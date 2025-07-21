A look at IU boyfriend Jong-Suk and their heartwarming relationship story

IU’s boyfriend, Lee Jong-Suk, and the singer-actress began their relationship as close friends after first meeting on a music show. That connection gradually deepened, and they officially became a couple in late 2022. Their love story shows how trust and patience can blossom into lasting romance.

Key takeaways

IU and Lee Jong-suk met over a decade ago in August 2012 , while working together on a music program.

, while working together on a music program. Their agencies officially confirmed the relationship in December 2022 , following media reports and fan speculations.

, following media reports and fan speculations. Although both are high-profile celebrities, they continue to keep their relationship private, with only occasional glimpses shared through interviews and public gestures.

Profile summary

Full name Lee Jong-suk Lee Ji-Eun Nickname – IU Gender Male Female Date of birth 14 September 1989 16 May 1993 Age 35 years old (as of July 2025) 32 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Taurus Place of birth Yongin, South Korea Seoul, South Korea Current residence South Korea South Korea Nationality Korean Korean Ethnicity Asian Asian Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6'1" 5'4" Height in centimetres 185 163 Weight in pounds 143 104 Weight in kilograms 65 47 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Brown Brown Father Lui Jong-kuk Lee Jin-kook Mother Kim - Siblings 2 1 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Lee Ji-Eun aka IU Lee Jong-suk High School Yangjae High School – University Konkuk University Hanyang University Profession Actor, model Singer, actress

Who is IU's boyfriend, Jong-Suk?

Lee Jong-Suk is a South Korean actor and model. He was born on 14 September 1989 in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea. The model was raised alongside his two siblings.

He has starred in several TV shows and films, including Prosecutor Princess, High Kick!, While You Were Sleeping, and Law and the City.

IU and Lee Jong-suk's relationship journey

Being high-profile figures in the South Korean entertainment industry, the famous actress, IU and Lee Jong-suk’s relationship, has drawn widespread attention. Even though they kept their bond private for years, their romance eventually became public, sparking curiosity about its beginnings and growth.

2012: First met while hosting SBS's musical show Inkigayo

IU and Lee Jong-suk first crossed paths in August 2012 when they teamed up as co-hosts on SBS’s hit music show Inkigayo. At the time, both were rising stars in their mid-20s.

Lee Jong-suk revealed the initial stages of their friendship in a letter to fans, while confirming his relationship with IU in 2022. He wrote:

We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this. I want to explain this well.. Even when I was working hard and living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart.

2017: Lee attends IU's Palette concert

Lee Jong-suk attended IU's Palette tour concert at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul in December 2017, immediately after returning from Japan. During that period, IU was promoting her Palette album.

2021: Lee Jong-suk promotes IU’s LILAC album

Lee promoted IU’s songs My Sea and Epilogue from her fifth album, LILAC. He shared the screenshots of the songs on his Instagram Story.

February 2022: Lee Jong‑suk mentions IU’s “Winter Sleep" as his favourite song

During an interview with Elle Korea, the actor disclosed that he frequently listens to IU's track, Winter Sleep. He described it as one of his two favourite lyrical songs. Lee referred to Winter Sleep by IU and Jaurim's song, Forever and Ever, as tracks with meaningful lyrics that evoke deep emotions. He stated:

I like songs with good lyrics that I can relate to, and those two songs are very lyrical and good to listen to when I want to be sentimental. It makes me feel like I want to cry when listening to them.

September 2022: Lee Jong-suk attends IU’s The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun concert

Lee was spotted at IU’s The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun concert at one of the biggest stadiums, the Seoul Olympic Stadium, held on 17 and 18 September 2022. The concert later won Stage of the Year at the 2022 Melon Music Awards.

In the same month, Lee performed IU's single, Meaning Of You at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul. It was during Re, Jong Suk, Lee's fan meeting.

October 2022: IU attends Lee Jong-suk's brother's wedding

In October 2022, IU attended Lee’s younger brother’s wedding, where she performed her congratulatory song Meaning of You.

December 2022: Lee Jong-suk opens up about a “special person” at the MBC Awards

Lee Jong-suk was honoured with the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his role in Big Mouse at the 41st MBC Drama Awards. In his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude to a special person who helped him rise. Fans speculated that it could be the IU he was speaking about.

Here is what he mentioned, as reported by Soompi:

After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries, fears, and troubles plaguing me. But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts.

He added:

There's something I really wanted to tell that person using this opportunity. I want to tell that person that I'm thankful to them for always being so admirable, that I've liked them a lot for a very long time, and that I respect and admire them greatly.

31 December 2022: Dispatch names them the 2023 New Year’s Couple

A day after Lee Jong-suk’s acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, Dispatch announced that IU and Lee Jong-suk were in a romantic relationship. The news came as a surprise, not only for its timing, but also because Dispatch broke tradition by releasing it on 31 December instead of 1 January.

Soon after the report, both IU’s and Lee Jong-suk’s agencies, EDAM Entertainment and HighZium Studio, issued official statements confirming their relationship.

January 2023: IU and Lee Jong-suk pen heartfelt letters to fans

After confirming their relationship in December 2022, IU and Lee wrote letters to their fans on 1 January 2023. They touched on their romantic relationship. The K-pop singer wrote:

Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!

The South Korean singer added:

He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement.

On the other end, Lee the actor, wrote:

She is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect. Now she makes me want to be a better person.

September 2024: Lee Jong‑suk attends IU’s HEREH World Tour

The South Korean actor attended IU's six-month HERETH World Tour finale in September 2024. The concert was held at Seoul World Cup Stadium. This appearance was shortly after breakup rumours emerged in early August 2024.

Are IU and Jong-suk still together?

IU and Lee Jong-suk are still together. Although concerns about a possible split emerged in February 2025, the couple has continued to be spotted together on various occasions.

In an interview with OSEN in April 2025, while discussing her new movie When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU mentioned her boyfriend, saying:

First of all, he is very busy. That's probably why he hasn't seen it. First of all, I think that's not the case. I know he's very busy. Bok-ssak' is the last promotion until today, so I only know Kwan-sik. I only know Yang Kwan-sik. Tomorrow, it might be okay (to talk about my boyfriend)

FAQs

Is IU in a relationship? Yes, she is dating South Korean actor and model Lee Jong-suk. Is Lee Jong-suk married? Lee is not married, but has a girlfriend named IU. Did IU date Eunhyuk? Rumours spread in November 2012 that they were dating. However, IU's then-agency, LOEN Entertainment, confirmed that the two were close friends and colleagues. How did IU and Lee Jong-suk meet? They met in August 2012 while hosting an SBS musical show, Inkigayo. How long have IU and Lee Jong-suk been together? The couple have known each other since 2012, but have been romantic partners for nearly three years since 2022. What is IU famous for? She is a singer-songwriter and actress known for her hit tracks, including Celebrity, Palette, and Holssi. Who is Lee Jong-suk? He is an award-winning actor widely recognised for starring in films and TV shows such as Romance Is a Bonus Book, Pinocchio, and Law and the City.

IU’s boyfriend, Jong-suk, is a South Korean actor and model. The couple have known each other for over a decade, but their relationship was publicly confirmed in December 2022. As of July 2025, they are reportedly still together.

