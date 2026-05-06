Paris Saint-Germain have qualified for their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final

The La Liga giants defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semifinal of the UCL on Wednesday, May 6

Fans have reacted to Les Parisiens' win as they aim to win the Champions League back-to-back

Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final.

Luis Enrique’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6.

Ousmane Dembele scores for Paris Saint-Germain as the French giants qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

PSG had secured a thrilling 5-4 victory in the first leg in Paris, booking a place in the final in Budapest on May 30, where they will face Arsenal FC.

In the 3rd minute, Ousmane Dembele fired the visitors ahead after linking up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who made a blistering run down the left flank.

In the 30th minute, the referee waved away Bayern’s penalty appeals despite a handball by Nuno Mendes, who was already on a yellow card.

In 90+4 minutes, Harry Kane scored a late consolation goal, with an assist from Alphonso Davies but it was not enough to force extra time, per BBC.

Meanwhile, World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele has scored a total of seven goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, including five in his last three.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also become the first player to score or assist in seven consecutive Champions League knockout stage games in a single season.

The Georgian international drew level with Kylian Mbappe for the most goal contributions in the UCL season with 16 (10 goals, six assists), per ESPN.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest this season. Photo by: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail PSG win

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich to meet Arsenal in the UCL final. Read them below:

@Yinkasports said:

"Arsenal's Champions league quest was ended last year by PSG. Time to avenge that defeat is here or time for PSG to clear Arsenal's doubt completely."

@NAIJATRUCKVOICE wrote:

"You and I know that The team on red is the Runner Up . Arsenal don’t the players to that can lift them trophies 🏆. I will come back to this at the end of the season because they are going trophy-less."

@Peterpiperine added:

"The destiny of football lies in the hands of Luis Enrique PSG. PSG stands as the light against the dark, the Halal against the Haram. One night, one chance to save the beautiful game from the shadows! 🪄⚽️ #UCLFinal."

@Ayor0007 said:

"Arsenal fans said that Chelsea won the cwc with luck and because we faced a tired psg, we hope they will beat that same psg too."

@Christianuzo58 wrote:

"PSG will play well but Arsenal will win by 1 nill. Pin this!!!"

Supercomputer predicts Bayern vs PSG tie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team Arsenal will face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

PSG, which won the first leg 5-4, is backed to win again tonight with a 27.2% chance, while Bayern Munich has a 52.7% chance of winning, and a draw, which favours PSG, has a 20.1% chance of happening.

Source: Legit.ng