Tyler and Ashley's relationship: a handy summary of the 'Love is Blind' couple

As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another.

These words by Tyler Francis confirmed the end of his marriage to Ashley Adionser. The two reality TV stars' relationship blossomed on the reality TV show Love Is Blind Season 7. Tyler and Ashley got engaged and married within two months of the show's experiment.

Tyler smiling in a white tuxedo and black bow tie (L). Ashley posing in a pink sweater dress (R). Photo: @tylerlfrancis, @ashleyadion on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ashley and Tyler connected early in the pods and were among the first couples to get engaged.

A major turning point in their relationship was the revelation that Tyler had three biological children, whom he had not disclosed during their time in the pods.

Ashley and Tyler announced their separation and difficult decision to end their marriage in January 2025, stating that their paths no longer align.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler Francis Ashley Adionser Gender Male Female Age 36 years as of 2025 34 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Libra Aquarius Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Washington, D.C., USA Washington, D.C., USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed African American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Brown Black Marital status Divorced Divorced Ex-spouse Ashley Adionser Tyler Francis Children 3 0 University College of Southern Maryland Philadelphia University Profession Account manager, reality TV star Marketing director, reality TV star

Tyler and Ashley's relationship journey

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis met on the reality TV show Love is Blind USA, Season 7. They had an initial connection and were the first couple to fall in love on the show that premiered in October 2024. Below is a detailed look at Tyler and Ashley's relationship journey.

October 2024: Early connection and engagement

Tyler seated on a sofa with a cigar (L) and Ashley showing off her engagement ring while holding a drink (R). Photo: @tylerlfrancis, @ashleyadion (modified by author)

Ashley and Tyler fell in love in the pods and were one of the first couples to do so. During their time in the pods, the reality TV stars bonded over their similar interests, like horseback riding, skydiving, love for family and religion.

On Episode 3 of Love is Blind Season 7, Tyler asked Ashley to marry him without ever seeing her, and she said yes. After their reveal and engagement, Tyler and Ashley had a strong physical attraction towards each other. The connection seemed to deepen during their getaway in Mexico.

October 2024: Tensions rise after Tyler’s confession

Ashley poses in front of a plant (L). Tyler walking on a basketball court (R). Photo: @ashleyadion, @tylerlfrancis on Instagram (modified by author)

A few weeks before their wedding, Tyler revealed to Ashley that he had fathered three children through sperm donation. He initially claimed he helped a friend and her wife start a family, claiming he had no relationship with the children. The reality TV star continued to say he didn't even know what they looked like.

The revelation caused a lot of problems because Ashley felt he should have told her much sooner. The TV personality questioned how he could have kept such details from her, given their open communication.

Despite Ashley's initial shock, she decided to move forward with the engagement, stating she wants Tyler in her life no matter what. The reality star said she would see the relationship through because of her faith and vows.

October 2024: The Season 7 reunion airs

On the reunion show, Tyler clarified his involvement with his children. He stated that he stepped in to help when the wife of his friend left.

Tyler admitted to knowingly lying on camera about not knowing what his children looked like. He stated that he did this to protect their privacy and claimed he had told Ashley the truth in private.

Ashley posing in a flowery dress indoors (L). The reality star in a black top and grey jeans in bar (R). Photo: @ashleyadion on Instagram (modified by author)

Ashley supported him at the reunion, stating she was aware of the situation. She continued to say that it was insulting to her intelligence for people to imply she was blindsided. She stated:

For people to imply that 'She was blindsided,' 'She didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence.

October/November 2024: Bri Thomas makes headlines with new claims

According to Page Six, Bri Thomas, the mother of Tyler's children, claimed that only her son Kyreaux was conceived as a result of Tyler helping her and her wife conceive.

In regard to our oldest child, Kyreaux, Tyler was initially only supposed to be helping me and my ex-wife. He was helping us conceive.

Bri went on to claim that they had their “unplanned” twins naturally, who were conceived before their older brother turned one. She claimed:

Kali and Kamari are the results of natural, unplanned pregnancy with absolutely no complexities surrounding parentage.

Bri also claimed that Tyler had not paid child support and had abandoned his children to be on the TV show. During the Season 7 reunion, Tyler spoke out about what happened. He acknowledged:

There are pictures of me around. I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule book to this, but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us.

November 2024: Ashley and Tyler address the drama in interviews

Tyler walking by the pool holding a drink (L). Ashley posing by the poolside with a drink (R). Photo: @tylerlfrancis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ashley reveals on The Viall Files podcast that she had been in contact with Bri Thomas, who apologised and said she never meant to cause pain. Ashley also clarified details surrounding how she learned about Tyler's children.

The reality TV personality explained that Tyler initially was vague about the situation. She also added that she understood his decision to step in as a parent for his friend's children. Ashley termed the confession a "blip" that was "tainted" but did not break her trust at the time.

Tyler spoke on the Dear Future Wifey podcast, stating that he wasn't involved in his children's lives. He added that the reason is that he had a difficult relationship with their mother. He also dismissed claims that he was an absent father, stating that he never intended to be an active one. He explained:

I want them to have their family and leave me alone. I feel like nothing more than a fancy babysitter that [the mother of their children] needed money from.

January 2025: Ashley confirms their split after weeks of separation

Ashley posing in a black outfit on a couch. Photo: @ashleyadion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While speaking to People, Ashley announced her separation from Tyler, stating that they had been separated for several weeks. She continued to say they made the difficult decision to end their marriage. Ashley said:

After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

The social media personality emphasised that she had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency, but their paths were no longer aligned.

While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.

According to E! News, Tyler later stated in his Instagram Stories in January that he took full accountability for the difficulties and respected Ashley's decision. Part of the statement read:

I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness.

May 2025: Ashley opens up about heartbreak and betrayal

Ashley Adionser attends the 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Honouring Prostate Cancer Foundation at Pelican Hill Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

On 21 May 2025, Ashley speaks further about the divorce on What’s The Reality? podcast. She termed the experience as dark and questioned if Tyler's love was ever real.

Ashley mentioned realising that Tyler was a "pathological liar" after finding evidence on his computer that contradicted his claims about his involvement with his children.

FAQs

Who is Tyler Francis? Tyler Francis is an account manager and reality TV star who was on Season 7 of the Netflix show Love Is Blind. Who is Ashley Adionser? Ashley Adionser is an American TV personality and marketing director who appeared in the Netflix show Love Is Blind. Are Tyler and Ashley together? No, Tyler and Ashley are not together. They announced their divorce in January 2025. Why did Ashley break up with Tyler? Ashley explained that they broke up mainly because she found out Tyler had lied to her about his children. Is Ashley from Love Is Blind pregnant? No, Ashley is not pregnant. According to People, she publicly said she was not pregnant in November 2024 after a video of her at a football game made people think she might be. Is Tyler from Love Is Blind a sperm donor? Tyler Francis said on Love Is Blind that he was a sperm donor. He shared that he helped a friend and her wife have children, and because of this, he has three biological children. Did Ashley find out about Tyler's kids? Ashley found out Tyler had three children, but he first told her he was just a sperm donor with no real involvement. She later discovered he had lied about his relationship with them, leading to their divorce.

Tyler and Ashley from Love Is Blind ended their marriage after one year of marriage. Ashley found out that Tyler had lied to her about his children, leading to the divorce.

