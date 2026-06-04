Hijrah 1448: UAE Announces Fresh Holiday for Private and Public Workers
- The UAE announced June 15 as a public holiday for both public and private sector employees to mark the Islamic New Year
- The decision created a three-day weekend for workers nationwide, with offices scheduled to reopen on June 16
- The holiday marked the beginning of the Hijri year 1448 AH and commemorated the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) migration from Mecca to Medina
Employees across the United Arab Emirates will enjoy a long weekend after authorities declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year.
The decision applies to both government and private sector workers, creating a three-day break when combined with the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend.
According to Gulf News, offices and businesses are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 16.
How long is the UAE holiday weekend?
The announcement was confirmed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), which said federal employees would be granted the day off in observance of the beginning of the Hijri year 1448 AH.
The move aligns public and private sector holiday schedules, allowing workers nationwide to observe the occasion and spend time with family during the extended weekend.
What does the Islamic New Year commemorate?
The Islamic New Year marks the first day of the Hijri calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle. The occasion commemorates the Hijra, the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, a pivotal event in Islamic history.
Recognised as an official public holiday in the UAE and many Muslim-majority countries, the day is generally observed through reflection and religious observance rather than large-scale festivities.
It remains one of the most significant dates on the Islamic calendar and signals the start of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world.
What is Hijrah?
Hijrah refers to the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE to escape persecution.
This event marks the beginning of the Islamic Hijri calendar, making 622 CE the year 1 AH. Beyond the historical journey, Hijrah also carries a spiritual meaning of leaving behind what is wrong and moving toward obedience to God.
Eid Al-Adha 2026: UAE residents enjoy longest holiday
Legit.ng earlier reported that during the biggest festival in the Islamic world, luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe enjoyed probably the longest holiday off work during this time.
Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, offered residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.
Arafah Day fell on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha celebrations starting on Wednesday, May 27 and running through Friday, May 29.
With the public holidays falling midweek, residents enjoyed a six-day break when combined with the weekend. This made it one of the most anticipated holiday periods of the year across the UAE.
For those who sought a longer rest period, taking a day off on Monday, May 25 significantly extended the break. When aligned with the weekends before and after the Eid holidays, the total time off stretched to nine consecutive days.
Federal government approves 50% fare discount on train services for Eid Al Adha, dates, details emerge
This window offered an ideal opportunity for travel, family visits, or simply taking time to recharge.
UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule
Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.
The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng