A University of Ibadan former student has graduated with a distinction in his master's program at the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom

According to the man, he abandoned his self-funded master's program at the University of Ibadan in 2016 due to financial challenges at the time

Ten years later, the businessman earned a master's degree from a UK university, and he has hinted at his next academic target

Oke Samuel Jc Toszydee, a Nigerian businessman, has celebrated earning a master's degree at the University of Hertfordshire, UK, 10 years after he abandoned his master's admission at the University of Ibadan.

Samuel, in a Facebook post on April 25, explained that he left his admission at the University of Ibadan in 2016 because of his financial instability, as the program, which was a professional course, was self-funded, and he had lost his job at the time.

A Nigerian man has bagged a master's degree at the University of Hertfordshire. Photo Credit: Oke Samuel Jc Toszydee

Source: Facebook

In 2017, Samuel stated that he started his own business, which grew gradually and years later, he was able to sponsor himself to study in the UK.

Sending a message of hope to netizens, Samuel encouraged people to keep their dreams alive, noting that nothing is impossible.

After bagging a master's degree with distinction, Samuel has hinted at going for a PhD program next. He shared pictures from his convocation ceremony and a video of when he was called on stage to receive his academic scroll.

Samuel's statement on Facebook read:

"WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST.

"IN 2016 I bottled my MSc Degree admission at the prestigious UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN due to financial instability because its a self funded program and a professional Course to study, which will involve alot of Money, I couldn't further as I lost my Job then, I solely rely on the Job to pay my school fees as a salary earner, in 2017 I started my own little business ( BESTWAYLINKS ENTERPRISE) and gradually God enlarge its Coast,

"Today is earned my MSc Degree with DISTINCTION at the UNIVERSITY OF HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM fully self funded with the help of God after 10 years.

"Keep that your Dream alive, Nothing is impossible.

"Onto the next Phd."

A man celebrates bagging a master's degree from the University of Hertfordshire. Photo Credit: Oke Samuel Jc Toszydee

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UI dropout bags master's degree in UK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the master's graduate's post below:

Prince Mutiu Akinsanya said:

"Awesome congratulations to you dear brother.may u continue to be favoured all rounds."

Juliet Jutody said:

"Congratulations my brother...

"It can only be God."

Seun Vincent Akingbade said:

"Congratulations bro."

Prince Emmanuel Ola-Olawumi said:

"Way to go, Tosin. Congratulations."

Chibuike Awazie said:

"Congratulations sir more grace to you in Jesus name amen and Amen ooooh."

Joshua Osunlana said:

"Congratulations, dear brother and humanitarian."

Onitiri Shukurat said:

"Congratulations my darling son, more wins."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who left in 2009 had returned to the university 17 years later to present his research.

Law student who quit UI bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law student who left the University of Ibadan (UI) had bagged a first-class degree at Redeemer's University.

In a LinkedIn post, Anjolaoluwa, who released her lovely convocation photoshoot, showcased her awards and highlighted her achievements as an undergraduate. According to Anjolaoluwa, she left the University of Ibadan (UI) mid-session and resumed at Redeemer's University as a direct entry student.

Despite resuming a day before her matriculation, three weeks before general examinations and missing tests and assignments, she pulled an impressive 4.8 GPA in that semester.

Source: Legit.ng