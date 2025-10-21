How Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy, has stood by him through it all

Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy, is an American philanthropist and former cheerleader. She is widely recognised as the long-time spouse of legendary American golfer Phil Mickelson. Married since 1996, she has stood by him through triumphs and challenges on and off the golf course.

Golfer Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy, arrive on the red carpet at the Gala Celebration for the 2011 Presidents Cup at the Crown Towers. Photo: Chris Condon (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Amy and Phil Mickelson have been married for more than 25 years and share three children : Amanda Brynn, Sophia Isabel, and Evan Samuel Mickelson.

: Amanda Brynn, Sophia Isabel, and Evan Samuel Mickelson. In May 2009, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer , and after successful treatment, she is now an advocate for early detection and women’s health awareness.

, and after successful treatment, she is now an advocate for early detection and women’s health awareness. Throughout their marriage, Amy has stood by Phil through every challenge, and she is especially credited with helping the golf legend overcome his gambling addiction and refocus on his career and family life.

Profile summary

Full name Amy McBride Mickelson Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Brookings, South Dakota, United States Current residence Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Linda McBride Father George S. McBride Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Phil Mickelson Children 3 School Brookings High School College Arizona State University Profession Philanthropist, former cheerleader

Bio of Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson’s wife was born Amy McBride in Brookings, South Dakota, United States. She is the daughter of Linda and George S. McBride and was reportedly raised alongside her two brothers, Mark and David McBride.

Amy holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She currently resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with her husband and their three children.

For her education, Amy took her high school studies at Brookings High School and later joined Arizona State University, where she pursued her undergraduate degree.

During her college years, her energetic spirit and love for sports led her to join the school’s cheerleading squad, where she supported the basketball team and gained recognition for her enthusiasm.

Five facts about Amy Mickelson. Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images (modified by author)

How old is Amy Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson’s spouse is 53 years old as of 2025. She was born on 22 June 1972, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Amy Mickelson’s career: what does she do for a living?

Before her marriage, Amy pursued a career in modelling and worked as an NBA cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns. She stood out as one of the best cheerleaders and enjoyed a brief but fulfilling career in sports and entertainment.

After her marriage to Phil, she gradually stepped away from the public spotlight to focus on her family. However, she has remained involved in charitable initiatives alongside her husband through their foundation, the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation. The foundation, established in 2004, supports youth and family initiatives through various programmes and partnerships.

What happened to Amy Mickelson and Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson and his wife celebrate with the tournament trophy after winning during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

On 20 May 2009, Amy and her husband, through a statement shared on social media, announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Following the diagnosis, the golfer immediately withdrew from tournaments to be by her side during treatment.

After months of treatment, including surgery, at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, she reportedly beat it. During her battle with the disease, the golf community showed immense support for her, with many wearing pink ribbons in solidarity during tournaments. Phil said of the support and love they received:

The way the colonials supported us when we first found out, the love, support, and prayers that we felt, you definitely feel that it's a big part of the emotional recovery, as well as the fight as you’re going through it.

Since her recovery, she has been vocal in creating awareness about early cancer detection through regular screening and women’s health. Phil, whose mother is also a breast cancer survivor, told Golf Digest about their fight with the disease:

I'm very proud of my wife and my mom for the fight that they've been through, and we've been fortunate in the long term. Although day-to-day is tough, and the meds are tough, and it's not easy for them, we're fortunate that our long-term outlook looks good. To finish this year off with a win feels terrific.

Phil Mickelson walks to the clubhouse with his wife Amy after victory on the final day of the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: David Cannon

In 2023, through an Instagram post, Phil opened up about his gambling addiction. What started as fun gradually became addictive and threatened his most valued relationships. Currently, he is in his recovery process with professional help, therapy, and a determination to stop gambling.

Above all, he has expressed gratitude to his wife, Amy, who has been with him through it all. He wrote in part about Amy’s support on the Instagram post:

She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times. I couldn’t have gotten through this without her. I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. Because of her love, support, and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be.

Are Phil and Amy still together?

Phil Mickelson holds the Claret Jug with wife Amy and children Evan, Amanda, and Sophia after winning the 142nd Open Championship at Muirfield in Gullane, Scotland. Photo: Ian Walton

The couple is still together and has been married since 16 November 1996. Their love story began in college at Arizona State University, where they undertook their undergraduate studies. Then, Phil was a promising young golfer, while Amy was part of the college’s basketball cheerleading team.

On their first date, they played tennis and headed to the golf course. Amy knew little about golf, but Phil’s charm and humility won her over. They dated for several years before exchanging marriage vows in 1996.

Mickelson’s children and the milestones they have reached

They are parents of three children: two daughters and a son. Their daughter, Amanda Brynn Mickelson, was born in June 1999, and she is a graduate of Brown University.

Sophia Isabel Mickelson, their second child, was born in 2001, and she has shown interest in filmmaking.

Born in 2003, Evan Samuel Mickelson is the couple’s youngest child and only son.

Amy Mickelson’s height and weight

Phil Mickelson of the United States and his wife, Amy Mickelson, leave the arena after the Opening Ceremony ahead of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Redington

Phil Mickelson’s wife stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Amy Mickelson’s age? She was born on 22 June 1972, making her 53 years old as of 2025. Who are Amy Mickelson’s parents? She is the daughter of Linda and George S. McBride, and she has two brothers, Mark and David. Was Amy Mickelson a cheerleader? She was part of the cheerleading team during her time at Arizona State University. Currently, she is a philanthropist and co-founded the Phil and Amy Mickelson Charitable Foundation. How did Amy and Phil Mickelson meet? They met at Arizona State University when they were pursuing their undergraduate studies. Is Amy Mickelson still married? She is still married to her husband, Phil Mickelson, an American professional golfer, with whom she shares three children. Who are Amy and Phil Mickelson's kids? Her daughters are Amanda Brynn and Sophia Isabel Mickelson, and her son is Evan Samuel Mickelson. Where does Phil Mickelson's family live? She resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. Did Amy Mickelson have cancer? She is a cancer survivor. Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2009, and after treatment and support from her husband and the golf community, she recovered.

The life of Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy, is a testament to loyalty, courage, and family devotion. From her early days as a cheerleader to her role as the golfer’s biggest supporter and ultimately surviving cancer, she has remained steadfast through triumphs and trials alike. The mother of three, who is also a philanthropist, lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

