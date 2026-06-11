The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have announced they will close on Friday, June 12, 2026

This closure is in observance of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, a national holiday marking the country’s democratic journey

Normal embassy and consulate services will resume the following week, starting Monday, June 15, 2026

The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have confirmed they will not be open on Friday, June 12, 2026. This is in observance of Nigeria’s annual Democracy Day.

The Embassy shared the update on its official X account on June 11, stating:

The US Embassy in Abuja closes for Democracy Day holiday in Nigeria. Photo credit: SamuelCorum/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, June 12, 2026, in observance of the Democracy Day holiday.”

See the X post below:

What is Democracy Day?

Democracy Day is a national public holiday in Nigeria, celebrated every year on June 12. It marks the country’s return to democratic rule and honours the struggle for democracy.

Impact of the closure

Applicants should note that visa interviews and processing will not take place on June 12. Routine services such as passport renewals and document requests will be unavailable. The Embassy and Consulate will continue to provide emergency support to US citizens in Nigeria.

Normal operations at both the Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos will resume on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Visa services pause as the US Mission marks Democracy Day. Photo credit: Controllab/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About US Embassy

The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos form the official US Mission to Nigeria. The Embassy in Abuja handles diplomatic relations with the Nigerian government, while the Consulate in Lagos engages with the southern region’s business, academic, and cultural communities.

Both offices provide consular services such as visa applications, passport renewals, and emergency support for US citizens. They also promote educational and cultural exchange programmes, foster trade partnerships, and strengthen cooperation in areas like security and public health. Together, they serve as a bridge between Nigeria and the United States, supporting citizens and advancing mutual interests.

History of Democracy Day

Democracy Day is a national holiday that commemorates Nigeria’s return to democratic rule. Originally observed on May 29 to mark the inauguration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, the date was changed in June 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new date, June 12, honours the 1993 election won by Moshood Abiola, which was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida, sparking widespread protests and resistance. Abiola was later detained and died in custody in 1998, becoming a symbol of democracy. June 12 now stands as a reminder of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, resilience, and the sacrifices made to secure civilian governance.

US embassy major strategic American center in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Abuja has reopened its newly redesigned American Center to mark a renewed push to deepen educational, cultural, and professional engagement between the United States and Nigeria.

The reopening ceremony, held at the Embassy Chancery, drew diplomats, cultural figures, and invited guests who gathered to celebrate what officials described as a modern hub for learning, creativity, and collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng