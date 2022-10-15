100+ unexplainable deep connection quotes about that special person

Unexplainable connections are beyond physical contact. The deeper it goes, the more energy levels it touches. In most cases, you find yourself thinking about this person if they are not around. Unexplainable deep connection quotes about that special someone will help you better understand how you are feeling and how to deal with it.

Instant chemistry with someone you have just met is typically a sign that you two can work on something more, like a relationship. The following are the best connection quotes and sayings to inspire you to stay connected with your loved ones, partner, and friends.

Unexplainable deep connection quotes

Have you ever felt a deep and meaningful connection with someone you've known for a long time or met for the first time? If so, the deep connection quotations listed below will help you convey your sentiments.

It's the connection we can not explain.

All I wanted to learn was wisdom, trust and truth; now, all I really want to learn is forgiveness for you.

True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend.

Divine love glorifies the heart and shines the soul. It makes one pure from body, mind, and soul.

We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.

And yet we were very much alike; we'd lost our souls and were ready to destroy others.

For some people, the point of no return begins when their souls become aware of each other's existence.

With so many people in the world, I am confident in saying if you connect with someone on a soul level, you don’t take them for granted.

Man craves joy far more than anything else in life, but there is nothing as madly intoxicating as the feeling of joy that comes from the soul.

You can’t have a physical transformation until you have a spiritual transformation.

One hundred hearts would be too not many even to consider conveying all my love for you. – Henry Wadsworth

Henry Wadsworth Happiness cannot be travelled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.

Our souls speak a language that is beyond human understanding. A connection so rare the universe won’t let us part.

A soulmate is someone who completes us so thoroughly that we see in that person both a lover and a best friend. The compatibility between soulmates reaches all the mind, body, and soul levels.

The souls plan important encounters long before the bodies see each other.

A soul mate is someone who you carry with you forever. It's the one person who knew you, accepted you, and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would.

One of the most spiritual things you can do is embrace your humanity.

To be your companion was all I needed; to be your lover was all I envisioned. – V alerie Lombardo

alerie Lombardo Nothing will at any point be steady in this world; everything changes, so may we never be separated.

Maybe it's not about the length of time you've known someone, maybe it's about instant recognition on the unconscious level. Our sous know each other. – S.E. Hall

Spiritual soul connection quotes

You can traverse life with the assistance of soul mates who have soul ties with you. Some help you overcome challenges, while others inspire you to recognize your blessings. Below are quotes that will help you understand the importance and impact of a soulmate in your life.

Soul connections are not often found and are worth every bit of fight left in you to keep.

Spirituality does two things for you. One, you are forced to become more selfless, two, you trust providence.

Being spiritually connected with a person makes the relationship more grounded, more harmonious, and more anchored on strong foundations than a relationship solely built on physical attraction only.

A soulmate is a direct pathway to God.

A soulmate is one whose love is powerful enough to motivate you to meet your soul and do the emotional work of self-discovery and awakening.

Part of spiritual and emotional maturity is recognizing that it’s not like you’re going to try to fix yourself and become a different person. You remain the same person, but you become awakened.

I think I would have known my life wasn’t complete if we'd never met. And I would have wandered the world searching for you, even if I didn’t know who I was looking for.

Big-heartedness is the most essential virtue on the spiritual journey.

It's probably hard to feel any sort of romantic, spiritual connection to nature when you have to make your living from it.

What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories?

The spiritual life is not a life before, after, or beyond our everyday existence.

We all are so deeply interconnected; we have no option but to love all. Be kind and do good for anyone, and that will be reflected. The ripples of the kind heart are the highest blessings of the Universe.

It is easier to experience spiritual connection when your life is in the process of falling apart.

Your soulmate will be the stranger you recognize.

From spiritual connection springs kindness, connection, social activism, and love.

Friendship has always belonged to the core of my spiritual journey.

The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind I was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.

My spiritual connection is about embracing everything around me. We’re all the same. There are no boundaries.

In love lies the seed of our growth. The more we love, the closer we are to the spiritual experience.

An invisible thread connects those who are destined to meet regardless of the time, place, and circumstances. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break.

In a world of algorithms, hashtags and followers know the true importance of human connection.

Spiritual soulmate quotes

Share one or more of these soulmate quotes with the person you consider to be your soulmate. Every soul connection you have is crucial to your development and spiritual evolution.

He stirred my soul in the most subtle way, and the story between us wrote itself.

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.

Empathy is really the opposite of spiritual meanness. It's the capacity to understand that every war is both won and lost. And that someone else's pain is as meaningful as your own.

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.

A soulmate is an ongoing connection with another individual that the soul picks up again in various times and places over lifetimes.

The soulmate is what we aspire to and like to understand about ourselves; it is what we deem to be perfection, purity, and endless love.

Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life.

The spiritual life does not remove us from the world but leads us deeper into it.

Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, man cannot live without a spiritual life

Soulmates tend to find each other during the respective pursuits of their soul missions. Creating a soulmate could be seen as a spiritual reward that we give ourselves after pursuing many soul contracts rife with discord.

The soul is placed in the body like a rough diamond and must be polished, or the lustre of it will never appear.

Sometimes I think there are only two instructions we need to follow to develop and deepen our spiritual life: slow down and let go.

A soulmate is an overused term, but a true soul connection is rare and real.

I believe everyone has a soulmate with whom they can spend the rest of their life.

I feel like a part of my soul has loved you since the beginning of everything. Maybe we’re from the same star.

Soulmates resonate on many levels. Something deep in me recognizes something deep in you that is sacred.

Religion is for people who're afraid of going to hell. Spirituality is for those who've already been there.

It happens like this, one day, you meet someone, and inexplicably, you feel more connected to this stranger than anyone else.

Deep connection quotes

The most crucial indicator that you have found someone significant is your deep connections with each other. These quotes about deep connections will help you understand your feeling better.

My soul is being whisked away again to a place unfamiliar, and not many know my name, but it's calling, and following that instinct is all I know.

Giving someone a piece of your soul is better than giving a piece of your heart. Because souls are eternal.

Spiritual love is a position of standing with one hand extended into the universe, and one hand extended into the world, letting ourselves be a conduit for passing energy.

The spiritual journey is the unlearning of fear and the acceptance of love.

My love for her is beyond any love I have ever heard described. It is a love that is beyond love, a soul connection in which no seam is visible.

Physical strength can never permanently withstand the impact of spiritual force.

The soulmate doesn’t have to be in a romantic relationship. Sometimes in life, you meet people when you need them, and there is an immediate connection.

Our hearts speak the same language, but more importantly, our souls share the same voice.

A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys and keys to fit our locks.

The feeling in your heart always comes out spiritually in your voice and the music.

I have a notion that if you are going to be spiritually curious, you better not get cluttered with too many material things.

Through the practice of meditation, when the mind is quieted and the emotions are calmed, the Soul shines forth in all of its glory.

To be able to recognize your soul mates, you are experiencing life on a very high spiritual level. They are a piece of Heaven on Earth now that is astronomical!

Our souls already know each other, don’t they?’ he whispered. ‘It’s our bodies that are new.

You know you are in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. - Dr Sean

Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart and the senses. – Lao Tzu

Deep human connection is the purpose and the result of a meaningful life, and it will inspire the most amazing act of love, generosity and humanity. – Melinda Gates

I believe in the kind of love that doesn't demand me to prove my worth and sit in anxiety. I crave a natural connection where my soul can recognize a feeling of home in another. Something free-flowing, something simple, something that allows me to be me without questions. – Joey Palermo

There is a very deep connection among human beings. All we have to do is open our minds to it. – Yanni

Physical attraction is common, but a mental connection is rare.

Special connection quotes

Have you ever had an unexplainable connection with someone from the moment you met them? Such a bond is incomprehensible; it goes beyond physical attraction. It is an emotional link between two people that has no rationale.

Souls tend to go back to what feels like home.

You are special to me in every way. Thank you for being who you are.

We were just two broken souls trying to fix one another. Somehow, I ended up with a piece of you and you.

Imagine meeting someone who even understood the dustiest corners of your mixed-up soul.

Maybe it’s not about the length of time you’ve known someone; maybe it’s about instant recognition on an unconscious level. Our souls know each other.

Music is the mediator between the spiritual and the sensual life.

Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever.

In the beginning, one soul split into two, creating soul mates. And ever the two shall wander seeking each other.

Hope is some extraordinary spiritual grace that God gives us to control our fears, not to oust them.

Our lives may not have fit together, but ooh, did our souls know how to dance?

Soul mates are muses. You despise, disrespect, and desire the people in your life the most.

Before aligning the mind, body and soul, one must first straighten their mind out.

You meet thousands of people who don't connect with you. And then you meet that one special person and your life is changed.

I want to be your soulmate, even if I don’t believe in them.

Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.

Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends.

You can never love another person unless you are equally involved in the beautiful but difficult spiritual work of learning to love yourself.

You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life but by realizing who you are at the deepest level.

I have a deep connection with you, but we are not lovers, so it is still int*mate in a platonic way.

Human souls have a deep connection. You can sense the people whom you are close with even when your eyes are tied up.

There are no accidental meetings between souls.

So many feelings, connections, and love for one person alone. – Queen McKay

An unexplained connection with someone is one of the strongest emotional experiences anyone can have. The unexplainable deep connection quotes can aid you in developing and comprehending your bond with that one special person in your life.

