Was Bryce Laspisa ever found? A timeline of his mysterious disappearance

Was Bryce Laspisa ever found? It has been over a decade since he disappeared under mysterious circumstances in August 2013. Though countless leads have been pursued, and extensive searches conducted, Bryce remains missing as of April 2025. His disappearance remains one of California's most puzzling and lasting mysteries.

Bryce Laspisa went missing on 30 August 2013 near Costa Lake, California, United States.

near Costa Lake, California, United States. He was a Sierra College student at the time of his disappearance.

Bryce was 19 years old at the time of his disappearance.

at the time of his disappearance. Bryce Laspisa's parents are Karen and Michael Laspisa.

Was Bryce Laspisa ever found?

As of April 2025, Bryce Laspisa has still not been found. Over the past decade, numerous searches and investigations have yielded no new information about his whereabouts. His family continues to search for answers and holds on to the hope that he will one day return.

In August 2023, marking a decade since his disappearance, Bryce's mother, Karen, disclosed the family's journey of finding him during an interview with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Here is what she mentioned as reported by The Signal:

The past 10 years have been a devastating journey for our family, but we’ve maintained an unyielding hope that Bryce will come back to us. Our love for him and the special bond we share keep his memory alive.

Timeline of Bryce Laspisa’s mysterious disappearance

The following outlines the key events surrounding Bryce Laspisa's disappearance.

27 August 2013: Breaks up with his girlfriend

In late August 2013, Bryce returned to Sierra College in Rocklin, California, where he was majoring in graphic and industrial design. At the time, he was dating Kim Sly. Both his girlfriend and roommate, Sean Dixon, noticed that he had behaved strangely since returning to school.

Bryce was allegedly drinking heavily, withdrawn, erratic and depressed. Kim disclosed that Bryce admitted to taking Vyvanse, a type of stimulant medicine usually used to treat ADHD. He gave away some of his things, including his Xbox game console and a pair of diamond earrings that meant a lot to him.

Bryce unexpectedly broke up with his girlfriend, Kim. He texted her:

You're better off without me.

The same day, he also texted his friend and roommate, Sean Dixon, saying:

I love you, bro, seriously. You are the best person I've ever met. You saved my soul. I love you, bro, seriously. You are the best person I’ve ever met. You saved my soul.

28 August 2013: Visits his girlfriend at her home

On 28 August 2013, Bryce visited his girlfriend at her apartment in Chico. Kim was concerned about his awkward behaviour, and she took his car keys, claiming he wasn't in a position to drive.

Bryce called his mom and told her about the argument he was having with Kim over her refusing to give him his car keys. His mom convinced Kim to give him the keys, believing he was fit to drive. Bryce left Kim's apartment around 11:30 PM.

29 August 2013: Reported missing but later found

At around 1:00 AM on August 29, 2013, Bryce called his mother to let her know he was coming home to Laguna Niguel. Although his mother believed he was calling from his apartment, phone records revealed that he had called from a location about an hour’s drive south of Rocklin.

At 11:00 AM, his parents were notified that Bryce had used their insurance's roadside assistance service. Bryce had run out of gas, and a roadside assistance worker named Christian brought him fuel. Christian later noticed that Bryce had remained parked in the same spot for several hours.

Christian contacted Bryce’s parents about his behaviour. He later spoke to Bryce, told him that his parents were worried, and urged him to drive home. This was around 3:00 PM. After several hours passed with no word from him, his parents reported him missing to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Two officers located him using his cell phone just a few miles from where Christian had last seen him. They reported that he was coherent and sober, and they encouraged him to continue his journey home.

30 August 2013: Car found crashed at Castaic Lake

At around 2:00 AM on 30 August 2013, Bryce made his final call to his mom, telling her he was too tired to continue driving and planned to rest in his car. He also promised to call her in the morning, which never happened.

Between 4:20 AM and 5:15 AM, police officers discovered Bryce's 2003 Toyota Highlander wrecked near Castaic Lake, roughly 90 miles from his home. The car had plunged down a 15-foot embankment and landed on its side. The officers found the rear window had been broken, but found his cellphone, laptop, wallet, and clothes inside the car.

Surveillance footage revealed that at 2:15 AM, instead of stopping to rest, he turned onto an access road. Divers searched Castaic Lake but found no sign of him. Police dogs tracked his scent across a bridge to a nearby truck stop, where the trail abruptly ended.

His girlfriend, Kim Sly, told NBC4 in September 2013 that she was worried about his whereabouts since he left her house and thought she was heading to his apartment. She stated:

I've thought about every possible scenario about where he could be and what could've happened to him. I still remain hopeful that he is out there somewhere trying to get home, and I really hope that he will just show up or call anybody.

4 September 2013: Burned body discovered near Castaic Lake

Around 6:15 AM, firefighters were informed of a brush fire near Castaic Lake, not far from where Bryce Laspisa’s car had been found. They discovered a burned body after putting out the flames. The Los Angeles County fire supervisor, Benard Peters, mentioned:

We got there, and it was what appeared to be a body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryce's friend and roommate, Sean, said he didn’t believe Bryce could do that to himself. According to Fox, he stated:

[I’m] not worried because I know that though he may be having some issues right now, [but] I can’t see him doing that to himself. I just have hope that that’s not him.

August 2023: Marks a decade since his disappearance

As of August 2023, making a decade since Bryce's disappearance, the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) released an age-progressed image. A forensic artist at NCMEC created the image to show what Bryce might look like today at age 29.

As of April 2025, no verified sightings or breakthroughs have emerged in the case of Bryce Laspisa, who disappeared on 30 August 2013. Bryce's family remains committed to finding answers and actively maintains the "Find Bryce Laspisa" to keep his story in the public eye and seek help from the community.

As of April 2025, Bryce Laspisa is yet to be found. He vanished on 30 August 2013, after his 2003 Toyota Highlander was found overturned near Castaic Lake, California, with his personal belongings inside but no trace of him.

