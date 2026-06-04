The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Thursday, June 4, confirmed the death of an undergraduate, Otabor Boluwatife Joseph, who was killed in a fatal robbery incident

The confirmation came after colleagues mourned Joseph, who spent about four days in the hospital following the attack

Armed robbery attacks targeting higher institution students living off-campus are common in Africa's most populous nation

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Iba, Lagos state - The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday, June 4, said it received with "profound sadness" the news of the death of one of its students, Otabor Joseph.

Joseph, of the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts, died following injuries sustained during an armed robbery attack in Iba area of Lagos, according to a statement signed by Olaniyi Jeariogbe, the acting coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations of the institution. The statement was shared on LASU’s verified social media channels and obtained by Legit.ng.

LASU mourns student Otabor Boluwatife Joseph, who died after sustaining injuries in an armed robbery attack in Iba, Lagos.

Source: Original

LASU mourns student Boluwatife Joseph

The statement read:

"On behalf of the management, staff, students, and the entire University community, the Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult and painful time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this tragic loss."

How LASU responded to attack on student

Legit.ng gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred off-campus on Friday night, May 29, when armed robbers attacked the deceased and his friends.

LASU said:

"Upon receiving reports of the incident, the university, through the Acting Dean, Students' Affairs, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan immediately provided support, escalated the matter to the Vice-Chancellor, and maintained contact with relevant medical personnel involved in his treatment.

"The university also monitored developments closely throughout the period of his hospitalisation."

Sadly, Joseph died on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, four days after the attack.

LASU says it is cooperating with security agencies to investigate the attack that killed student Otabor Boluwatife Joseph and bring those responsible to justice. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

LASU, based in Ojo, noted that it is actively cooperating with police operatives and other relevant security agents to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack are thoroughly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice.'

The university condoled with the family and all who knew the late Joseph and prayed that the Almighty God would give them the fortitude to bear the "irreparable loss."

It concluded:

"We also pray that the soul of OTABOR Boluwatife Joseph rest in perfect peace. Amen."

LASU’s statement can be read in full below via the X post:

Read more on LASU:

LASU VC sends message to students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LASU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello congratulated students as the second semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic session commenced.

She urged students to prepare diligently and approach the examinations with a positive mindset.

The professor also reiterated LASU’s zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice, while promoting integrity and hard work among students.

Source: Legit.ng