odunlade Adekola and Bambam in the UK is below:

Pictures from the stage play shared by Bambam are below:

Reactions to Bambam's video with Odunlade Adekola

While many praised Odunlade, others dropped hilarious comments about the actor's dedication as he made a video for Bambam.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

bolabelpackagingstation commented:

"Giving when u are dating a 50 yrs old man. He will be doing everything to impress you …see as broda Odun is dedicated to the videographer work. I love the video so much."

creativefinyin said:

"Wait do you promise Him a house in UK he so good."

adohrbridals commented:

"Somebody pls help me ask what BamBam promised Odunlade for all these video contents egbami."

bondwithbola said:

"Brother odun moshe o, a dedicated videographer."

treasureonscreen commented:

"Odunlade is just someone who goes hard for his people I guess because this is how I squat in public to take photos of my girl friends."

awoyemi_ayo_jerry said

"Na our senior actor yu dey carry waka like that kon turn am to videophotographer."

its_mjay14 commented:

"I love it as u tel them say na bro edun dey snap u o.... That bro just funny for everything see as e dey bend to snap."

Davido's wife Chioma celebrates Bambam

Legit.ng also reported that Chioma caused a buzz with her unexpected message to Bambam.

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng