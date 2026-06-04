The UAE announced June 15 as a public holiday for both public and private sector employees to mark the Islamic New Year

The decision created a three-day weekend for workers nationwide, with offices scheduled to reopen on June 16

The holiday marked the beginning of the Hijri year 1448 AH and commemorated the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) migration from Mecca to Medina

Employees across the United Arab Emirates will enjoy a long weekend after authorities declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year.

The decision applies to both government and private sector workers, creating a three-day break when combined with the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend.

Employees across the UAE received a three-day weekend after authorities declared June 15 a public holiday. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf News, offices and businesses are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 16.

How long is the UAE holiday weekend?

The announcement was confirmed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), which said federal employees would be granted the day off in observance of the beginning of the Hijri year 1448 AH.

The move aligns public and private sector holiday schedules, allowing workers nationwide to observe the occasion and spend time with family during the extended weekend.

What does the Islamic New Year commemorate?

The Islamic New Year marks the first day of the Hijri calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle. The occasion commemorates the Hijra, the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, a pivotal event in Islamic history.

Recognised as an official public holiday in the UAE and many Muslim-majority countries, the day is generally observed through reflection and religious observance rather than large-scale festivities.

It remains one of the most significant dates on the Islamic calendar and signals the start of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world.

Families prepare for Hijra celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What is Hijrah?

Hijrah refers to the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE to escape persecution.

This event marks the beginning of the Islamic Hijri calendar, making 622 CE the year 1 AH. Beyond the historical journey, Hijrah also carries a spiritual meaning of leaving behind what is wrong and moving toward obedience to God.

Eid Al-Adha 2026: UAE residents enjoy longest holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that during the biggest festival in the Islamic world, luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe enjoyed probably the longest holiday off work during this time.

Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, offered residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.

Arafah Day fell on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha celebrations starting on Wednesday, May 27 and running through Friday, May 29.

With the public holidays falling midweek, residents enjoyed a six-day break when combined with the weekend. This made it one of the most anticipated holiday periods of the year across the UAE.

For those who sought a longer rest period, taking a day off on Monday, May 25 significantly extended the break. When aligned with the weekends before and after the Eid holidays, the total time off stretched to nine consecutive days.

This window offered an ideal opportunity for travel, family visits, or simply taking time to recharge.

UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng