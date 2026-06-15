Olakunle Churchill was recently caught in an exchange with a netizen who called him a 'one-minute man'

The netizen had commented while reacting to Churchill's celebratory post about his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

The businessman's response following his reconciliation with Tonto has stirred reactions

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has caused a stir online with his sharp response to a netizen who taunted him with the long-standing “one minute man” label.

The drama started after a netizen with the username @kin_g_s_ley commented on one of Churchill’s Instagram posts celebrating his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, on her 41st birthday.

Olakunle Churchill claps back at netizen who taunted him for celebrating Tonto Dikeh. Credit: olakunlechurchill/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Churchill posted a picture of Tonto on his official Instagram page with a birthday message, reflecting on her faith and role as a mother.

While many applauded the businessman for celebrating his former wife, the netizen reacted while writing,

“lol true true you are a 1 minute man.”

Not ready to let it slide, Churchill did not hold back as he fired at the netizen.

He responded,

"@kin_g_s_ley what do you need this information for, you be Gay ? He be like say you dey wrong address. For the 1 minute we fit test run your fine aunty or sister as I no like ugly people, them go come back give you report."

The “one minute man” allegation was made by Tonto Dikeh against the businessman during the heat of their divorce years ago.

Despite the bitter separation, the couple reconciled in 2026, following each other on Instagram again. They have both been sharing cordial messages on social media since then.

A screenshot of the exchange between Churchill and the netizen is below:

Reactions trail Olakunle Churchill's response to man who taunted him for celebrating Tonto Dikeh. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Churchill's sharp response to netizen

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

therealcarolinah commented:

"Very good as e be say una like to dey dwell on people's past ode."

pinkandbluesbeautyservices commented:

"Mr Man, you really need to bring your brains out from your and make proper use of them... And kindly remove that King from your name. You don't deserve it... Dullard."

abiodun_stephine commented:

"@olakunlechurchill daddy king ,God will forever bless you and keep your home for you abundantly sir...daddy king you are loved by many.❤️ Happy blessed birthday beautiful mummy king."

chiwendu_sandy commented:

"Stop looking for your fellow man’s attention. Get d fk off his page! He’s not your kind. Ewu!!

adeola_kossoko wrote:

"olakunlechurchill this man gets bad mouth but I love it."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng also reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X, reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng