Who is Dixie D'Amelio's boyfriend now? A look at her dating history

Who is Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend? She is currently single and not in a confirmed relationship. Over the years, she has been romantically linked with notable names like Noah Beck, Griffin Johnson, Matt Garavel, and most recently, Trevor Zegras. Her love life continues to draw attention, with many eager to know who she is seeing next.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the Global Gift Gala (L). The social media influencer at an H&M event in California (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Lexus Gallegos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dixie D’Amelio’s most public relationship was with Noah Beck (2020–2022).

(2020–2022). The social media personality had a short-lived romance with Griffin Johnson in 2020.

in 2020. She sparked dating rumours with NHL star Trevor Zegras and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, though neither relationship was confirmed.

As of July 2025, she has not publicly confirmed a new relationship, though her close connection with Trevor Zegras has fuelled ongoing dating rumours.

Profile summary

Full name Dixie Jane D’Amelio Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Norwalk, Connecticut, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Heidi D’Amelio Father Marc D’Amelio Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School King School, Stamford, Connecticut College University of Alabama Profession Social media personality, singer, actress, model Instagram @dixiedamelio Facebook X (Twitter) @dixiedamelio TikTok @dixiedamelio

Who is Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend?

At the time of writing, the American social media personality and singer is not dating anyone. She has kept her love life under wraps in 2025 and has not publicly revealed whether she is in a relationship.

However, rumours about her potential romance with professional hockey player Trevor Zegras have emerged. Lately, the two have been spending time together, but despite their closeness, neither has confirmed nor denied the dating speculations.

Dixie D'Amelio attends the 40th FGI Night of Stars Fashion Awards Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio’s former flames and famous romances

Dixie D’Amelio is not only known for her career, but also her love life, which has often hit the headlines. Over the years, she has dated a few fellow influencers and public figures, making her dating history an intriguing one. Here is a comprehensive look at her rumoured and confirmed relationships.

1. Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras speaks during a post-event press conference after the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ben Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Zegras is an American ice hockey centre for the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League. Zegras and Dixie's romance rumours first surfaced in July 2023 after they were spotted hanging out together.

On multiple occasions, she has been seen attending the hockey player’s games, and they have also attended public events together. Despite their close interactions on and off social media, neither the singer nor the hockey player has publicly confirmed whether they are in love or not.

2. Noah Beck

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Noah Timothy Beck is a TikTok star and actor, best recognised for his roles in Doctor Odyssey and Side Hustle. He is the most popular among boyfriends of Dixie D’Amelio. After months of rumours about their romantic involvement in 2020, Beck confirmed the relationship later that year in a YouTube Q&A session with Awesomeness TV.

Their relationship, which was highly publicised on social media, became a favourite among fans. The two even expressed their intentions of marrying each other, with Noah Beck telling Entertainment Tonight in January 2021:

I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that's the goal. I don't want to waste my time. I don't want to be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them. I think she's my forever person.

In August 2022, rumours about their breakup emerged after people noticed their absence from social media. However, they denied the claims, saying they opted for a private relationship, away from social media.

The two separated temporarily in September 2022, before calling it quits for good in November of the same year. Following their breakup, the Side Hustle actor spoke on the Zach Sang Show Clips about dating Dixie in the spotlight, saying:

I felt like I was dating everyone, and like everyone was in the relationship. I feel like one of the things that people don’t seem to understand, which is probably the easiest thing to understand, but people just don’t want to believe it, is that they don’t know everything that happens in the relationship, and the internet can skew things.

3. Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson attends a film premiere (L). The actor walks along a beach (R). Photo: @imgriffinjohnson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Griffin Johnson, an actor and TikTok star who is a former member of Sway House, dated Dixie D’Amelio in 2020. They first sparked dating rumours in February 2020 after they collaborated on multiple TikTok videos and were later spotted on numerous occasions together.

In May 2020, Johnson and Dixie co-starred as love interests in the Brat YouTube show Attaway General, fuelling speculations about their relationship. A month later, their mutual friend Thomas Petrou ended the speculations when he confirmed that the two were romantic partners.

However, not long after the confirmation, Johnson and Dixie ended their relationship in July 2020 due to Johnson Griffin’s alleged infidelity. The breakup sparked online drama, with Dixie using her platform to express her feelings, even releasing a diss track titled Be Happy (Remix).

4. Matt Garavel

Dixie D’Amelio’s earliest known relationship was with Matt Garavel, her high school sweetheart. The two reportedly dated before Dixie's rise to fame on TikTok. Though little is known about their relationship, they appeared to part on good terms, with no public drama or fallout.

FAQs

Who is Dixie D’Amelio dating? Currently, she is single. While there are rumours about her possible romance with a hockey player, there is no confirmation. Who was Dixie D’Amelio’s first boyfriend? Her first boyfriend is reportedly Matt Garavel, whom she dated in high school. Are Noah and Dixie still together? They officially cut their romantic ties in November 2022 after dating for two years, but remain close friends post-breakup. Who does Trevor Zegras date? The ice hockey player has been linked to Dixie D’Amelio since mid-2023, but they have not officially confirmed the relationship. Did Dixie and Josh hook up? Dixie has stated that her interactions with TikToker Josh Richards were strictly platonic. They are just friends, not romantically involved. Why did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up? They ended their relationship amicably, citing personal growth and the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the public eye. Who has Dixie D’Amelio dated? She has been romantically linked to Noah Beck, Griffin Johnson, and Matt Garavel. Her relationship with Trevor Zegras remains unconfirmed. Did Dixie D’Amelio date Joe Burrow? They were briefly photographed together at a Super Bowl/Madden Bowl event in February 2025, which sparked rumours.

Dixie D’Amelio has had three confirmed relationships with Noah Beck, Griffin Johnson, and Matt Garavel. So far, her rumoured relationship with Trevor Zegras remains unconfirmed. While Dixie D’Amelio’s current boyfriend remains unconfirmed in 2025, interest in her romantic journey continues to grow.

Legit.ng recently published Lindsey Vonn’s boyfriends. The former alpine ski racer is best known for being the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing and securing four World Cup championships and over 80 World Cup race wins. As a famous sports personality, her personal life has been of interest to many.

Lindsey Vonn’s love life has long captured public interest, with fans curious about both her current relationship status and past romances. Her dating history includes several high-profile names, some confirmed and others merely rumoured. Read on to discover the notable figures the Olympic ski champion has been linked to over the years.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng