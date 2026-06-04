Daddy Freeze reacted to Mike Bamiloye’s defence of Pastor Enoch Adeboye over criticism linked to Nigeria’s insecurity and the expectation for church-led protests

The media personality argued that prayer cannot replace strategy, questioning the church’s long-standing focus on spiritual intervention

His comments triggered mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians weighed in on the role of religion in national issues

Media personality Daddy Freeze has strongly criticised veteran gospel filmmaker Mike Abayomi Bamiloye after he defended Pastor Adeboye against public backlash over insecurity in Nigeria.

The controversy followed public complaints that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God had not led protests during President Bola Tinubu’s government despite rising kidnappings and attacks.

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Mike Bamiloye, says the church has failed Nigeria since 1960 because prayer produces no results. Photo: daddyfreeze/mikebamiloye/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported on June 3 that Mike Bamiloye said it was unfair to expect 84‑year‑old Pastor Adeboye to march on the streets after the Oyo school abductions.

He stressed that the main duty of the church is to pray continually for peace and for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

Hours later, Daddy Freeze reacted through a video on Instagram, rejecting Mike Bamiloye’s position.

The media personality argued that prayer alone cannot be a strategy for national progress, pointing to countries like Singapore and China that advanced through discipline and planning rather than prayer.

“Prayer is not a strategy. Hope is not a strategy. Singapore got their independence five years after us. How did they get to where they are today, that their passport is the strongest in the world? Is it through prayer? Did China get to where they got to through prayer?”

Daddy Freeze takes on Bamiloye in a video, declaring that the church's real work is teaching discipline and love, not prayer. Photo: daddyfreeze/mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze went further to say the church has failed Nigerians by relying only on prayer since independence, insisting that the real function of the church should be teaching morality, love, and discipline, not endless prayers.

“How can you tell me that the work of the church is to pray for Nigeria? That means the church has failed, because since 1960, you people have been praying, there is zero result.”

Daddy Freeze concluded that the absence of love in society shows the church has not fulfilled its true mission.

"Teach your members to love one another. The work of the church is to teach love, and the first thing you notice that is absent in Nigeria is that love. As a nation, our belief, especially Pentecostalism, has failed.”

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tarenadestiny:

“Religion will destroy this nation, except we wake up and stand for our right”

@naija_eyeopener:

“Did Pastor Adeboye pray during the Jonathan administration? As I recall, he participated in public protests, and the voices of the people were heard. Why is he now telling Nigerians to pray instead of speaking out?”

@apostle_peteraga:

“In a much as prayer is important, Church have more role to play for country to move forward”

@toniaviator:

“The evidence of effective prayer is result.”

Daddy Freeze slams singer Chike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to the cheating allegations involving singer Chike and Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of Frank Edoho.

The outspoken broadcaster criticised women celebrating the musician, warning that sleeping with a married woman brings severe consequences.

Daddy Freeze clarified that while Frank Edoho and his wife might be victims in the trending drama, people should never view Chike as a hero.

Source: Legit.ng