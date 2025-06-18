Who is Chrisean Rock's new boyfriend? Her colourful dating history revisited

Who is Chrisean Rock's new boyfriend? Chrisean Rock recently ended a brief relationship with NCAA star Tytan Newton after parting ways with rapper Blueface. The new romance was short-lived, and she now appears to be single. Her dating history includes high-profile names like Offset, Lil Mabu, and a few rumoured flings in the entertainment world.

Profile summary

Full name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Nickname Chrisean Rock Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6″ Height centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 37-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres 94-71-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charla Malone Father Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11 Relationship status Single Children 1 College Santa Monica College Profession Rapper, reality TV personality X (Twitter) @ChriseanMalone

Who is Chrisean Rock’s new boyfriend?

Rapper Chrisean Rock is currently single after a brief relationship with college basketball player Tytan Newton. Though fans speculated about a new romance, it ended quickly following reports of infidelity. As of now, she has not confirmed any new partner and appears focused on her career and personal growth.

Chrisean Rock’s dating history: confirmed and alleged relationships

Chrisean Rock's dating life has been a constant topic of speculation and media buzz. From confirmed romances to rumoured flings, her love life has been just as eventful as her career. Here is a look at the relationships that have kept her in the headlines.

Offset

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known by his stage name Offset, is an American rapper and singer who was part of the hip-hop group Migos until 2023. He is known for hits such as Style Rare, Open It Up, and Need It. The relationship rumour between him and Chrisean Rock began in late 2023.

Speculation began when Blueface publicly accused Offset of being involved with Chrisean, though Offset denied the claims. Chrisean never confirmed the rumour, and no evidence ever surfaced, suggesting the story was likely a product of online drama.

K Suave

Kevin Ray Gainer, professionally known as K Suave, has been in the hip-hop industry for a while as a rapper, singer and songwriter. Some of his notable hits are Trippple H, DeathStar, Outer Body, and a collaboration with Chrisean Rock, Cloud9 2.

Rapper Chrisean Rock was rumoured to be dating K Suave in early 2023 after the two were seen together in multiple social media clips. Fans speculated about their relationship due to their flirty interactions and shared time in the studio. However, neither party confirmed a romantic involvement, and the rumours eventually died down.

Blueface

Bluface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, is an American rapper, producer, and record label owner. The Dear Rock hitmaker is Chrisean Rock’s most popular boyfriend. Their relationship, which began in 2020 after she joined his reality TV show Blue Girls Club, has hit the headlines multiple times due to several controversies.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface had an on-and-off romance marred with public fights, arrests, and social media feuds. They had a child in 2023, but sometimes, Blueface denies the child’s paternity. The two eventually broke up for good late in 2023.

Band Hunta Izzy

Band Hunta Izzy is a US rapper known to be the baby daddy of T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins. Dating rumours between the rapper and Chrisean Rock began after a video shared on social media showed her sitting on Izzy’s lap in a nightclub.

Furthermore, the two exchanged flirty messages on social media, fuelling speculation about a possible budding romance. However, neither of them confirmed whether they were romantically involved, and eventually, the rumours faded away.

Lil Mabu

In late 2023, Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu sparked dating rumours following their frequent online interactions and appearances in music videos. As reported by HotNewHipHop, they appeared together in a diss track, which many fans interpreted as confirmation of a romantic connection. They have never addressed the speculation.

Tytan Newton

Chrisean’s most recent confirmed relationship was with NCAA basketball player Tytan Newton in early 2024. The two were seen getting cosy in public, and videos of them kissing and holding hands surfaced online.

However, the romance ended quickly after many reports claimed Chrisean discovered Tytan was allegedly involved with someone else. The Keep Swimming hitmaker has since confirmed her single status.

Does Chrisean Rock have a kid?

Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter (initially Malone Jr.), on 3 September 2023, with rapper Blueface as the father. She has openly shared moments of motherhood, including celebrating her son's first birthday and adjusting his name in honour of his father.

A paternity test conducted in 2023 confirmed rapper Blueface as the child’s father, but occasionally he denies being the child’s biological father. Despite ongoing legal and personal challenges, Chrisean has emphasised her dedication to raising her child and remains actively involved in his life.

FAQs

Who is Chriseans' new boo? She is now single. Chrisean Rock briefly dated NCAA player Tytan Newton after her split from Blueface, but the relationship ended quickly amid drama. Is Chrisean Rock in a relationship? The American rapper is not currently in a relationship. Is Blueface the father of Chrisean's baby? Blueface is the confirmed father of Chrisean Rock's son. A DNA test in May 2023 established paternity, and Chrisean shared the results publicly in early 2025. Did Chrisean Rock date Blueface? Rock had a long and highly publicised on-and-off relationship with rapper Blueface. How many children does Chrisean Rock have? Chrisean Rock has one child, a son named Chrisean Jesus Malone, born in September 2023. Why did Chrisean Rock and Tytan Newton break up? Chrisean reportedly broke up with Tytan Newton after finding out he was possibly involved with another woman. How did Chrisean Rock and Blueface meet? Chrisean met Blueface on his reality series Blue Girls Club in 2020, where she was a contestant. She later signed to his label, and their romantic relationship began shortly after. Did Chrisean Rock confirm her breakup with Blueface? She confirmed her breakup with Blueface after their son's birth, following several on-and-off moments in their relationship.

Chrisean Rock is currently single after a brief relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tytan Newton. For a long time, she has been known to be rapper Blueface’s girlfriend, but the relationship ended after they had a child. Offset, K Suave, and Lil Mabu are some names in her colourful dating history.

