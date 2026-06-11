A graduate of the University of Abuja, UniAbuja, has displayed his statement of results on social media

The individual explained that since he finished with a First Class degree, several people have asked him questions

He mentioned in the description of the post the 3 things that helped him to finish with a first class

A graduate of the University of Abuja who finished with a First Class has shared three simple things he did that helped him achieve a First Class degree.

The young man mentioned in the viral post said that some individuals asked him how he was able to finish with a top CGPA at the University of Abuja.

University of Abuja first class graduate reveals secrets behind academic success. Photo Source: TikTok/steve_matics

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA graduate shares statement of results

After being asked repeatedly, he finally shared the answer in a post he made available on his TikTok page.

He said:

"As a tutor and a mentor, I get this question a lot from my students: 'How did you graduate with a First Class in Mathematics?' Like, how did you do it? Mathematics of all courses?😭😅 My answer is always simple: Determination + Consistency + Discipline. The question is not about 'Is it possible?' It’s about: Are you ready to stay consistent? I wanted a First Class and I made it happen. Not by luck, but by showing up every single day."

He explained in the above post the three things that helped him achieve a First Class degree, which he mentioned as determination, consistency, and discipline.

University of Abuja graduate displays statement of result after bagging first class.Photo Source: TikTok/steve_matics

Source: TikTok

He also explained in the description of the post that he found motivation, and this helped make his goal possible. He advised individuals to find motivation, as they might find it hard to achieve their goals without it.

He continued:

"Find your motivation. Because without it… there’s no movement. 'What drives you?' I’ll be breaking this down deeply at the STEVEMATICS MENTORSHIP NETWORK (SMN), a space where I mentor and groom students on the path of academic excellence, discipline in character, and purpose."

UNIABUJA graduate bags first. class

Zulk_Sarki noted:

"Oya make I ask you two questions. 1. what is the probability that fuel will return to #167. 2. if X is a set of numbers that make up an account balance, what factors of X will make that account get to N10B."

Petrovarh noted:

"Omo congratulations oh😭, please apply for Nigeria airforce this year will this your result. Registration for short service will start by August."

dr_Oly(PhD,RN, RM, RMHN) shared:

"First class for maths."

Gbenga Adesanya stressed:

"Start learning Python and data analytics. GOD bless you."

ZOJ WORLD added:

"I first carry this zeal for 100 leave but Sapa no allow me last last I did 2:1 congratulations my fellow mathematician."

Mimiukil noted:

"You have chosen your part already as an academician. Lecturing is your calling ok. Congratulations.."

Beloved strands&style wrote:

"This is my course right now I’m in my final level with my second class lower, I no Dey shame o. The course too hard."

Ofor said:

"Chief, apply to one of the Big 4’s better still an IB like Chapel Hill, Cardinal stone even BCG for consulting. Another exciting pathway for you will be Actuary! Congrats chief, it’s never an easy feat!"

LA. Blendz added:

"Some are asking why is he posting his result, he's selling himself life no be like before we the live lucky , show what you have there's people that may need your service! once again congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) pharmacy student has graduated with a first-class degree. The lady said she once failed mathematics because she was sick, and some people told her parents not to send her to university.

But her parents supported her and believed in her. She later worked hard and finished school with a first class and many good grades. Many people online congratulated her.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class at

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has finished her studies at the University of Ibadan (UI) with a First Class degree in Mathematics.

The lady, Fathia Raji, said she had a hard start in school but kept trying her best. She also said she got five scholarships while she was still a student. Many people online congratulated her after seeing her story.

Source: Legit.ng