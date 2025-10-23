Reactions as Nigerian Governor's Son Graduates with First-Class Honours in Law
- Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his family members are in celebratory mood after his son Orohwedor graduated with First Class Honours in Law
- The son of the Delta state governor graduated with First Class Honours in Law from Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)
- Nigerians took to social media to react to the remarkable academic achievement of Governor Sheriff's son
Asaba, Delta state – Governor Sheriff Oborevwori celebrated his son Orohwedor on graduating with First Class Honours in Law from Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.
Governor Oborevwori said his son’s hard work, discipline, and brilliance have truly paid off.
The governor described his son’s remarkable achievement as a testament to his “determination and excellence”.
He stated this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
“Congratulations to my dear son, Orohwedor, on graduating with First Class Honours in Law. I am happy to witness your convocation today. Your hard work, discipline, and brilliance have truly paid off.
This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to your determination and excellence. I am very proud of you. Once again, I congratulate you.”
Reactions as Delta governor's son graduates with first class
Okoro Jacobs
Congratulations, my Governor. You're a Winner on every side. The New Era Year theme is working for you; great things are really happening in their own accord for you!
Sam Cyrus Anaughe
Congratulations to Orowhedor. More grace for greater fruitfulness, excellence, and greater exploits in your chosen legal career.
Tisha Ejekanshe Matthew
Congratulations to our brand new Lawyer.
Ulisanmi Edukugho
Congratulations Jnr. U have really made your father, His Excellency, and all of us proud. More wins for u, IJN.
Abel Esievo
Congratulations to a true representative of the father. Go forth and blossom.
Bayagbon Daniel
Congratulations.
A First Class product from a First Class GOVERNOR.
Dudu Akpotor
Congratulations, father, son, and the family. No surprise at the apex grade, it runs in the family. Congrats.
Izeze Rume Reuben
Congratulations, my very dear Orowhedor.
Don't worry.
You know uncle will wash this for your 1ST CLASS for you na.
Prince Ibinayin
Congratulations, Your Excellency.
The good Lord will order his steps to greatness. Amen
Evelyn Aluta ·
Congratulations to a diligent young man and a blessed dad. Welcome to the best profession in the world!
Stephen Oko
Even the Sky will not be your limit, Cup Runneth Over, Congratulations.
Sunny Ehis
Wow!!! Orohwedor, my boy.
A big Congratulations to you on this milestone achievement.
