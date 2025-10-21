South African players have sparked outrage among Nigerians following their kind gestures

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Remo Stars 5-1 at the MKO Abiola Complex on Sunday, October 19

Mixed reactions flooded social media after Nigerians were seen collecting leftovers

Mamelodi Sundowns annihilated Remo Stars 5-1 in the second round of the CAF Champions League (1st leg) at the MKO Abiola Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday, October 19.

The South African side took the lead in the 11th minute through Tashreeq Matthews, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Obassa Adebiyi.

Four minutes before the end of the first half, Peter Shalulile doubled the lead after capitalising on the defensive error of the home team.

Sundowns increased the goal tally to three in the 60th minute by Miguel Reisinho, who is scoring his first-ever goal in the African tournament.

Substitutes Arthur De Oliveira and Katlego Ntsabeleng came off the bench to score the fourth and fifth goals in the 74th and 84th minutes, respectively, per Pan Africa.

Substitute Samson Olasupo netted a consolation goal from just outside the 18-yard box in the 76th minute for Remo Stars.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was in between the sticks for Bafana Bafana during the World Cup qualifiers, played for the Sundowns.

Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners are other members of the national team in the present Mamelodi Sundowns squad.

Sundowns players’ kind gestures spark backlash

Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical staff have drawn criticism from Nigerians after their supposed acts of kindness toward onlookers.

In a video shared on X, a South African team member is seen waving at fans outside the MKO Complex before handing over leftover pizza, carefully pointing to the person he intended to give it to.

Other players followed suit, opening their windows to share leftover food as fans eagerly accepted the offerings.

Fans react

Thabiso C. Ndlela said:

"Don’t blame Nigerians.

"It’s a fact that economy in Africa is extremely falling. There is needy people everywhere🤷🏾‍♂️

"This match showed how much we love each other.

"The bashing and fighting between Naija and Southa is usually for jokes and fun, people who take it seriously have personal issues🤞🏽🤞🏽😊."

Comr Ifunanya Agoziem Francesco wrote:

"Chai!!!!!....shame wear me suit and tie."

Ozoude Prince Chiedozie added:

"Imagine how those players will start seeing us from now on."

Oyesile Phatai Donthate said:

"Otida! Una beat us still con gift us."

Temidayo Shigo wrote.

"no be Amotekun people I dey see collecting left over pizza. madirao"

Sihle Sokhela added:

"We are Africans. Most people there supported Sundowns. so it was the atmosphere... joy and sharing."

Remo Stars to face Mamelodi Sundowns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Premier Football League champions Remo Stars will face Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The NPFL champions defeated US Zilimadjou of Comoros 5-0 on aggregate in the first round to set up a tough match against Sundowns in the next round.

