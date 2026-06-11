Actor David Oyelowo revealed how pretending not to understand Yoruba gave him unexpected advantages in boarding school

The Hollywood star stated that classmates freely discussed him in Yoruba, unaware that he understood every word

Oyelowo left fans laughing after admitting the secret helped him date twin sisters at the same time

British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo has shared a funny story from his teenage years in Nigeria, sharing how a carefully guarded secret transformed his boarding school experience.

The actor opened up during an interview with One54Africa.

According to Oyelowo, he grew up speaking Yoruba fluently. However, when he arrived at a boarding school in Nigeria, his foreign accent created a different impression among his classmates.

Many students assumed he could not understand the language.

David Oyelowo says pretending not to understand Yoruba gave him unexpected advantages in boarding school. Photos: David Oyelowo.

Source: Instagram

Rather than correcting them, the actor decided to remain silent and allow the misconception to continue.

Looking back, he described the experience as having a superpower.

Because students believed he could not understand Yoruba, they spoke freely around him, discussing everything from school gossip to personal opinions.

For the young Oyelowo, it became an unusual window into the thoughts of those around him.

Among the conversations he overheard were discussions involving girls at the school.

The actor revealed that some girls would publicly act uninterested in him but tell a completely different story when speaking Yoruba among themselves.

Their assumption that he could not understand the language meant he had access to information many teenagers would have loved to know.

Oyelowo admitted that he ended up dating twin sisters simultaneously.

The actor explained that not every conversation he overheard was flattering.

He recalled hearing classmates gossip about him and occasionally say negative things in the dormitory.

Still, he resisted the temptation to reveal his secret.

For two years, he maintained the act, allowing everyone around him to believe he did not understand a word of Yoruba.

According to him, keeping quiet required discipline, especially when people made comments directly in front of him.

The biggest surprise came when it was time to leave school.

After keeping his secret throughout his stay, Oyelowo decided to reveal the truth.

On his final day, he reportedly walked around speaking Yoruba fluently to classmates who had spent years talking freely in front of him.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail David Oyelowo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Bishopshanzy stated:

"That's why he spoke Yorùbá in HOLLYWOOD movie like that, I was so astonished when I heard my language"

@c.h.i.o.m.a___ noted:

"I pretend not to know Yoruba too, they get too comfortable when they know you don’t understand anything they’re saying"

Bimbo Ademoye confronts thugs on movie set

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye went viral after confronting a group of area boys who disrupted an outdoor film shoot.

The young men were seen demanding money from the production crew in a video that circulated widely on X and sparked conversations about challenges faced by filmmakers.

In the clip, Bimbo Ademoye firmly rejected the demands and exchanged words with the group as the incident temporarily disrupted the production.

Source: Legit.ng