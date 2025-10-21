A closer look at the 2025 Ryder Cup captains and their teams

The 2025 Ryder Cup captains, Luke Donald for Europe and Keegan Bradley for the USA, led their teams in one of golf’s most exciting events. Each captain worked with five vice-captains to guide a team of 12 players. The event took place at Bethpage Black in New York from 26 September to 28 September.

Captain Keegan Bradley of Team United States (L). Luke Donald, European Ryder Cup captain (R).

Key takeaways

For the 2025 Ryder Cup, the U.S. team was captained by Keegan Bradley , while Luke Donald led the European team.

was captained by , while led the European team. Team USA’s vice captains were Jim Furyk , Kevin Kisner , Webb Simpson , Brandt Snedeker , and Gary Woodland .

were Team Europe’s vice captains included Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, José María Olazábal, Francesco Molinari, and Alex Noren.

2025 Ryder Cup captains and their teams

The 2025 Ryder Cup, a biennial competition between Europe and the United States, was held from 26 to 28 September. Team Europe won the event with a score of 15 to 13.

Each team had five vice-captains who assisted the captains in strategy, player pairings, and team management. Below is a look at the captains, vice captains, and players who shaped the tournament.

U.S. Ryder Cup captains European Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley (captain) Luke Donald (captain) Webb Simpson (vice captain) Thomas Bjorn (vice captain) Brandt Snedeker (vice captain) Jose Maria Olazabal (vice captain) Kevin Kisner (vice captain) Edoardo Molinari (vice captain) Jim Furyk (vice captain) Francesco Molinari (vice captain) Gary Woodland (vice captain) Alex Noren (vice captain)

2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captains

Keegan Bradley led Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He is joined by vice-captains Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, and Gary Woodland. Here are more details about them.

Keegan Bradley (Captain)

Keegan Bradley during the Ryder Cup 2024 Year to Go Media Event at The Langham Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York, New York.

Full name : Keegan Hansen Bradley

: Keegan Hansen Bradley Date of birth : 7 June 1986

: 7 June 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of 2025)

: 39 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Woodstock, Vermont, United States

: Woodstock, Vermont, United States Current tour: PGA Tour

Keegan Bradley was named the U.S. team captain on 8 July 2024, becoming the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Throughout his career, he has made two Ryder Cup appearances and owns a career record of 4-3.

American professional golfer won the 2011 PGA Championship in his major debut and has 12 worldwide victories, including the 2024 BMW Championship. He is also the nephew of LPGA Hall of Famer Pat Bradley.

Webb Simpson (vice-captain)

Webb Simpson during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Full name : James Frederick Webb Simpson

: James Frederick Webb Simpson Date of birth : 8 August 1985

: 8 August 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

Webb Simpson was one of the vice-captains for the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This was his first time serving in a leadership role at the Ryder Cup, although he had participated as a player in three previous editions (2012, 2014, and 2018).

Simpson is also a seven-time PGA Tour winner. He won the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2018 Players' Championship. The famous athlete also boasts a strong record in the President's Cup, participating in three winning U.S. teams (2011, 2013, and 2019) and serving as an assistant captain in 2022.

Brandt Snedeker (vice captain)

Brandt Snedeker at The Renaissance Club on 11 July 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Full name : Brandt Newell Snedeker

: Brandt Newell Snedeker Date of birth : 8 December 1980

: 8 December 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2025)

: 44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Brandt Snedeker served as one of the vice-captains for the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This was his first time taking on a leadership role at the Ryder Cup, having previously played in two editions of the tournament.

According to the Ryder Cup, Brandt holds a career record of 4-2-0 across his two Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2016. He was also part of the winning U.S. President's Cup team in 2013.

Kevin Kisner (vice captain)

Kevin Kisner during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on 1 August 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Full name : Kevin James Kisner

: Kevin James Kisner Date of birth :15 February 1984

:15 February 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2025)

: 41 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Aiken, South Carolina, United States

Kevin Kisner served as a vice-captain for the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This was his first time in a leadership role at the Ryder Cup, though he had previously represented the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2022, compiling a 2-2-3 record.

He also served as an assistant captain during the 2024 Presidents Cup. Kisner is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Jim Furyk (vice captain)

Jim Furyk at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on 29 September 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

Full name : James Michael Furyk

: James Michael Furyk Date of birth : 12 May 1970

: 12 May 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of 2025)

: 55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States

Jim Furyk was one of the vice-captains for the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This marked his fourth time serving in this position, having previously been a vice-captain during the victorious 2016 and 2021 Ryder Cups, as well as the 2023 edition. He also captained the U.S. team in the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

Gary Woodland (vice captain)

Gary Woodland at The Renaissance Club on 3 July 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Full name : Gary Lynn Woodland

: Gary Lynn Woodland Date of birth : 21 May 1984

: 21 May 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2025)

: 41 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Topeka, Kansas, United States

Gary Woodland served as the fifth and final vice-captain for the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This was his first time participating in the Ryder Cup, either as a player or a vice-captain. He previously represented the U.S. in the 2019 Presidents Cup, contributing to their 16-14 victory.

Team USA comprised six qualifiers and six captains' picks. They include:

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas (captain's pick)

Collin Morikawa (captain's pick)

Ben Griffin (captain's pick)

Cameron Young (captain's pick)

Patrick Cantlay (captain's pick)

Sam Burns (captain's pick)

2025 European Ryder Cup team

For the 2025 Ryder Cup, Team Europe was captained by Luke Donald and included five vice captains and 12 team members.

Luke Donald (captain)

Luke Donald poses with the Ryder Cup on 28 November 2023 in London, England.

Full name : Luke Campbell Donald

: Luke Campbell Donald Date of birth : 7 December 1977

: 7 December 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of October 2025)

: 47 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England

Luke Donald was the captain of Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, leading them to a historic victory over Team USA at Bethpage Black in New York. This win marked his second consecutive Ryder Cup victory as captain, having previously led Europe to triumph in Rome in 2023, according to Golfweek.

He represented Europe as a player four times and was part of the winning team on each occasion. In addition to his Ryder Cup achievements, Donald has had a successful individual career, with five PGA Tour wins and seven European Tour victories. He was also the first Englishman to win both the PGA Tour Player of the Year and the European Tour Golfer of the Year awards in the same year.

Thomas Bjørn (vice captain)

Thomas Bjørn at The Country Club of Virginia on 19 October 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.

Full name : Thomas Bjørn

: Thomas Bjørn Date of birth :18 February 1971

:18 February 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2025)

: 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Silkeborg, Denmark

Thomas Bjørn is a Danish golfer and former Ryder Cup captain who served as a vice-captain for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. This marked his sixth time in a vice-captain role, having previously assisted in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2023.

Bjørn's extensive experience includes captaining Europe to victory in 2018 and representing the team as a player in 2002, 2004, and 2006.

Jose Maria Olazabal (vice captain)

Jose Maria Olazabalat Real Nuevo Club Golf Basozabal on 7 September 2025 in Donostia, Spain.

Full name : José María Olazábal Manterola

: José María Olazábal Manterola Date of birth : 5 February 1966

: 5 February 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2025)

: 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Hondarribia, Basque Country, Spain

José María Olazábal is a Spanish golf legend who served as a vice-captain for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup. This marked his fifth time in this role, having previously assisted in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018.

As a player, Olazábal represented Europe in seven Ryder Cups and captained Europe to victory in 2012. Throughout his career, he has won 30 professional tournaments, including two major championships, both the 1994 and 1999 Masters Tournaments.

Edoardo Molinari (vice captain)

Edoardo Molinar at The K Club on 3 September 2025 in Straffan, Ireland.

Full name : Edoardo Molinari

: Edoardo Molinari Date of birth :11 February 1981

:11 February 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of 2025)

: 44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Turin, Italy

Edoardo Molinari is an Italian golfer who also served as a vice-captain for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has been part of three Ryder Cups: once as a player in 2010 and twice as a vice-captain in 2023 and 2025.

In 2025, Molinari helped Captain Luke Donald with strategy, player pairings, and decisions during matches. His knowledge and advice were important in guiding Europe to a 15–13 victory over Team USA.

Francesco Molinari (vice captain)

Francesco Molinari at Furesø Golfklub on 13 August 2025 in Birkerod, Denmark.

Full name : Francesco Molinari

: Francesco Molinari Date of birth : 8 November 1982

: 8 November 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2025)

: 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Turin, Italy

Francesco Molinari was one of the 2025 European Ryder Cup team vice captains, alongside his brother, Edoardo Molinari. The Italian professional golfer has been part of three winning Ryder Cup teams (2010, 2012, and 2018) and previously served as a vice-captain in 2023.

In 2018, he made history by becoming the first European to win all five of his matches in a single Ryder Cup. Also, in 2019, Molinari won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his third PGA Tour victory of his career.

Alex Noren (vice captain)

Alex Noren at Yokohama Country Club on 9 October 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

Full name : Alexander Norén

: Alexander Norén Date of birth : 12 July 1982

: 12 July 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Alex Noren was the fifth and final vice captain named for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, according to the Ryder Cup website. The Swedish professional golfer has won twelve tournaments on the European Tour, including the BMW PGA Championship, the British Masters and the HNA Open de France. He was a member of the winning 2018 European Ryder Cup team.

The European Ryder Cup team for 2025 comprised six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks. The selections were finalised in early September 2025 by captain Luke Donald. Here is the final European roster for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Højgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry (captain's pick)

Jon Rahm (captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (captain's pick)

Viktor Hovland (captain's pick)

Ludvig Åberg (captain's pick)

Matt Fitzpatrick (captain's pick)

2025 European Ryder Cup team captain and his team.

What were the Ryder Cup pairings for the 2025 matches?

The 2025 Ryder Cup featured a series of exciting matchups between Team Europe and Team USA at Bethpage Black. Here are the pairings for each session:

Friday Morning Foursomes

Match 1: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA)

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA) Match 2 : Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler & Patrick Cantlay (USA)

Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler & Patrick Cantlay (USA) Match 3: Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa (USA)

Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa (USA) Match 4: Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (Europe) vs. Sam Burns & Ben Griffin (USA)

Friday Afternoon Four-Ball

Match 1: Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Sepp Straka (Europe)

Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Sepp Straka (Europe) Match 2: Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Justin Thomas & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) Match 3 : Bryson DeChambeau & Cameron Young (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Shane Lowry (Europe)

Bryson DeChambeau & Cameron Young (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Shane Lowry (Europe) Match 4: Russell Henley & Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Saturday Morning Foursomes

Match 1: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (Europe)

Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (Europe) Match 2: Sam Burns & Ben Griffin (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Sam Burns & Ben Griffin (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) Match 3: Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) Match 4: Cameron Young & J.J. Spaun (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

2025 USA Ryder Cup team.

Saturday Afternoon Four-Ball

Match 1: Scottie Scheffler & Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Viktor Hovland (Europe)

Scottie Scheffler & Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm & Viktor Hovland (Europe) Match 2: Bryson DeChambeau & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Shane Lowry (Europe)

Bryson DeChambeau & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Shane Lowry (Europe) Match 3: Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) Match 4: Cameron Young & J.J. Spaun (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Sunday Singles

Match 1: Cameron Young (USA) vs. Justin Rose (Europe)

Cameron Young (USA) vs. Justin Rose (Europe) Match 2: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) Match 3: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) Match 4: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe)

Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe) Match 5: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe)

Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe) Match 6: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre (Europe)

Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre (Europe) Match 7: Sam Burns (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Sam Burns (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) Match 8: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe)

Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe) Match 9: Russell Henley (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg (Europe)

Russell Henley (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg (Europe) Match 10: Ben Griffin (USA) vs. Sepp Straka (Europe)

Ben Griffin (USA) vs. Sepp Straka (Europe) Match 11: JJ Spaun (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe)

JJ Spaun (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe) Match 12: Cameron Young (USA) vs. Justin Rose (Europe)

How often is the Ryder Cup played?

The Ryder Cup is held every two years. The competition pits 24 of the best male golfers from Europe and the United States against each other in a match-play tournament.

Do Ryder Cup captains play?

Modern Ryder Cup captains do not play in the tournament, as the role has grown into a full-time leadership position that is incompatible with competing.

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States and teammates in Farmingdale, New York.

Where is the 2025 Ryder Cup played?

The 2025 Ryder Cup was held at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, United States.

When was the last time the US won the Ryder Cup?

The US last won the Ryder Cup in 2021, when they defeated Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Can Liv players play in the Ryder Cup?

LIV players can play in the Ryder Cup, but their eligibility depends on specific qualification rules for either Team USA or Team Europe.

Who has won the Ryder Cup the most?

The United States team has won the most Ryder Cups overall, with 27 victories.

The 2025 Ryder Cup captains, Luke Donald for Europe and Keegan Bradley for the USA, were central to their teams’ performance and the excitement of the tournament. Each captain was supported by five vice-captains who helped with strategy and player pairings, guiding a squad of 12 players per team.

