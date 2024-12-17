Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie Black, and their magical romantic journey

Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' star shortstop and 2024 MVP candidate, has not only taken the MLB by storm with his electrifying performances but also captured attention off the field. While his incredible athleticism and determination have made him a fan favourite, his personal life adds another layer of intrigue. At the center of it all is his wife, Maggie Black—who is she, and what role does she play in his life?

Bobby Witt Jr. made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2022. He has quickly become one of Major League Baseball’s most electrifying stars. Recently, he has hit the headlines for marrying Maggie Black and many are eager to know more about her.

Bio of Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie Black

Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' 2024 MVP candidate, is married to Maggie Black. Maggie is a professional personal trainer. She used to play softball during her high school and college years. Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife earned recognition for her outstanding performance in softball, winning several awards in high school.

Maggie was born and raised in Grapevine, Texas. She grew up alongside her two older brothers. Her journey with Bobby began when they both attended Colleyville Heritage High School. After high school, Maggie pursued a Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

When did Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. meet?

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black’s love story began in high school at Colleyville Heritage. Their relationship started after Bobby asked Maggie's best friend for her schedule, transferring to her physics class to spend more time with her.

Their first publicly shared photo as a couple appeared on Maggie’s Instagram, showing the pair together on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Following high school, Maggie enrolled in Northwestern State University of Louisiana to study Health and Exercise Science. At the same time, Bobby pursued his professional baseball career after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals.

Despite the distance, Maggie was a constant presence in Bobby’s life, attending his MLB Draft and supporting him throughout his minor league journey. After years of maintaining a long-distance relationship, the couple reunited in May 2022.

Reflecting on their journey, the couple described their winter wedding as “a long time coming.” Bobby shared his excitement about taking their relationship to the next level during the People interview, saying,

We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife. We are just super excited to finally be married.

Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr.'s wedding

The professional baseball player proposed to Maggie Black before Christmas Eve in 2023. By early January 2024, the couple had officially announced their engagement. Since then, they have made multiple public appearances together, including at the All-Star game and the red carpet event during the same weekend.

The couple tied the knot on 14 December 2024 at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas. Their grand celebration welcomed 300 guests, including Bobby’s Kansas City Royals teammates and MLB stars such as Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans, and Rusty Greer.

They collaborated with event planner Leslie Ochs of Alice and Apricot Weddings to bring their vision of a perfect wedding to life. Reflecting on the process during the aforementioned People interview, Maggie shared:

It made it super stress-free with us being busy during baseball season. She kept us on track so all we had to do was show up and enjoy.

The couple’s goal was to create an unforgettable experience for their guests. The bride explained:

We told [Ochs] that we wanted our wedding to be fun and something that our friends would never stop talking about. Our goal was to throw the party of the year.

They selected a “timeless yet sleek and modern” aesthetic with a black, white, and fern green colour palette. Event planner Ochs highlighted the thoughtful design elements during the People interview, saying:

Bobby loves bold patterns, so I incorporated a lot of fun pattern play into the overall design of the event. There were so many fun details throughout the design that incorporated Bobby’s love for baseball and Maggie’s personality with the warm and classy atmosphere.

Though the couple initially wanted a church wedding, they decided to host both the ceremony and reception at the Thompson Hotel for convenience, especially with many out-of-town guests. Maggie’s stepbrother, Ryon Phillips, officiated the ceremony.

Maggie Black's wedding dress

Maggie stunned in a custom-designed Elizabeth Lee Bridal gown featuring a structured bodice and a dramatic open back. Speaking about her dress during the aforementioned People interview, the bride shared:

I knew I did not want sparkles or lace, so I had somewhat of a vision in my head before walking into the bridal boutique. Alongside the designer, I brought my vision to life into the perfect wedding dress. I couldn’t wait for Bobby to see it.

On 15 December 2024, Salvador Perez's wife, Maria Gabriela, shared an emotional message on her Instagram story dedicated to the newlyweds. Salvador Perez, a teammate of Witt Jr. on the Kansas City Royals, was one of the MLB stars in attendance.

The post featured a video of Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black going to the wedding reception. Maggie dazzled in her elegant white gown, while Witt Jr. looked sharp in a traditional tuxedo. Maria captioned the video with heartfelt congratulations, saying:

Congratulations to this amazing couple. We love you guys! God bless your marriage.

FAQs

Who is Bobby Witt? He is a professional baseball player and shortstop for the Kansas City Royals in the MLB. Who is Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife? Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife is Maggie Black. What does Maggie Black do for a living? She is a professional personal trainer. When did Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. meet? Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. met while attending Colleyville Heritage High School. When did Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. marry? Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. married on 14 December 2024. Is Bobby Witt in the Baseball Hall of Fame? No, Bobby is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. How old is Bobby Witt? Bobby Witt Jr. is 24 years old as of December 2024.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie Black, is a professional personal trainer and former softball player. Their love story began in high school and culminated in a stunning December 2024 wedding. Maggie has constantly supported Bobby’s baseball journey, from his MLB draft to his rise as an MVP candidate.

