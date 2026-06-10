INMA Global CEO Earl Wilkinson Visits Legit.ng on First Trip to Nigeria

L-R: Victor Enengedi; Felix Imoh; Godwin Chukwu; Doreen Mbaya; Earl J. Wilkinson; Nurudeen Lawal; Rahaman Abiola; and Ismaila Yinusa.

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INMA Executive Director and CEO Earl J. Wilkinson, joined by Africa Manager Doreen Mbaya, visited Legit.ng in Lagos on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, in Wilkinson's first trip to Nigeria.

The visit reflects Legit.ng's standing as one of Nigeria's most widely read digital news platforms, serving more than 25 million readers, and its growing role in a global industry being reshaped by digital habits and artificial intelligence.

It deepens a partnership that began when Legit.ng joined INMA in 2023, with Editor-in-Chief Rahaman Abiola appointed to the INMA Africa Advisory Council Board in 2024.

The leadership of the International News Media Association (INMA) visited Legit.ng in Lagos this week, bringing one of the most influential figures in global news media into Nigeria for the first time. INMA's Executive Director and CEO, Earl J. Wilkinson, was hosted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, alongside the association's Africa Manager, Doreen Mbaya. For Wilkinson, who has guided news organisations around the world for more than three decades, it was a first trip to the country.

A turning point for the news business

The visit lands at a turning point for the news business. Publishers everywhere are rebuilding how they reach audiences and earn revenue as readers move to digital and mobile, as artificial intelligence reshapes the way stories are produced and shared, and as trust in the media is contested more fiercely than ever. INMA sits at the centre of that conversation, helping news companies make sense of the change and act on it.

INMA's place in global media

Founded in 1930, INMA is the only global association devoted entirely to the business of news media. It connects more than 26,000 members at over a thousand news companies in close to a hundred countries, turning what works inside the world's leading newsrooms into practical guidance through its conferences, reports and annual Global Media Awards. Its World Congress draws senior media executives from across the globe each year. Wilkinson has led the association since 1992 and has spoken at more than 200 industry conferences.

INMA Global CEO Earl Wilkinson Visits Legit.ng on First Trip to Nigeria

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He chose to spend a working day with Legit.ng reflects the organisation's standing in Nigeria and the wider continent. Founded in 2012, Legit.ng has grown into one of the country's leading digital news platforms, serving more than 25 million local and international readers and is ranked by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism among the most widely read online news brands in Nigeria. It has built a reputation for breaking news, human interest journalism and fact-checking, work that earned recognition at the Digital Media Awards Africa for its media literacy campaign.

Legit.ng's standing in Nigeria and beyond

The relationship between the two organisations is already well established. Legit.ng joined INMA in 2023, and in 2024, its Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, was appointed to the INMA Africa Advisory Council Board, a body that champions African media on the global stage. This week's visit deepened those ties and pointed to closer collaboration as Legit.ng pursues its pan-African ambitions.

Speaking during the visit, Wilkinson underlined the moment facing the industry. "AI is here to stay, especially in news operations," he said. "You have to stay on top of the new trends, or you risk being left behind." He also praised the strength of Legit.ng's audience and its position in the Nigerian market.

For Legit.ng, the visit was an affirmation of its direction. "Hosting INMA's global leadership here in Lagos is a proud moment for our newsroom and for Nigerian media," said Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng. "It reflects how far we have come and where we are going, as we keep building a platform that serves African audiences and stands among the best in the world."

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria's leading digital media and news platform, known for breaking news, entertainment, politics, business, sports and human interest stories. Headquartered in Ikeja, Lagos, it operates as a privately held digital publisher serving over 25 million local and international readers.

About INMA

The International News Media Association (INMA) is the world's leading provider of global best practices for news media companies looking to grow revenue, audience and brand amid profound market change.

Source: Legit.ng