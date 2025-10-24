What Shohei Ohtani's siblings taught him about discipline and dreams

Shohei Ohtani’s siblings, Ryuta and Yuka Ohtani, have played crucial roles in shaping his drive and discipline from childhood. Growing up in a household where every family member pursued sports, Shohei learned the value of commitment, teamwork, and focus. Their shared family discipline, guided by their parents, turned ordinary routines into lifelong habits of excellence.

Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a home run in 2025 (L). The baseball player holds the MVP trophy in 2025 (R). Photo: Ronald Martinez, Sean M. Haffey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shohei Ohtani is the youngest of three siblings.

is the of three siblings. Ryuta Ohtani , became a baseball coach and manager .

, became a . Yuka Ohtani played volleyball in high school, but she is now a nurse .

played volleyball in high school, but she is now a . Shohei’s father, Toru Ohtani , coached him strictly from childhood.

, strictly from childhood. His mother, Kayoko Ohtani, is a former national badminton player.

Profile summary

Full name Shohei Ohtani Nickname Showtime Gender Male Date of birth 5 July 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ōshū, Iwate Prefecture, Japan Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3” Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Toru Ohtani Mother Kayoko Ohtani Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Mamiko Tanaka School Hanamaki Higashi High School Profession Professional baseball player Instagram @shoheiohtani

Get to know Shohei Ohtani’s siblings

Shohei Ohtani's siblings grew up training and playing together, which helped shape his discipline and strong sense of teamwork. Here is a closer look at the baseball star’s siblings.

Ryuta Ohtani

Ryuta Ohtani, born on 20 March 1988, is Shohei Ohtani’s elder brother and a respected baseball coach in Japan. He developed his passion for the sport early, following in his father’s footsteps.

Ryuta played in Iwate Prefecture’s local leagues before joining the Toyota Motor East Japan corporate team in 2012. Over the years, he transitioned from player-coach to full-time coach, earning admiration for his discipline and leadership.

Ryuta Ohtani poses for a photo in front of the press on 8 January 2025, in Kanegasaki in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

In late 2024, Shohei Ohtani’s brother, Ryuta, was appointed manager of the Toyota East Japan team, where he shared his vision for success:

We will continue to build a team that is rooted in Tohoku and loved by the community…we will be determined to win and fight head-on with all our might...I will work hard every day to share happiness and excitement with everyone.

Ryuta’s bond with Shohei has remained strong through the years. Their father, Toru Ohtani, told Mainichi that seeing Ryuta’s experience shaped how he guided Shohei. He reflected on his parenting, saying:

If only I had worked together with [Ryuta] more… I’ve got to give to Shohei what I couldn’t give to his older brother.

Yuka Ohtani

Yuka Ohtani is Shohei Ohtani’s older sister and the firstborn child of Toru and Kayoko. She grew up in Ōshū, Iwate Prefecture, where she actively participated in school sports.

Yuka played volleyball through high school and continued during college before pursuing a healthcare career. After completing her studies, she became a nurse.

Shohei Ohtani’s parents: Meet Kayoko and Toru Ohtani

Toru (L) and Kayoko (R) Ohtani watching the Angels' season-opening game against the Oakland Athletics in 2018. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani’s parents, Toru and Kayoko Ohtani, are former athletes who raised their children to value discipline, humility, and hard work.

Toru Ohtani played as an outfielder in Japan’s corporate baseball leagues until a shoulder injury ended his career. He later worked at an automobile plant but remained dedicated to coaching his children.

Kayoko Ohtani, meanwhile, excelled in badminton at a national level during high school and taught her children the importance of self-reliance and perseverance. Shohei often expresses deep gratitude for his parents’ influence. During a press conference, the baseball player said:

They were always there, taking me to practice. I wouldn’t be here without them.

Kayoko Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s mother, Kayoko Ohtani, was born in 1963. She is a former national-level badminton player from Yokohama. Known for her discipline and self-reliance, she brought the same values into her parenting.

Shohei Ohtani posing with his mother, Kayoko. Photo: @atulpathak007 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

From a young age, Kayoko introduced Shohei to sports by taking him along to her badminton practices. Kayoko reflected on Shohei’s childhood during an interview with Nippon, saying she used to let him play with her badminton equipment:

I would let Shohei play with [my] equipment… Maybe it’s because the motions in badminton are similar to baseball, but he could swing the racquet like a champ without me having to show him.

Those early experiences helped develop Shohei’s coordination and sense of focus. Despite his later success and immense wealth, Kayoko has remained grounded and independent.

The baseball player often speaks fondly of his mother’s influence and determination. He once joked that he still cannot beat her in badminton. Her humility and strong work ethic continue to inspire his approach to life and baseball.

Toru Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s father, Toru Ohtani, is a former outfielder who played for a corporate-sponsored baseball team in Japan. A shoulder injury and work responsibilities ended his playing career, leading him to focus on his family while working at a factory. Despite that, Toru remained deeply connected to the sport and became Shohei’s first and most influential coach.

Toru and Kayoko Ohtani watching a game. Photo: @TokyoGaijinMode on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On the field, Shohei learned to see his father as a mentor rather than a parent. In the aforementioned Nippon Sports interview, he said:

Up until I reached high school, we probably spent more time together on the field than anywhere else. There was no special treatment… I didn’t think of [him] as my dad. He was first and foremost my coach.

Toru trained Shohei from early childhood, carefully tracking his progress and writing notes on how he could improve. His structured approach and high standards pushed Shohei Ohtani to give his best at all times. Toru’s commitment shaped Shohei’s mindset.

FAQs

Who is Shohei Ohtani? Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese professional baseball player known for excelling as both a pitcher and hitter in Major League Baseball. How old is Shohei Ohtani? Shohei Ohtani is 31 years old as of October 2025. Who is Shohei Ohtani’s sister? His sister, Yuka Ohtani, is a former volleyball player who now works as a nurse. Does Shohei Ohtani have a twin brother? Shohei Ohtani does not have a twin brother; his only brother is Ryuta Ohtani. What does Shohei Ohtani’s brother do? His brother, Ryuta Ohtani, is a baseball coach and the manager of Toyota East Japan’s corporate baseball team. Who is Shohei Ohtani’s father? Shohei Ohtani’s father is Toru Ohtani, a former corporate league baseball player and youth baseball coach. Who is Shohei Ohtani’s mother? His mother is Kayoko Ohtani, a former national-level badminton player from Japan.

The story of Shohei Ohtani’s siblings and parents highlight how strong family values can shape exceptional discipline and focus. Ryuta and Yuka Ohtani’s dedication to their own sports set the standard that Shohei followed in baseball. Their shared upbringing under athletic parents created an environment where effort and humility came before fame.

