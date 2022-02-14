Jazlyn MyChelle’s biography: who is NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend?

Jazlyn MyChelle is an American YouTuber and social media personality. She is known for sharing reaction clips, lifestyle videos and other vlogs on YouTube. Besides, she is famously known as NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend. NBA YoungBoy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden, is a famous American rapper.

The YouTuber star posing for a photo in a white outfit.

Source: Instagram

Who is Jazlyn MyChelle, and where does she come from? Learn more about the social media personality star here.

Profile summary

Full name: Jazlyn MyChelle

Jazlyn MyChelle Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 February 2002

23 February 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 4’11''

4’11'' Height in centimetres: 150

150 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 6

6 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: YoungBoy NBA (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

YoungBoy NBA (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Children: 1

1 Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer

YouTuber and social media influencer Net worth: $800k

Jazlyn MyChelle’s bio

The social media personality in a black outfit.

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She is an American national. There are no details about Jazlyn MyChelle’s parents as she has not revealed any information yet.

She was born and raised alongside six siblings, and she’s the youngest. She has four sisters and two brothers.

One of Jazlyn MyChelle’s sisters clashed with Jania Meshell over a post that featured NBA YoungBoy and his son, Kacey Alexander. The American rapper was previously romantically involved with Jania Meshell, and the couple has a baby together.

When is Jazlyn MyChelle's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on February 23 every year.

How old is Jazlyn MyChelle?

Jazlyn MyChelle’s age is 20 years as of 2022.

What is Jazlyn MyChelle's zodiac? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Her social media journey began on 3 January 2015, when she created her self-titled YouTube channel, Jazlyn Mychelle. Later, she created an Instagram account.

As of 2022, her YouTube channel has 41 thousand subscribers and over 873k views. She uploads beauty and lifestyle vlogs. The YouTuber star recently joined TikTok. She uploads dance clips sometimes with her boyfriend, lip-syncs, and comedy clips.

Who is Jazlyn MyChelle’s baby?

The social media sensation and rapper NBA YoungBoy welcomed their child in mid-2021. She gave birth to a baby girl. The duo first met in the summer of 2020. They started dating and made their relationship official in the same year.

However, the relationship has been mired in drama and controversy due to YoungBoy’s long list of past lovers.

What is Jazlyn MyChelle’s height?

The YouTuber in white sports shoes.

Source: Instagram

The social media star is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres. She weighs 145 pounds or 66 kilograms. She has dark brown eyes and long silky black hair.

The YouTuber currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She creates her content for YouTube and Instagram from there.

Jazlyn MyChelle is an online content creator and social media influencer from the USA. She is also popularly known for being among NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas.

